Lion Rock Resources Engages Global One Media

Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Media Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives.

The term of the Agreement is for six months, for a monthly fee of US$6,500, with the first three months payable in advance. All fees payable by the Company to Global One Media pursuant to the terms of the Agreement will be paid out of general working capital of the Company.

Global One Media is based out of Singapore. The Company and Global One Media act at arm's length. Global One Media has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. The services to be provided under the Agreement are limited to marketing and communications activities and do not include investor relations services. The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects in North America. The Company's flagship Volney Project is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long history of gold production. Lion Rock is led by an experienced technical and capital markets team with a track record of mineral discovery, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board
R. Dale Ginn, President and Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308
E: dale@rsdcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286160

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

