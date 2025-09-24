Lion One Announces Closing of Upsized LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of $18.7 Million

Lion One Announces Closing of Upsized LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of $18.7 Million

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO,OTC:LOMLF) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $18,715,153 (the "LIFE Offering"). Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company issued 58,484,853 units (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.32 per Offered Unit (the "Issue Price"), pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. Each Offered Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.42 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

Lion One's CEO Ian Berzins stated: "We're very pleased with the strong demand we received for this upsized private placement. With the equity financing successfully completed today, we can now accelerate the purchase of several key pieces of underground mobile equipment and ensure the completion of the flotation plant in Q1 2026. With the addition of these components we will be well positioned to continue ramping up production at Tuvatu."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the LIFE Offering to fund the development of the Company's 100% owned and fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Gold Project, repayment of principal and interest for the Company's loan facility with Nebari, and for working capital purposes.

In connection with the LIFE Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $703,468.15 in cash and issued 2,190,462 finders warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to Canaccord Genuity, Couloir Securities, Golden Capital Consulting, Haywood Securities, Leede Financial, Red Cloud Securities, RedPlug, Research Capital, and Ventum Financial, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") representing a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced to the Company by eligible finders and 7% of the aggregate number of Offered Units sold to purchasers introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In lieu of receiving $315,000 in cash, one finder received 984,375 Offered Units at the Issue Price. Each of the Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.32 per Finder's Warrant exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance of such Finder's Warrant.

The Offered Units and underlying Common Shares and Warrants will not be subject to Canadian resale restrictions in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. All Finder's Warrants and any Common Shares underlying the Finder's Warrants will be subject to a Canadian four month and one day resale restriction in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Completion of the LIFE Offering and payment of the finder's fees remains subject to final TSX-V acceptance.

Certain subscribers under the LIFE Offering are directors and management of the Company. The issuance of Offered Units to directors and management of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Lion One Metals Limited

"Walter Berukoff"
Chairman of the Board

For further information
Contact Investor Relations
Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250
Email: info@liononemetals.com
Website: www.liononemetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the LIFE Offering, the outlook of the Company following completion of the LIFE Offering and the final approval of the TSX-V. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, with respect to the LIFE Offering; the conditions of the financial markets; availability of financing; timeliness of completion of the LIFE Offering; the timing of TSX-V approval; with respect to the use of proceeds, the sufficiency of the proceeds; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; fluctuating commodity prices; and competition, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267905

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion One Metals LimitedLIO:CATSXV:LIOGold Investing
LIO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company currently focused on mineral resources in Fiji. The company's primary asset is the Tuvatu Gold Project. It has two geographical segments that are Fiji and Australia.

Thistle Resources Corp.

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

St. Davids Capital Inc. (TSXV: SDCI.P) ("St. Davids" or the "Company") and Thistle Resources Corp. ("Thistle") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 10, 2025, they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated September 15, 2025 (the "Acquisition Agreement") in respect of the previously announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, the term "Resulting Issuer" refers to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Thistle Resources Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Approved to Commence Trading on OTCQB

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective September 24, 2025. The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "PRNCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PRNC"

"Trading on the OTCQB gives Prince enhanced access to the U.S. capital markets and makes it easier for American investors to participate in our Nevada based silver growth story" said Ralph Shearing, President of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

CEO & COO Appointed to Fast Track US Mine to Market Strategy

Precious Metals Investing

Cerro Chacon Gold Drilling to Commence Mid-October

Base Metals Investing

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Precious Metals Investing

ACP Patent Claims - Exploration Target Defined

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Silver Price Breakout? What's Happening, What's Next

Copper Investing

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Lithium Investing

Lithium Americas Shares Spike as Trump Admin Seeks Equity Stake