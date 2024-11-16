Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Linius Technologies

Exclusive Interview with Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan

In this interview with Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) CEO James Brennan, he outlined his company’s plans to broaden its reach beyond the sports broadcasting segment.

“Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” explained Brennan.

By dissecting video into manageable data points, Linius can create dynamic content with infinitely variable video, offering personalised and immersive experiences without creating new video files.

Brennan discussed the company’s recent alliance with Fujitsu (TSE:6702) that combines Linius' prowess in video virtualisation with Fujitsu’s expertise in AI and analytics.

Watch the full interview with James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies,


Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan.

Linius Technologies Expands Market with Fujitsu Partnership

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) has been making waves in the broadcasting and sports federation markets with its groundbreaking approach to video content, driven by innovative technology that treats video as data.

Now the company aims to expand its offering to other industries.

“Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” explained James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C – Period ending 30 September 2024

Linius launches new products and partnerships in Q1 FY25 and supports multiple customers as they start new seasons

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Company or Linius) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30 September 2024, along with the following financial and operational summary.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius and Fujitsu Partner to Unlock the Power of Video Worldwide

New global partnership delivers AI-powered video analytics that transform multimedia content and data into actionable insights

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, 10 September 2024 following the release by LNU of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less

Linius Technologies
×