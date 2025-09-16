LitePoint Announces Innovative Test Solution for Wi-Fi 8

LitePoint Announces Innovative Test Solution for Wi-Fi 8

The LitePoint IQxel-MX platform is leading the charge in the development and validation of next era, dependable, and ultra-high reliability Wi-Fi 8 applications

LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced comprehensive test support for Wi-Fi 8 (the IEEE 802.11bn standard) on the IQxel-MX test system.

For years, Wi-Fi's primary driver was raw speed, essential for streaming and downloading. However, applications today demand more: unwavering reliability and precise determinism. These requirements are foundational for AR/VR, ultra-HD streaming, cloud gaming, and industrial systems dependent on real-time data processing for enhanced performance. Wi-Fi 8, also known as ultra-high reliability (UHR), is specifically designed to meet these escalating demands, building incrementally upon the advancements of Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be).

With superior RF performance, 6GHz band support, wide instrument bandwidth and 4K QAM, the IQxel-MX solidifies its position as a long-standing dependable test solution addressing the need for both Wi-Fi 8 and Wi-Fi 7 standards from system level characterization to manufacturing.

"For past Wi-Fi generations, the industry's focus centered on maximizing raw speed through increasingly dense modulation, expanded data pipes, broader spectrum, and advanced MIMO schemes. With Wi-Fi 8, the standard is decisively shifting towards robust and predictable connectivity achieved through features that optimize data transmission and fundamentally improve link resilience," said Khushboo Kalyani, Product Marketing Manager at LitePoint. "The IQxel-MX's pioneering support for Wi-Fi 8 (UHR) underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of wireless innovation. We are enabling our customers to confidently develop and validate the next generation of devices that will deliver truly dependable and deterministic wireless performance."

Technical Details:

The IQxel-MX is uniquely positioned to address the complexities of Wi-Fi 8 (UHR) testing. Building on its leadership in Wi-Fi 7 validation, the IQxel-MX now supports Wi-Fi 8's advanced features, including but not limited to enhanced modulation and coding schemes (MCS, distributed resource units (dRU), unequal modulation and long-length LDPC Codes).

The IQxel-MX platform offers comprehensive, full lifecycle testing capabilities, from early-stage R&D characterization to high-volume manufacturing. Its industry-leading performance, coupled with its ability to support both Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 8, ensures a future-proof investment for customers navigating the evolving wireless landscape.

For faster time to market, turnkey IQfact+ TM software solutions offer customized testing of leading chipsets and enable thorough design verification and rapid volume manufacturing with minimal engineering effort.

Availability and More Information

The Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn) test capabilities for the IQxel-MX are available immediately. Customers can contact their LitePoint sales representative for more information .

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world's leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne ( Nasdaq:TER ), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contacts:
Amy McAndrews
VP of Corporate Affairs
Teradyne, Inc.
1 (978) 370-2444
investorrelations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Teradyne Inc.TERNASDAQ:TER
TER
The Conversation (0)
Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing, which made up 71% of 2021 sales. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics Welcomes James Davidson as Chief AI Officer

Teradyne Robotics, which includes collaborative robot (cobot) company Universal Robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company MiR, has announced the appointment of James Davidson as the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer effective May 28, 2024

"James' exceptional track record in AI and robotics aligns perfectly with Teradyne Robotics' mission to revolutionize manufacturing through innovative automation solutions," said Ujjwal Kumar, Group President of Teradyne Robotics. "We are excited to welcome him to our team and are confident that his leadership will drive significant advancements in our AI capabilities."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Teradyne Marks 8,000th J750 Semiconductor Test System Shipment

Milestone achieved with V-Test, an independent third-party integrated circuit testing service company

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test equipment, today announced shipment of its 8,000th J750 semiconductor test platform. This milestone has been achieved with V-Test, a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) vendor in China

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend to Participate in the 7th Annual Canaccord Genuity Global Cannabis Conference on May 18th in NYC

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference being held on May 18, 2023 in New York City .

Jason Wild , Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Managing Director, Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 , at 2:00 PM ET . Management, including Ziad Ghanem , Chief Executive Officer and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For more information, please click here .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/17/c6059.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Celebrates the Opening of its Fifth Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage") recently launched sales at its new flagship cannabis provisioning center in Oxford, Michigan . Located at 450 South Glaspie St., Cookies Oxford is operated by Gage through a partnership with Cookies, the leading lifestyle and cannabis brand in North America . This is TerrAscend's fifth licensed Cookies dispensary in Michigan joining locations in Detroit Ann Arbor Kalamazoo and Jackson .

Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis company, offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Based in the Bay Area , Cookies' Co-Founder and CEO Berner is a prolific rapper and entrepreneur along with his partner, Jai, a highly respected cannabis cultivator and breeder. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics.

Cookies Oxford carries the entire family of Cookies products, including but not limited to Cookies and Lemonnade. The store also sells a full suite of Gage products, including Gage pre-packaged and bulk flower, GAGE distillate carts and concentrates.

"We're very excited by the following and the demand that's growing for our brand in one of the biggest and most renowned cannabis markets," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. "Cookies is proud to expand our partnership with TerrAscend and Gage in bringing our celebrated menu of California flavors to the devoted customers in Michigan ."

"TerrAscend is excited to expand our partnership with Cookies in Michigan and open an additional store in the Metro Detroit region," said TerrAscend's Executive Chairman Jason Wild . "Consumers across the Midwest have demanded Cookies' highly sought menu of exclusive products. We're looking forward to future expansions with top-quality brands in Michigan and elsewhere."

Iconic Detroit rapper Trick Trick commenced the ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at Cookies Oxford on Saturday, May 13 th . To celebrate its grand opening, Cookies Oxford hosted on-site activations, including a live DJ, food trucks, vendors and special giveaways. Cookies Oxford is open Monday - Saturday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and 10:00 am - 7:00 pm on Sunday .

In addition to the new Cookies provisioning center, the Company has dedicated significant shelf space to the display and sale of Cookies and GAGE products at Gage locations in Adrian , Burton , Battle Creek , Center Line , Detroit , Ferndale , Grand Rapids , Jackson , Kalamazoo , Lansing , and Traverse City .

More information can be found at www.cookiesmichigan.com or on Instagram @cookies.michigan.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and retail operations in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend yields consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

ABOUT COOKIES

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco , the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles , has since expanded to 59 retail locations in 23 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co , and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co .

Instagram: @cookiesenterprises
Twitter: @cookiesglobal
Facebook: @cookiesenterprises

ABOUT GAGE

Gage is a premier provider of the high-quality cannabis experience that consumers crave. We bring internationally renowned brands and high end products to the cannabis space. Throughout our journey to becoming the market's choice cannabis provider, we have leaned into creativity and innovation to successfully build our various licensed cultivation, processing and retail operations. We strive to continue our passion of providing the cannabis consumer with the world-class premium cannabis products they want and deserve. To learn more about Gage's mission for the everyday canna-connoisseur, visit www.gagecannabis.com .

Instagram: @gagecannabis
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States ; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2022 and as amended on March 24, 2022 .

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/16/c7831.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TerrAscend Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Revenue

TerrAscend Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Revenue

First quarter 2023 record Net Revenue of $69.4 million , an increase of 42.8% year-over-year

6 th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth and 3 rd consecutive quarter of positive and increasing cash flow from operations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Related News

nickel investing

FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Expands Radar Ti-V-Fe Project Vision with Preliminary Metallurgical Insights and Major Exploration Milestones

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Confirms New Gold Mineralization at the Scattergood Project

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 11.5 Metres Grading 3.64 Grams per Tonne Gold in Saprolite from Initial Drill Hole at Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Alice Queen raises $1M via issue of Convertible Notes

×