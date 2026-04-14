Lithium Ionic Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition

Lithium Ionic Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH,OTC:LTHCF) (OTCQX: LTHCF) (FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") advises that it has received a requisition letter from Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah") requesting that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") call a special meeting of the shareholders of the Company to remove and replace David Gower, Lawrence Guy and Hélio Diniz (collectively, the "Named Directors") as directors of the Company.

The Company, including the Board and the Special Committee (as defined below), are reviewing the requisition and will respond to the requests made by Waratah. The Special Committee has advised the Named Directors that their resignations as directors would be in the best interest of the Company. The Company expects to provide a further update when available. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Waratah's letter and request relates to a previously announced enforcement application dated April 9, 2026, initiated by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") against certain directors of the Company and another reporting issuer. Lithium Ionic is not a respondent in this matter and no orders have been sought against Lithium Ionic. The allegations contained in the proceeding have not been proven. The Board has established a special committee (the "Special Committee") comprised of independent directors to oversee the Company's communications and disclosure in respect of this matter.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian lithium development company focused on responsibly advancing its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, a region coined the "Lithium Valley" that is emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. The Company is executing on a focused development strategy centered on engineering de-risking, permitting advancement, commercial planning, and construction readiness, with the goal of becoming a near-term producer of high-quality spodumene concentrate for global battery supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release, includes, but is not limited to, the calling of a shareholders' meeting as requested by Waratah, the taking of any steps by the Company in response to Waratah's concerns, the outcome of recent regulatory proceedings against another reporting issuer and certain individuals, the Company's ability to finance and develop the Bandeira project, the prospectivity and development of the Company's mineral properties, the ability of the Company to become a near-term lithium producer and the Company's future plans.

The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the market price of the Common Shares, regulatory risks, and risk's relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Lithium Ionic Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/14/c0853.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Corp.LTH:CCtsxv:lthplatinum investing
LTH:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic Corp.

Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...
Silver platinum bars with "Pt 99.98" and "10oz" inscriptions.

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

Rakuten Securities has launched a new platinum-focused investment trust, expanding access to precious metals exposure in Japan at a time of rising global interest in commodities.The Rakuten Platinum Fund broadens the range of investment options available to Japanese retail investors by offering... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
Hand holding phone with Ivanhoe Mines logo; website in the background.

Ivanhoe Continues Platreef Expansion After Successful 2025 Ramp Up

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) is pushing ahead with the development of its Platreef project in South Africa, announcing its first sale of concentrate and saying the project remains on schedule.Platreef officially opened last year, and the Phase 1 concentrator produced its first batch of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

Related News

rare earth investing

US, Australia Unleash US$3.5 Billion for Critical Minerals Advancement

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Announces Light Oil Discovery

tungsten investing

Almonty Moves HQ to Montana, Boosts US Tungsten Independence

battery metals investing

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

base metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSM