Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today opened the first of several major expansions of the company's operations around the world, significantly boosting its lithium hydroxide production capacity in Bessemer City, North Carolina a birthplace of lithium-ion battery technology and an increasingly important supply hub for the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for Livent Bessemer City lithium hydroxide expansion, November 14, 2022

Livent's leading footprint in North America positions the company to take advantage of long-term growth opportunities and downstream incentives from the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which encourages use of lithium produced or processed in North America . The expansion in Bessemer City will boost the site's lithium hydroxide manufacturing capacity by 50%, helping meet the growing demand for EV battery materials produced in the United States .

"Livent is America's original lithium company, tracing its roots back to the 1940s. Today, by cutting the ribbon on our Bessemer City expansion, we open the next phase of our work to help power the transition to electric vehicles, cleaner energy and a more sustainable future," said Paul Graves , president and chief executive officer of Livent. "The expansion represents the first new lithium hydroxide production facility in North America in more than a decade. With our outstanding team here in North Carolina and the support of government at all levels, we are on target to significantly increase Livent's production of the high-quality lithium chemicals that our customers need."

Federal, state and local officials applauded the completion of Livent's new lithium hydroxide facility in Bessemer City. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper congratulated Livent in a letter, as did Senator Thom Tillis .

Senator Tillis commented: "Manufacturing plays an essential role in our economy, and Livent is an excellent example of an organization that is supporting important jobs in our state. I applaud your role in producing American-made products, and I appreciate your continued investment in North Carolina ."

Governor Cooper noted: "We are excited about the future of manufacturing EV's here and look forward to continuing the great working relationship we have with Livent Corporation. This is an exciting time for our state."

Among the distinguished guests who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony today were North Carolina State Representative, Kelly Hastings ; sector lead for critical minerals at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Salim Bhabhrawala ; members of the Gaston County Board of Commissioners, including Vice Chairman, Bob Hovis ; and Bessemer City Mayor, Becky Smith . All highlighted Livent's deep roots and community engagement in North Carolina as well as the exciting role Bessemer City and Livent can continue to play in shaping the future of the lithium industry.

Please visit the Media Center on livent.com for photos and videos from the ribbon cutting event and of the new lithium hydroxide facility.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Livent Bessemer City, North Carolina

Livent Bessemer City, New Lithium Hydroxide Facility

Livent Bessemer City, New Lithium Hydroxide Facility

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

