Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Noble and Canada Nickel Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement for Creation of ExploreCo

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Falco Horne 5 Mining Project Bape Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

World Uranium Outlook 2025

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Taverner as its new CEO, to commence on 1 February 2025.

Highlights:

  • Linius appoints Ben Taverner as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Highly accomplished track record within leading international sports organisations and technology providers such as IMG, Juventus Football Club and KORE (now part of Two Circles)
  • Exceptional global network of decision makers in the sports and entertainment industries
Mr Taverner is a commercially focused C-suite leader with more than 20 years of experience managing and maximising revenue generation and growth for sports technology providers, sports rights holders and agencies. He previously held management roles on large scale sports marketing projects across Europe including UEFA Euro 2008, the new Juventus Football Club stadium, and Wembley national stadium. Mr Taverner comes with a highly proficient technology focus along with extensive data analytics experience, having recently held commercial leadership positions in UK and USA based 'Startup/Scaleup' sports technology companies with global ambitions such as KORE (part of Two Circles), Sportsdigita and Sportlight.

Linius Chairman, Gerard Bongiorno said, “Linius is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Taverner as the company’s new CEO. Ben has extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industry with an exceptional global network of C-suite and senior executives in the sports and entertainment industries. He has the skills and experience to lead the company as we aim to dramatically build market share with our products in market and drive revenue growth.”

Current CEO James Brennan will step down from the Board effective immediately and will remain within the business to work with Ben during a transition period. Joe Rinarelli, currently CFO and Company Secretary has been appointed to the Board until the Company appoints a new Australian- based non-executive director, which is expected later this year.

Mr Bongiorno continued, “We thank James for his service in building a scalable product suite and a strong platform for revenue growth with significant global business partners such as IMG, Fujitsu, Magnifi and Cricket Australia, and welcome his involvement as Ben transitions to lead the global growth of the business.”

Mr Taverner has also agreed to subscribe for $50,000 worth of Linius convertible notes under tranche 4 of the note facility announced to ASX on 10 September 2024. The notes have a face value of $1.00 each, with a coupon of 20% per annum and a maturity date of 24 months from their date of issue. A detailed summary of the terms of the notes is set out in that announcement. The issue of the tranche 4 notes was approved by shareholders on 26 November 2024.

A summary of the key terms of Mr Taverner’s appointment is set out in the annexure to this announcement.

The terms of Mr Rinarelli’s employment and his remuneration have not changed as a result of his appointment to the Board. He is paid a salary of $100,000 per annum (exclusive of superannuation) with a termination notice period of 1 month. His employment agreement otherwise contains standard terms and conditions for agreements of its nature, including confidentiality, intellectual property protection and non-competition restraints.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:lnuemerging tech investingesports investingartificial intelligence investinglinius technologies limitedtechnology investing
LNU:AU
Linius Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Linius Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
US NCAA Division 1 - Brown University signed

US NCAA Division 1 - Brown University signed

Linius Technologies (LNU:AU) has announced US NCAA Division 1 - Brown University signed

Download the PDF here.

Linius Technologies

Exclusive Interview with Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan

In this interview with Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) CEO James Brennan, he outlined his company’s plans to broaden its reach beyond the sports broadcasting segment.

“Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” explained Brennan.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan.

Linius Technologies Expands Market with Fujitsu Partnership

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) has been making waves in the broadcasting and sports federation markets with its groundbreaking approach to video content, driven by innovative technology that treats video as data.

Now the company aims to expand its offering to other industries.

“Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” explained James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C – Period ending 30 September 2024

Linius launches new products and partnerships in Q1 FY25 and supports multiple customers as they start new seasons

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Company or Linius) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 30 September 2024, along with the following financial and operational summary.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius and Fujitsu Partner to Unlock the Power of Video Worldwide

New global partnership delivers AI-powered video analytics that transform multimedia content and data into actionable insights

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Linius Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Linius Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Heliostar Files Technical Reports on Mines and Development Project Recently Acquired in Mexico

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends for Rare Earths in 2025

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2024 Year-End Review

uranium investing

Scandinavian Exploration and Uranium Policy Update

Lithium Investing

Argentina’s Lithium Resource Holds Potential to Power the Global Energy Transition

×