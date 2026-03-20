Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("the Company" or "Lithium Africa") announces that effective today it begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "6MQ". Lithium Africa's FSE information can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website: https:www.boerse-frankfurt.deen.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director of Lithium Africa, commented: "LAF is pleased to offer improved access to German and European investors, many of whom were early supporters of hard rock spodumene discoveries in the Pilbara and Canada. Outside of Ganfeng, the majority of our shareholders are North American-based, and LAF looks forward to communicating its strategy to the European market."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European trading platform and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. The new listing helps facilitate the purchase and trading of Lithium Africa's shares for European investors with low transaction costs.

With the commencement of trading on the FSE, Lithium Africa will now be available for trading on two marketplaces worldwide - the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE").

About Lithium Africa Corp.

The Company has an established 50/50 joint venture partnership with GFL International Co., Ltd. to jointly advance exploration in Africa (the "LAR-GFL JV") and, through the LAR-GFL JV, the Company has an indirect 50% interest in a portfolio of exploration assets in hardrock pegmatite districts across a number of prospective African regions covering South Africa, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Lithium Africa CORP.

Tyron Breytenbach, CEO & Director

For further information regarding the Company, contact:

Jeanne Liu, Corporate Communications at investors@li-africa.com, 1.604.771.7125

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289300

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lithium africaLAF:CCTSXV:LAFbattery metals investing
LAF:CC
The Conversation (0)
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Michel Gauthier, effective immediately.The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gauthier for his dedicated service and contributions to the Company. We wish him all the best in his... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Market-Making and Marketing Firms and Appoints Director

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Market-Making and Marketing Firms and Appoints Director

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0018 to R-0020 with Intercepts Including 49.51% Fe?O?, 6.56% TiO?, 0.374% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0018, -0019 and -0020 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

Lithium Africa Closes $8.8 Million Brokered Private Placement of Units

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement of 4,411,565 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$2.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - W

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - W

Trading resumes in: Company: Spartan Metals Corp.TSX-Venture Symbol: WAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 10:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

Canada Carbon Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange, Share Consolidation, Adoption of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and Change of Officers

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Related News

Westport's Statement on Cybersecurity Incident

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Patagonia Lithium Powers on Stronger Lithium Interest

lithium investing

Two Dollars of Drilling for Every One Raised: The Junior Mining Structure Most Investors Miss

gold investing

America's Antimony Problem and Why Investors Should Care

gold investing

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow