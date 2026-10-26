Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026

Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

LINnyse:lincleantech investing
LIN
The Conversation (0)
Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 26, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF is pleased to announce the receipt of analytical results from 25 rock samples collected from its Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP) Project,... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

Angkor Resources Presents Its Proposed 2027 Work Program For Block Viii To The Cambodian Government At The Joint Review Committee

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (October 21, 2026) TheNewswire - GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (October 21, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"),... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 21, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Canada Nickel Company Inc.... Keep Reading...
Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

(TheNewswire) Silicon Valley investment, global semiconductor engagement and expanding customer-driven engagement position Edgewater for its next phase of commercialization October 20, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF)... Keep Reading...
Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire) 15.68 g/t Au over 0.85m from 262.85m to 263.7m in PAR-26-149 is the highest single sample result in the program, located within the open pit shell 9.41 g/t Au over 4.05m from 130.75m to 134.8m in PAR-26-150 is the highest grade-thickness result (38.1 g/t Au x m) in the program,... Keep Reading...
Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Independent review of Iceland Demonstration Facility operating data supports the potential for Syntholene to achieve lower direct production costs than conventional fossil-derived fuels under favourable commercial operating conditions.

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (“Syntholene” or the “Company”) announced today the results from the previously announced independent technical review (the “Independent Review”) by Prof. Nigel Brandon of Imperial College London, of the operating data from... Keep Reading...
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

Related News

gold investing

Boroo Plans C$1.5 Billion Investment to Restart Yukon’s Eagle Gold Mine

QIMC Further Derisks Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Multi-Gas System with New Thermogenic Gas and Helium Results

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Secures Little Gold Creek Headwaters, Completing Strategic Consolidation of Sixtymile Gold District

precious metals investing

New Break Refines Targets as 2026 Drilling Resumes at Its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Appoints Patrick Toth as Vice President, Exploration and Announces Investor Relations Engagement

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces $3.0 Million Private Placement With Ocean Partners

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Receives Permit for Surface Drilling Program at El Potrero and Provides Update on Other Permits for Production Restart