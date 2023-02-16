Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Lithium Investing News

Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves president and chief executive officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:app.webinar.netvZgQE0mawp0 .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of three months.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-paul-graves-to-speak-at-bmo-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-301749244.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LiventLTHMLithium Investing
LTHM
The Conversation (0)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:OU7A

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

Latin Resources Ltd Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX: LRS) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101808335"]

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

Colina West Continues To Grow With High‐grade Zone Extended To Over 500M Along Strike

2023 drilling campaign gathering momentum with seven diamond drilling rigs currently on‐site drilling

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the latest assay results and an update on the progress of the 2023 drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Colina Lithium Deposit (“Colina”) located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil (Appendix 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Drilling Identifies New Mineralised Zone South of Mavis Lake

Lithium development company, Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased announce further exceptional spodumene-bearing pegmatite intercepts from recent drilling at Mavis Lake1. Additionally, the results identify a new mineralised zone located~300m south of the Main Zone at Company’s 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.
Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Reports Net Sales Increase ~3x for Fourth Quarter 2022; Full-Year Net Sales Over $7 Billion

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

  • Net sales of $2.6 billion , an increase of 193%
  • Net income of $1.1 billion , or $9.60 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $8.62 , an increase of 753%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion , an increase of 444%
  • Full-year 2023 guidance includes net sales of $11.3 - $12.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 - $5.1 billion
  • Location acquired for Albemarle Technology Park in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Launched MercLok™, a groundbreaking proprietary soil treatment for mercury remediation

" Albemarle's full-year 2022 net sales of over $7 billion is more than double our results from 2021, and the adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 billion is nearly four times that of the prior year. Our outstanding 2022 results demonstrate our durable advantages, particularly in the growing lithium market, and the relentless focus of our global teams in supporting our customers to enable better mobility, energy, connectivity and health," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters . "Our growth potential extends well beyond the current EV opportunity. Even as we expand capacity to respond to growing demand, we are maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation in order to drive long-term value."

Albemarle's unaudited full-year 2022 results and 2023 and long-term outlook are in-line with the strategic update webcast held on Jan. 24 . The webcast outlined the company's expectations for a transformational growth trajectory that could increase net sales to between $17.6 and $19.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA to between $7.2 and $8.4 billion by 2027. This growth builds on the company's durable competitive advantages including world-class asset base, diversified product portfolio, technical know-how, and financial strength to maintain market leading positions in its core businesses, Energy Storage and Specialties.  The webcast replay is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com .

2023 Corporate Outlook
Full-year 2023 guidance remains unchanged from the January update, and reflects strong growth with an increase in net sales of about 55% to 75% from 2022 primarily driven by market demand and continued favorable pricing for lithium. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase 20% - 45%, with adjusted diluted EPS up to 50% year-over-year. The company expects to maintain positive cash flow even while increasing capital expenditures to between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion for 2023.


FY 2023 Guidance

Net sales

$11.3 - $12.9 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$4.2 - $5.1 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a)

37% - 40%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)

$26.00 - $33.00

Net Cash from Operations

$2.1 - $2.4 billion

Capital Expenditures

$1.7 - $1.9 billion



(a)

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. See "Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures" for more information.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

In millions, except per share amounts

Q4 2022


Q4 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net sales

$   2,621.0


$     894.2


$    1,726.8


193.1 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,132.4


$        (3.8)


$    1,136.2



Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$   1,243.8


$     228.7


$    1,015.1


443.9 %

Diluted earnings (loss) earnings per share

$        9.60


$      (0.03)


$         9.63



Non-operating pension and OPEB items (a)

(0.26)


(0.41)





Non-recurring and other unusual items (a)

(0.72)


1.45





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (a)(b)

$        8.62


$       1.01


$         7.61


753.5 %



(a)

See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details.

(b)

Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales for the fourth quarter nearly tripled, at $2.6 billion compared to $894.2 million for the prior-year quarter.  The 193% increase was driven by higher lithium prices and increased volumes.

Net income attributable to Albemarle of $1.1 billion increased from a loss of $3.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter 2021 results were impacted by a $132.4 million post-measurement period acquisition purchase price adjustment related to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues at the Kemerton construction project.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion significantly increased by $1.0 billion from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher net sales.

The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.8%, compared to (186.4)% in the same period in 2021.The rate in 2022 was primarily driven by the release of a significant valuation allowance in Australia , while 2021 was driven by a loss recorded in a jurisdiction with a valuation allowance. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 14.0% and 27.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The difference is primarily due to geographic mix of earnings.

Business Segment Results
For stronger focus and better execution on its multiple growth opportunities, the company has realigned two segments in its core portfolio: Albemarle Energy Storage focused on the lithium-ion battery evolution and the transition to clean energy; and Albemarle Specialties; combining the existing Bromine business with the Lithium specialties business. The resegmenting is effective Jan. 1, 2023 , and is reflected in the company's 2023 outlook. Additional historical financial information revised for these newly created segments will be available on a Form 8-K filed by the company in the near future.

Lithium Results

In millions

Q4 2022


Q4 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$        2,066.0


$           404.7


$        1,661.2


410.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$        1,187.6


$           138.2


$        1,049.4


759.1 %

Lithium net sales of $2.1 billion increased $1.7 billion (+410%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+328%) related to renegotiated contracts and increased market pricing. Volume was also higher (+82%) related primarily to the La Negra III/IV expansion in Chile and higher tolling volumes to meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion increased by $1.0 billion as higher pricing and volumes more than offset higher costs.

In December 2022 , Albemarle acquired a location in Charlotte, North Carolina , where it plans to invest at least $180 million to establish the Albemarle Technology Park, a world-class facility designed for novel materials research, advanced process development, and acceleration of next-generation lithium products to market. The State of North Carolina awarded Albemarle a nearly $13 million incentive package to develop the facility, which is expected to create at least 200 jobs.

2023 Energy Storage Outlook
As disclosed in January, Energy Storage net sales are estimated to range between $8.3 to $9.8 billion , with adjusted EBITDA between $3.7 and $4.6 billion . Energy Storage volumes are projected to be up 30-40% in 2023 compared to 2022. Full year realized pricing is expected to be up 55-65% vs. prior year, assuming flat pricing to fourth quarter 2022.

Albemarle continues to expand its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:

Chile

–  The Salar Yield Improvement Project is on schedule for mechanical completion by the middle of 2023

Australia

–  Kemerton I is operating and producing lithium hydroxide, which remains subject to customer qualification
–  Kemerton II is progressing through commissioning as planned

China

–  Construction is progressing on schedule at the Meishan greenfield project

United States

–  Site selection for the mega-flex conversion facility is underway
Kings Mountain mine studies continue to progress positively

Bromine Results

In millions

Q4 2022


Q4 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           319.4


$           290.4


$             29.1


10.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             85.0


$             87.4


$              (2.3)


(2.7) %

Bromine net sales of $319.4 million increased $29.1 million (+10%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+9%) and higher volumes (+1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $85.0 million decreased $2.3 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.

2023 Specialties Outlook
Albemarle expects 2023 net sales to be approximately $2.0 billion , with adjusted EBITDA estimated from $555 million to $590 million , unchanged from the January update. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be approximately flat year over year.

Catalysts Results

In millions

Q4 2022


Q4 2021


$ Change


% Change

Net Sales

$           235.5


$           199.1


$             36.5


18.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$              (2.6)


$             27.2


$            (29.9)


(109.6) %

Catalysts net sales of $235.5 million increased $36.5 million (+18.3%) compared to the previous year due to higher pricing net of FX (+10%) and higher volumes (+8%). Adjusted EBITDA of $(2.6) million decreased $29.9 million as higher sales were more than offset by continued cost pressures from increasing raw materials, higher energy and freight costs.

On January 30 , Albemarle announced the official brand launch of Ketjen Corporation ("Ketjen"). Ketjen is a wholly owned subsidiary that crafts tailored, advanced catalyst solutions for the petrochemical, refining, and specialty chemicals industries. Financial results of Ketjen will continue to be reported on a business segment basis.

2023 Ketjen Outlook
As discussed in January, Albemarle expects Ketjen net sales in 2023 to range between $1.06 billion and $1.09 billion , with EBITDA in the range of $70 million to $100 million , as the segment continues to experience high raw material costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $3.2 billion , including $1.5 billion of cash and equivalents, the full $1.5 billion under its revolver and $179 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $3.2 billion , representing our debt covenant net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.5 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations of $1.9 billion increased $1.6 billion versus the prior year period. This was driven by increased adjusted EBITDA and dividends received from equity investments, partially offset by working capital changes, that were primarily due to the increase in receivables and inventories from higher lithium pricing. Capital expenditures of $1.3 billion increased by $308.0 million versus the prior year period as the company invested in lithium and bromine capacity to support growth.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and investment grade credit rating, and fund its dividends.

Earnings Call

Date:

Thurs., Feb. 16, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM Eastern time

Dial-in (U.S.):

+1 844-200-6205

Dial-in (International):

+1 929-526-1599

Passcode:

788162

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Building on our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated, often contain words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future or expected: financial and operating results, production capacity, volumes, and pricing, demand for Albemarle's products, capital projects, acquisition and divestiture transactions, market and economic trends, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; product development; financial and operating performance of major customers; the timing and magnitude of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; fluctuations in lithium market pricing; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in the demand for its products; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance; political unrest; changes in accounting standards; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; intellectual property infringement; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; timing and success of active and proposed projects; the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website (investors.albemarle.com) and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales

$ 2,620,978


$   894,204


$ 7,320,104


$ 3,327,957

Cost of goods sold

1,619,659


657,610


4,245,517


2,329,986

Gross profit

1,001,319


236,594


3,074,587


997,971

Selling, general and administrative expenses

148,156


123,302


524,145


441,482

Research and development expenses

20,154


12,125


71,981


54,026

Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net


132,453


8,400


(295,971)

Operating profit

833,009


(31,286)


2,470,061


798,434

Interest and financing expenses

(24,039)


(5,306)


(122,973)


(61,476)

Other income (expenses), net

54,119


28,530


86,356


(603,340)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

863,089


(8,062)


2,433,444


133,618

Income tax expense

24,102


15,024


390,588


29,446

Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments

838,987


(23,086)


2,042,856


104,172

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

322,799


33,555


772,275


95,770

Net income

1,161,786


10,469


2,815,131


199,942

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(29,341)


(14,293)


(125,315)


(76,270)

Net (loss) income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$ 1,132,445


$     (3,824)


$ 2,689,816


$   123,672

Basic (loss) earnings per share:

$         9.67


$       (0.03)


$        22.97


$         1.07

Diluted (loss) earnings per share:

$         9.60


$       (0.03)


$        22.84


$         1.06









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic

117,160


116,999


117,120


115,841

Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,925


116,999


117,793


116,536

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,499,142


$           439,272

Trade accounts receivable

1,190,970


556,922

Other accounts receivable

185,819


66,184

Inventories

2,076,031


798,620

Other current assets

234,955


132,683

Total current assets

5,186,917


1,993,681

Property, plant and equipment

9,354,330


8,074,746

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,391,333


2,165,130

Net property, plant and equipment

6,962,997


5,909,616

Investments

1,150,553


912,008

Other assets

250,558


252,239

Goodwill

1,617,627


1,597,627

Other intangibles, net of amortization

287,870


308,947

Total assets

$      15,456,522


$      10,974,118

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$        2,052,001


$           647,986

Accrued expenses

505,894


763,293

Current portion of long-term debt

2,128


389,920

Dividends payable

46,116


45,469

Income taxes payable

134,876


27,667

Total current liabilities

2,741,015


1,874,335

Long-term debt

3,214,972


2,004,319

Postretirement benefits

32,751


43,693

Pension benefits

159,571


229,187

Other noncurrent liabilities

636,596


663,698

Deferred income taxes

480,770


353,279

Commitments and contingencies




Equity:




Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:




Common stock

1,172


1,170

Additional paid-in-capital

2,940,840


2,920,007

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(560,662)


(392,450)

Retained earnings

5,601,277


3,096,539

Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity

7,982,627


5,625,266

Noncontrolling interests

208,220


180,341

Total equity

8,190,847


5,805,607

Total liabilities and equity

$      15,456,522


$      10,974,118

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended


December 31,


2022


2021

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$     439,272


$     746,724

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

2,815,131


199,942

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

300,841


254,000

Gain on sale of business/interest in properties, net

8,400


(295,971)

Stock-based compensation and other

30,474


20,120

Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax)

(772,275)


(95,770)

Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable securities

801,239


78,391

Pension and postretirement benefit

(52,254)


(74,010)

Pension and postretirement contributions

(16,112)


(30,253)

Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities

3,279


(3,818)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

19,219


28,955

Deferred income taxes

93,339


(38,500)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures:




Increase in accounts receivable

(786,121)


(49,295)

Increase in inventories

(1,609,642)


(127,401)

(Increase) decrease in other current assets

(104,655)


17,411

Increase in accounts payable

1,287,072


143,939

(Decrease) increase in accrued expenses and income taxes payable

(201,356)


127,068

Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant to MRL

122,682


135,928

Other, net

(31,412)


53,521

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,907,849


344,257

Cash flows from investing activities:




Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(162,239)


Capital expenditures

(1,261,646)


(953,667)

Cash proceeds from divestitures, net


289,791

Sales of marketable securities, net

1,942


3,774

Investments in equity and other corporate investments

(706)


(6,488)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,422,649)


(666,590)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of common stock


1,453,888

Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements

1,964,216


Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements

(705,000)


(1,173,823)

Other (repayments) borrowings, net

(391,662)


60,991

Fees related to early extinguishment of debt

(9,767)


(24,877)

Dividends paid to shareholders

(184,429)


(177,853)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests

(44,208)


(96,136)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,783


18,392

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions

(13,338)


(8,140)

Other

(6,708)


(2,230)

Net cash provided by financing activities

611,887


50,212

Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(37,217)


(35,331)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,059,870


(307,452)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$   1,499,142


$     439,272

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Summary of Segment Results
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales:








Lithium

$ 2,065,989


$   404,745


$ 5,008,850


$ 1,363,284

Bromine

319,443


290,365


1,411,682


1,128,343

Catalysts

235,546


199,094


899,572


761,235

All Other




75,095

Total net sales

$ 2,620,978


$   894,204


$ 7,320,104


$ 3,327,957









Adjusted EBITDA:








Lithium

$ 1,187,596


$   138,245


$ 3,102,662


$   479,538

Bromine

85,041


87,384


456,916


360,682

Catalysts

(2,605)


27,247


28,732


106,941

All Other




29,858

Corporate

(26,280)


(24,153)


(112,453)


(106,045)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,243,752


$   228,723


$ 3,475,857


$   870,974

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information regarding Non-GAAP Measures

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States , or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com . The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (on a consolidated basis), which are non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is also provided. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,

In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,132,445


$        (3,824)


$   2,689,816


$      123,672

Add back:








Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax)

(30,168)


(47,848)


(42,189)


(60,659)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax)

(85,400)


170,180


(61,377)


407,337

Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,016,877


$      118,508


$   2,586,250


$      470,350









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$            8.62


$            1.01


$          21.96


$            4.04









Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted

117,925


116,999


117,793


116,536









Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$   1,132,445


$        (3,824)


$   2,689,816


$      123,672

Add back:








Interest and financing expenses

24,039


5,306


122,973


61,476

Income tax expense

24,102


15,024


390,588


29,446

Depreciation and amortization

85,561


68,235


300,841


254,000

EBITDA

1,266,147


84,741


3,504,218


468,594

Non-operating pension and OPEB items

(41,687)


(62,407)


(57,032)


(78,814)

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense)

19,292


206,389


28,671


481,194

Adjusted EBITDA

$   1,243,752


$      228,723


$   3,475,857


$      870,974









Net sales

$   2,620,978


$      894,204


$     7,320,104


$   3,327,957

EBITDA margin

48.3 %


9.5 %


47.9 %


14.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

47.5 %


25.6 %


47.5 %


26.2 %

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis to Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation (in thousands, except percentages).


Lithium


Bromine


Catalysts


All
Other


Corporate


Consolidated
Total


% of Net
Sales

Three months ended December 31, 2022:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$  1,125,862


$   70,612


$  (15,237)


$        —


$   (48,792)


$     1,132,445


43.2 %

Depreciation and amortization

60,561


14,429


12,632



(2,061)


85,561


3.3 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

1,173





18,119


19,292


0.7 %

Interest and financing expenses





24,039


24,039


0.9 %

Income tax expense





24,102


24,102


0.9 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(41,687)


(41,687)


(1.6) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$  1,187,596


$   85,041


$    (2,605)


$        —


$   (26,280)


$     1,243,752


47.5 %















Three months ended December 31, 2021:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$     (45,049)


$   73,831


$   13,952


$        —


$   (46,558)


$          (3,824)


(0.4) %

Depreciation and amortization

39,213


13,553


13,295



2,174


68,235


7.6 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items

144,081





62,308


206,389


23.1 %

Interest and financing expenses





5,306


5,306


0.6 %

Income tax expense





15,024


15,024


1.7 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(62,407)


(62,407)


(7.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$     138,245


$   87,384


$   27,247


$        —


$   (24,153)


$        228,723


25.6 %















Year ended December 31, 2022:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$  2,903,076


$ 402,820


$  (27,104)


$        —


$ (588,976)


$     2,689,816


36.7 %

Depreciation and amortization

189,347


54,096


51,417



5,981


300,841


4.1 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense)

10,239



4,419



14,013


28,671


0.4 %

Interest and financing expenses





122,973


122,973


1.7 %

Income tax expense





390,588


390,588


5.3 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(57,032)


(57,032)


(0.8) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$  3,102,662


$ 456,916


$   28,732


$        —


$ (112,453)


$     3,475,857


47.5 %















Year ended December 31, 2021:














Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle Corporation

$     192,244


$ 309,501


$   55,353


$ 27,988


$ (461,414)


$        123,672


3.7 %

Depreciation and amortization

138,772


51,181


51,588


1,870


10,589


254,000


7.6 %

Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense)

148,522





332,672


481,194


14.5 %

Interest and financing expenses





61,476


61,476


1.8 %

Income tax expense





29,446


29,446


0.9 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items





(78,814)


(78,814)


(2.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$     479,538


$ 360,682


$ 106,941


$ 29,858


$ (106,045)


$        870,974


26.2 %

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

MTM actuarial gain

$    (36,989)


$    (56,919)


$    (36,989)


$    (56,919)

Interest cost

5,814


5,390


23,497


21,670

Expected return on assets

(10,512)


(10,878)


(43,540)


(43,565)

Total

$    (41,687)


$    (62,407)


$    (57,032)


$    (78,814)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):


Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Restructuring and other (1)

$            —


$            —


$            —


$         0.02

Acquisition and integration related costs (2)

0.05


0.05


0.11


0.06

Albemarle Foundation contribution (3)




0.13

Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net (4)


1.13


0.07


(1.70)

Loss on extinguishment of debt (5)



0.13


0.20

Legal accrual (6)


0.03



4.36

Indemnification adjustments (7)


0.34



0.34

Other (8)

0.09


0.19


0.02


0.34

Tax related items (9)

(0.86)


(0.29)


(0.85)


(0.25)

Total non-recurring and other unusual items

$       (0.72)


$         1.45


$       (0.52)


$         3.50




(1)

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, Albemarle recorded facility closure costs related to offices in Germany, and severance expenses in Germany and Belgium, in Selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million and $3.0 million ($0.5 million and $2.1 million after income taxes, or less than $0.01 and $0.02 per share), respectively.



(2)

Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 of $7.0 million and $16.3 million ($5.4 million and $12.6 million after income taxes, or $0.05 and $0.11 per share), respectively, and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 of $6.9 million and $12.7 million ($5.4 million and $7.4 million after income taxes, or $0.05 and $0.06 per share), respectively.



(3)

Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a charitable contribution of $20.0 million ($15.5 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), using a portion of the proceeds received from the divestiture of the company's fine chemistry solutions ("FCS") business, to the Albemarle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that sponsors grants, health and social projects, educational initiatives, disaster relief, matching gift programs, scholarships and other charitable initiatives in locations where Albemarle's employees live and the company operates. This contribution is in addition to the normal annual contribution made to the Albemarle Foundation by the company, and is significant in size and nature in that it is intended to provide more long-term benefits in these communities.



(4)

Included in Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties for the year ended December 31, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to a post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues. Included in Loss (gain) on sale of business/interest in properties, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 is $428.4 million ($330.8 million after discrete income taxes, or $2.84 per share) related to the sale of the FCS business. This is partially offset by an expense of $132.4 million ($1.13 per share after no income tax impact) post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.



(5)

Included in Interest and financing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $19.2 million ($14.9 million after income taxes, or $0.13 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs and accelerated amortization of associated interest rate swap from the redemption of the $425 million senior notes originally due in 2024 using the proceeds from the issuance of $1.7 billion in senior notes in May 2022.




Included in Interest and financing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $29.0 million ($23.8 million after income taxes, or $0.20 per share) related to tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.



(6)

Included in Other expense, net for the year ended December 31, 2021 is a $657.4 million ($508.5 million after income taxes, or $4.36 per share) charge following the settlement of an arbitration ruling for a prior legal matter. The three months ended December 31, 2021 includes an adjustment to income taxes from this charge of $4.0 million ($0.03 per share).



(7)

Included in Other expenses, net for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are expenses of $39.4 million ($39.4 million after income taxes, or $0.34 per share), to revise an indemnification estimate for an ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany.



(8)

Other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included amounts recorded in:



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $2.6 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan and $1.2 million primarily related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany.



Other income (expenses), net - $6.3 million loss related to the fair value adjustment of equity securities in a public company and a $4.3 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses, partially offset by a $2.0 million gain relating to the adjustment of an environmental reserve at non-operating businesses we had previously divested.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $10.4 million, or $0.09 per share.




Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2022 included amounts recorded in:



Cost of goods sold - $2.7 million of expense related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review and business unit realignment, and $0.5 million related to the settlement of a legal matter resulting from a prior acquisition.



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.3 million related to facility closure expenses of offices in Germany, $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations, $2.8 million of shortfall contributions for our multiemployer plan financial improvement plan, $1.9 million of expense primarily related to one-time retention payments for certain employees during the Catalysts strategic review, partially offset by $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations.



Other income (expenses), net - $4.3 million net gain related to the fair value adjustment of equity securities in a public company, a $3.0 million gain from the reversal of a liability related to a previous divestiture, a $2.0 million gain relating to the adjustment of an environmental reserve at non-operating businesses we had previously divested and a $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period, partially offset by a $3.2 million loss resulting from the adjustment of indemnification related to previously disposed businesses.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $3.2 million, or $0.02 per share.




Other adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:



Cost of goods sold - $10.5 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $11.5 million of legal fees related to a legacy Rockwood legal matter noted above and $2.2 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of the company's operations.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $22.6 million, or $0.19 per share.




Other adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:



Cost of goods sold - $10.5 million of expense related to a legal matter as part of a prior acquisition in our Lithium business.



Selling, general and administrative expenses - $11.5 million of legal fees related to a legacy Rockwood legal matter noted above, $9.8 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements, a $4.0 million loss resulting from the sale of property, plant and equipment and $3.8 million of charges for an environmental reserve at a site not part of the company's operations.



Other income (expense), net - $4.8 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.


After income taxes, these charges totaled $38.5 million, or $0.34 per share.



(9)

Included in Income tax expense (benefit) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are discrete net tax benefits of $101.2 million, or $0.86 per share, and $100.5 million, or $0.85 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months and full year 2022 was primarily related to the reversal of a valuation allowance in Australia. In addition, the three months includes a tax benefit for global intangible low-taxed income and net discrete tax benefits related to excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements and domestic and foreign return to provisions. The discrete net benefit for the full year 2022 also includes withholding taxes, and domestic and foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.




Included in Income tax expense (benefit) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are discrete net tax benefits of $34.3 million, or $0.29 per share, and $29.4 million, or $0.25 per share, respectively. The net benefit for the three months is primarily related to benefits for the ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany noted above, benefits for uncertain tax positions for statute of limitation expirations, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments. The net benefit for the full year 2021 is primarily related to benefits for the ongoing tax-related matter of a previously disposed business in Germany noted above, the release of valuation allowance related to foreign operations, changes to uncertain tax positions, excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements, and return to accrual adjustments.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reporting in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).


Income (loss) before
income taxes and
equity in net income
of unconsolidated
investments


Income tax expense


Effective income
tax rate

Three months ended December 31, 2022:






As reported

$                    863,089


$                      24,102


2.8 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

(22,394)


93,174



As adjusted

$                    840,695


$                    117,276


14.0 %







Three months ended December 31, 2021:






As reported

$                       (8,062)


$                      15,024


(186.4) %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

143,982


21,650



As adjusted

$                    135,920


$                      36,674


27.0 %







Year ended December 31, 2022:






As reported

$                 2,433,444


$                    390,588


16.1 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

(9,142)


94,424



As adjusted

$                 2,424,302


$                    485,012


20.0 %







Year ended December 31, 2021:






As reported

$                    133,618


$                      29,446


22.0 %

Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items

431,648


84,649



As adjusted

$                    565,266


$                    114,095


20.2 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-reports-net-sales-increase-3x-for-fourth-quarter-2022-full-year-net-sales-over-7-billion-301747933.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Livent logo, EV car and charging station.

Livent Expects Higher Lithium Sales Volumes, Pricing in 2023

Lithium miner Livent (NYSE:LTHM) saw its revenue nearly double last year on the back of higher lithium prices.

For 2022, Livent reported revenue of US$813.2 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$366.7 million, over five times higher than the prior year.

"We expect to generate higher profitability in 2023 as we build on this performance,” said CEO Paul Graves in a statement on Tuesday (February 14). “This is driven by further expected increases in average realized pricing across our lithium products, as well as higher sales volumes with the first phase of our Argentina expansion coming online during the year."

Keep reading...Show less

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the start of a RC drilling program that will test recently identified lithium (Li) soil and rock chip anomalies for pegmatite-hosted lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralization in the bedrock.

Three east-northeast trending lithium (Li) anomalies in the northern part of E57/983 were delineated by a geochemical soil survey at a historical beryl occurrence reported in MINEDEX (S0017351). Rock chip samples from sub-cropping pegmatite nearby have up to 2.11% Li2O (refer ASX release 24 January 2023).

The Manindi North Li prospect is located within the granite - greenstone contact zone at the Youanmi greenstone belt that is considered prospective for LCT pegmatite mineralisation.

Drilling will also test the interpreted down-dip extension of Li-bearing pegmatite at the Central Prospect.

*To view proposed drilling location map, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7PSA68PY



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101862807"]

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

×