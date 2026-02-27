Lion Rock Resources to Attend 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention

Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention ("PDAC"), to be held March 1 to 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

PDAC Event and Booth Details

  • Event: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention 2026
  • Dates: March 1 to 4, 2026
  • Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario.
  • Booth Number: 3046

Lion Rock will have its leadership and technical personnel on site and looks forward to engaging with the investment and resource community. The Company welcomes attendees to visit Booth 3046 to learn more about its exploration programs in South Dakota's Black Hills.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer
O: 604-678-5308
E: dale@rsdcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285674

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

lion-rock-resourcesroar-ccgold-investing
ROAR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.... Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Related News

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

precious metals investing

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects