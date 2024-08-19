Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the forming of a joint committee and collaboration with the Tribal Council representing the Abenaki Council of Odanak and the Abenaki Council of Wolinak (W8banaki). This initiative aims to foster ongoing information exchange and mutual understanding, maintaining a strong relationship based on dialogue, collaboration, transparency, and respect.

- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment

- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Becancour Industrial Park

- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain

- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry

- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship

Proud of their cultural and linguistic heritage, the W8banakiak occupied vast forested areas in what is now southern Quebec, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New Brunswick, before the arrival of Europeans. The name W8banaki is a combination of the words "W8ban" (light, or dawn) and "Aki" (land), meaning "People of the Dawn". Still present and active on its ancestral territory, the population of the W8banaki Nation currently numbers more than 3,000 individuals, who are distributed mainly in Quebec and Canada, as well as in the United States. The W8banaki are the traditional land owners of the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP) and therefore also the Company's intended site for the proposed Becancour Lithium Refinery.

The Company's Site is strategically situated in Becancour, just south of Trois-Rivieres, and is optimally positioned between Montreal and Quebec City. Specifically, the site is located on Lot 22 within the BWIP with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres. Positioned near a major highway, the site seamlessly connects to the extensive North American highway network. Additionally, the facility benefits from daily service by the Canadian National Railway (CN), enabling cross-continental transportation from east to west and north to south, linking key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Port of Becancour, operational all year-round, boasts a water depth of 10.67 meters, accommodating vessels of varying sizes and 50,000 tonne shipment capacity.

Establishment of Joint Committee

The Company and the W8banaki Nation will form a Joint Committee which will provide a structured framework for discussions about the Company's project at Becancour. This framework is designed to support mutually beneficial relations and ensure that both parties are fully informed and engaged in the process. The Committee, comprising 2 representatives from each party, will serve as the primary forum for communication, manage project schedules, ensure culturally safe collaboration, and oversee compliance. The committee will seek to identify opportunities for further involvement of the community within the Company's project and coordinate impact analyses, and adopt joint emergency and safety plans.

Collaboration on Impact Analysis

As part of the environmental assessment process, the Company recognizes that its project will impact the Ndakina and may affect the Rights and Interests of the W8banakiak. To address these impacts, both parties will work together to identify and implement measures to accommodate them, ensuring their effectiveness through continuous monitoring. W8banakiak will actively participate in the environmental assessment process, contributing to the development of an Impact Analysis. This analysis will support the comprehensive impact study that the Company is required to prepare, taking into account the historical and current occupation of the land by W8banakiak.

Lithium Universe Limited is committed to encouraging a collaborative and respectful relationship with W8banakiak, ensuring that all concerns are addressed and that the project proceeds with the highest consideration for environmental and cultural impacts.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "it has been a pleasure to get to know the W8banaki representatives over the past few months. The W8banaki representatives are a very practical group who have a deep understanding of the battery supply chain having extensive experience managing similar committees and impact assessment studies for our battery-focussed neighbours in the Becancour Industrial Park. The W8banakiak are a key stakeholder for our Becancour Lithium Refinery and we look forward to learning more about the Nation in the coming years while building this critical project alongside the community."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UPEJ081Z



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd



Contact:
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

Lithium Universe Ltd Finalises Frankfurt and US OTC Listing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce it has been officially quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) and US-based OTC Markets Group platform (OTC), allowing its securities to be readily accessed by European and North American investors.

The Company is quoted under (FRA:KU00). The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA), also known as the Borse Frankfurt, is one of the world's largest and most efficient trading centers for securities playing a critical role in the European and global economy. Operated by Deutsche Borse AG, the exchange, known for its high transparency, robust regulatory standards, and advanced trading technology serves as a hub for international investors and companies.

The Company is quoted under (OTCMKTS:LUVSF). OTC Markets Group operates the largest trading platform in North America for over-the-counter (OTC) securities, providing transparent and efficient marketplaces for a diverse range of US and international companies. The group offers three market tiers: OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink, catering to companies at various stages of growth and compliance levels.

Both quotations will expand our access to capital markets, enhancing our ability to raise funds from a more diverse investor base. It may also facilitate trading of our shares in local currencies and during local market hours, increasing liquidity and investor participation. This initiative is a key part of our growth strategy, aimed at fostering long-term value for our shareholders and strengthening our presence in international markets.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The Company is pleased to announce the diversification of our investor base as we accelerate the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery in Quebec. This initiative provides access to sophisticated European and North American investors, supporting our efforts to advance our unique strategy."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.:

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited Alex Hanly CEO Interview - Becancour Refinery Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In this interview, Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly talks about the company's business strategy, government engagement and fieldwork around the Becancour Lithium Refinery Project.

The project is advancing well and remains on track. Key milestones include finalizing the plant layout, issuing technical specifications for capex estimation, and progressing with supplier quotation activities. Environmental site visits and studies are ongoing, with no significant issues identified. Hatch's transition from Brisbane to Montreal offices is smoothly underway, ensuring continuity in project management. Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment are mitigating potential delays. Overall, the project is adhering to its timeline, with significant progress in engineering and procurement, ensuring readiness for a capital cost estimate and commitment to ensure environmental compliance with the regulatory framework.

To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/05GX0H86



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery Project Update

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce a project update of the Becancour Lithium Refinery Project. The project is advancing well and remains on track. Key milestones include finalizing the plant layout, issuing technical specifications for capex estimation, and progressing with supplier quotation activities. Environmental site visits and studies are ongoing, with no significant issues identified. Hatch's transition from Brisbane to Montreal offices is smoothly underway, ensuring continuity in project management. Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment are mitigating potential delays. Overall, the project is adhering to its timeline, with significant progress in engineering and procurement, ensuring readiness for a capital cost estimate and commitment to ensure environmental compliance with the regulatory framework.

Highlights

- Project is advancing well and remains on track

- Engineering milestones include plant layout, equipment packages, datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications

- Procurement priority one packages for quotes about 60% complete

- Early contractor engagement and strategic risk assignment

- Environmental work is progressing with no show-stoppers identified to date

- Strong engagement from Federal, Provincial and Local Government

- Becancour Lithium Refinery well aligned with Provincial strategy

- Mature local government support and project understanding

Procurement

Procurement activities include sending technical specifications to suppliers for detailed quotations to build the capex estimation. For priority one mechanical equipment, nine packages have been issued, with seven offers received and evaluations currently underway. Five priority one electrical equipment supply packages will be issued for inquiry within the next week. The goal is to evaluate all priority one packages by the end of September.

Due to potential lead times for electrical transformers, the tenderer list will be expanded to reduce these lead times.

Engineering

The major engineering activities include finalizing the plant layout and preparing documentation for equipment packages, such as datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications. Key tasks also involve creating the main power distribution single line diagram and providing clarifications during the tender period. Additionally, proposals received are being thoroughly reviewed to ensure they meet project requirements. Effective handling of process effluent and site runoff is another critical focus area. The development of the package register, material take-offs (MTOs), and comprehensive equipment lists are ongoing, ensuring all necessary components and details are accurately documented and organized for the project's successful execution.

Plant Layout

The first release of the plant layout has been published, with several features still under development. These include new plant areas such as the boiler plant and process effluent treatment. Structural framing of buildings and HVAC systems are in progress, along with civil works encompassing drainage, road pavements, vehicle paths, sedimentation ponds, and car parking. The location and number of plant switch rooms is being optimised.

Efforts are being made to enhance spodumene and residue storage, focusing on materials handling and capacity. Additionally, the routing of major pipe and cable racks is being planned. The layout on-site is being designed with consideration of likely environmental constraints to ensure compliance and sustainability. These developments aim to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the project.

Environmental Work

The team is actively involved in field inventories to develop knowledge of the biodiversity present on site. Four field campaigns have been carried-out to survey the presence of short-eared owls, breeding birds, fish and fish habitat, and wetlands. Based on preliminary results, no species at risk nor species of concern as listed under the Canadian Species at Risk Act (SARA) have been identified so far. The project team is also engaged in activities to optimize the site layout and reduce encroachment on wetlands identified on the property. Surveys are expected to be completed during the Canadian Summer. Field inventory results will be used to support environmental permitting activities and discussions with the Regulators to ensure site layout and the design of the industrial facility are developed in full compliance with the environmental regulatory framework.

A Phase I study to understand previous uses of the site is progressing and no potential environmental liability has been identified based on preliminary results. The Phase I Study is expected to be completed by the end of July. Over the coming months, the team is expected to initiate the preparation of permitting documents to ensure the Project follows formal approval lines.

Priorities

The highest priorities for the next few months include finalising the environmental permitting and approvals program, which entails completing the initial field survey, briefing with the Ministry, finalising the Phase 1 Report, and preparing the first application. Engineering work necessary for the environmental permit application is also a top priority, focusing on civil design, updated plant layout, and water management strategy. In parallel, equipment procurement will involve preliminary engineering, securing vendor proposals, and establishing schedules. Confirming the treatment of process effluent and site runoff is crucial for environmental compliance.

Additionally, commencing civil and structural engineering work is essential to maintain project momentum.

Finalising the plant layout will ensure all components are correctly positioned and integrated. Lastly, execution phase planning will be progressed, contingent on the monthly budget, to ensure that all activities are appropriately funded and scheduled for efficient project advancement.

Government and Community Engagement

A trip by key leadership members to Eastern Canada. The delegation, led by CEO Alex Hanly and including Chairman Iggy Tan, Board Directors Patrick Scallan and Dr. Jingyuan Liu, and Canadian Director, Victoria Vargas, engaged with government stakeholders, community partners, and industry peers. The meetings in Montreal, Becancour, Quebec City, and Ottawa reinforced the Company's strategy to address the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America and provided updates on our engineering progress and commercial discussions.

Ministry of Economics, Innovation, and Energy

A meeting was held in Quebec City with the Honourable Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economics, Innovation, and Energy. This follows the Company's initial presentation of the Company's unique strategy in November 2023 in Dubai. Once again, Minister Fitzgibbon expressed enthusiasm for our engineering progress, the acquisition of the Option agreement within the Becancour Industrial Park, and the Hydro-Quebec application for an estimated 22.5MW energy allocation for our Becancour Lithium Refinery.

Lithium Universe emphasized Quebec's strategic benefits, including hydroelectric power, proximity to the James Bay region, and logistic advantages with port access to the transatlantic region. The Minister reiterated his support for our vision of transforming Quebec into the Centre of Lithium Conversion for the transatlantic region.

The Company is impressed with the forward-thinking provincial government of Quebec and the progress of the Strategic Innovation Zone under the pragmatic guidance of Minister Fitzgibbon.

Becancour Lithium Refinery Site

In February 2024, the Company successfully executed an option agreement to acquire a refinery site strategically located within the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP). The site in Becancour, close to Trois-Rivieres, lies between Montreal and Quebec City and is near major highways and railways. The Port of Becancour supports year-round operations with deep-water access. The site offers low-cost hydroelectric power, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive water and waste facilities, ideal for the proposed Lithium Refinery.

The Company once again met with key executives from the BWIP in Becancour. The meeting focused on the Company's progress in site evaluation activities and included a presentation on the process design, featuring pictures from a reference lithium carbonate refinery. The port was confirmed to have the capacity to manage 50,000-ton bulk shipments, exceeding the Company's initial requirements. The Company had the opportunity to inspect Lot 22, encompassing an area of 27-hectare, and view the proximity to infrastructure and immediate tiein to existing BWIP utilities. The SPIPB team provided an overview of planned expansions and facility upgrades to the onsite infrastructure, positioning Becancour as a leader in offering prime industrial real estate in Quebec.

The Company will be looking to commence various community initiatives to integrate the industrial site into the wider community.

Municipality of Becancour

The Company met with the Mayoress of Becancour to discuss the Company's objectives to contribute to the local economy by providing hundreds of employment opportunities and helping to realize its economic potential.

LU7 reaffirmed its commitment to the Becancour and wider Trois-Rivieres region, pledging to support various social, community, and environmental initiatives in the coming years. The Mayoress expressed enthusiasm for the Company's plans within the SPIPB, recognizing the development of a proven and reliable design with internationally aligned process outputs.

Provincial Government - Quebec

The Company also met with key delegates in Montreal from Investissement Quebec (IQ), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF), Energy Transition Valley Innovation Zone, and the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks. The provincial government has identified a lithium conversion gap within the supply chain, crucial for servicing the expected increase in spodumene supply from the James Bay region in the coming years. Quebec is a North American leader in attracting foreign direct investment, sustainable development, and supporting battery metals projects. The province has a strong history of supporting lithium battery supply chain development, with significant provincial and federal government incentives.

Recent government support includes the General Motors (GM) and Korea-based POSCO Chemicals' US$1 billion cathode active material (CAM) factory, the Ford/EcoPro BM US$800 million cathode factory, and Northvolt's US$7 billion EV Battery Facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand. This creates a favourable regulatory environment for the Company's project, ensuring robust support throughout the cycle.

Canadian Federal Government - Ottawa

The Company met with various federal government stakeholders from Invest in Canada (IIC), Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN), Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), and Export Development Canada (EDC). Given the lack of refining capacity in Canada, LU7's lithium carbonate plant is an innovative project, as there are no current operating or planned facilities of this kind within the country. Building lithium conversion capacity alongside spodumene mines will enable Canada to become wholly self-sufficient in the lithium chemical supply chain.

Hatch - Montreal

The Company and its engineering partner, Hatch, held a productive meeting at the Montreal office to align their shared culture and fast-track development vision. They reinforced the philosophy of "same process, same equipment, same supplier," which minimizes technical risks, ensures quality, and reduces costs. The operational environments in Australia and Canada share many similarities, facilitating the integration of skills into Quebec.

Hatch's leadership in building lithium conversion facilities and tackling challenging projects validates the decision to partner with them. Through this collaboration, the Company acknowledges Hatch's expertise as the premier lithium refinery engineering expert.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "The project is on track, finalizing plant layout, issuing capex specs, progressing supplier quotes, with smooth office transition, and no environmental issues, ensuring readiness for capex cost estimate. The reception from federal, provincial and local government delegates has left a very positive impression on the LU7 Board of Directors. The region has made strong commitments since releasing the Critical Minerals Strategies four years ago and we have seen that in the significant investments made within the battery supply chain and pragmatic discussions held with key government executives. We look forward to advancing the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery to contribute in making Quebec the lithium conversion centre within the Transatlantic region."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/82C8D877



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Lithium Universe Ltd CEO to Participate in Online Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect, to be held on Friday 28th June 2024, 11:00am AEST/ 9:00am AWST.

CEO Alex Hanly will present the Company's strategy to close the lithium conversion gap within North America through development of the proposed 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery at Becancour, Quebec.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q&A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and to register please use the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91RASS1P
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/91RASS1P

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Lithium Universe Ltd Completion of Environmental and Field Studies at Becancour

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to announce that two environmental field studies have been completed at the Company's proposed refinery site located at the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP), Quebec.

We are pleased to announce the completion of a survey, adhering to provincial protocols, which found no presence of the short-eared owl, a species of concern, in the Lot 22 area. The site's proximity to the CEPSA chemical plant, railway, and highway likely makes it less attractive for this species. This information is vital for our ongoing environmental assessments and planning.

A recent breeding bird survey revealed the presence of Chimney Swifts, a species at risk known to nest in human structures, likely to inhabit structures away from Lot 22. No habitat was observed for salamanders or the least bittern bird, indicating no further surveys are necessary for these species.

Wetland delineation, conducted according to provincial guidelines, aligns with desktop review information, with no unexpected findings. Wetlands are primarily located in the northern and eastern portions of the site, with smaller patches in the southwestern sector. These wetlands are likely of low ecological value, characterized by agricultural ditches and the presence of the invasive species Phragmites australis. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "There was nothing unexpected from our recent environmental surveys. The Becancour Industrial Park is an existing industrial complex designed to host operations like the Company's 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery. Wetland surveys will continue through June and July. This is an important step forward as we progress our plans at the Becancour property."

*To view pictures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7HLG7JJ9



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Alex Mezei retained as Chief Metallurgist to supervise test work and process engineering

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Closes IPO and Announces Listing on TSXV

Mawson Finland Closes IPO and Announces Listing on TSXV

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the " IPO ") of common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an " IPO Share "). Pursuant to the IPO, Mawson issued 2,875,000 IPO Shares at a price of $1.00 per IPO Share, including 375,000 IPO Shares following the exercise in full by the agent of its over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,875,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 13, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 26, 2024 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting held today in Montreal with a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting. Coniagas' Board of Directors now consists of Jessie Acton, Daniel Barrette, Aurelian Basa, Frank J. Basa, Ronald Goguen, Sr. and Heidi Gutte.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

 Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") has closed its transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") previously announced July 8, 2024 . CopAur has acquired Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain ").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

CopAur acquired Nevada Sunrise's minority ownership interest in Kinsley Gold LLC, the joint venture vehicle that holds rights to Kinsley Mountain , pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 8, 2024 , in consideration of the payment of CAD$475,000 in cash and the issuance to Nevada Sunrise of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the " Consideration Shares "). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period (the " Hold Period ") and voluntary hold periods for an additional nine-month period. The first 250,000 Consideration Shares will be released on expiry of the Hold Period and the remaining shares will subsequently be released in equal tranches every three months.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada .

Gemini is located near Gold Point, Nevada , adjacent to the Bureau of Land Management's Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, and hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Inferred Lithium resource estimated at approximately 1.3 million tonnes Lithium, or 7 .1 million tonnes LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) contained within 1,200 million tonnes of lithium-mineralized clay at an average grade of approximately 1,130 parts per million Lithium ( click here to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " dated March 8, 2024 ).

As a complement to future development of its Gemini lithium resource, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863 in the Lida Valley basin, comprising 80.09 acre/feet/year.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31, 2024 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c7203.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 12, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Madame Governor Fifi Masuka of Lualaba, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), personally extended an invitation for September 9 to 28, 2024 in the DRC following the Congolese-Canadian Investment Seminar held in Toronto, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its management team to support the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy with the appointment of Dr. Tilo Hauke as Executive Vice President of Downstream Operations, effective October 1st, 2024

Dr. Hauke joins NextSource from FREYR Battery, a US and Norway-based lithium-ion battery cell developer, where he was Executive Vice President Supply Chain Management. Prior to FREYR Battery, Dr. Hauke spent 20 years at SGL Carbon SE, a European company that is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon & graphite products. At SGL Carbon, he held various senior leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Business Line Fuel Cell Components and Group Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

