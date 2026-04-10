Lion Rock Resources Clarifies Global One Media Agreement

Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (the "Company") wishes to clarify its news of March 3, 2026, whereby it announced the entering into of a Media Agency Agreement (the "Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One").

The Agreement is effective February 24, 2026. Services to be provided under the Agreement will include marketing and communications activities and investor relations services.

The Agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects in North America. The Company's flagship Volney Project is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long history of gold production. Lion Rock is led by an experienced technical and capital markets team with a track record of mineral discovery, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board
R. Dale Ginn, President and Chief Executive Officer

O: 604-678-5308
E: dale@rsdcapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "may," "will," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291880

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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