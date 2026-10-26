Highlights Include Iron Values Exceeding 30%, Nickel up to 500 ppm, Cobalt up to 187 ppm and Vanadium up to 1,710 ppm

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 26, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF is pleased to announce the receipt of analytical results from 25 rock samples collected from its Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP) Project, located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.
The analytical results have identified significant iron enrichment accompanied by anomalous concentrations of nickel, cobalt, chromium and vanadium. The results suggest the presence of an iron-rich geological environment that warrants additional investigation for potential iron oxide-associated critical mineral mineralization.
The samples were analyzed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario, under Certificate of Analysis A26-19281, dated October 20, 2026.
Highlights of Analytical Results
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Iron (Fe): Fifteen of the 25 samples returned values exceeding the laboratory's upper analytical limit of 30% Fe.
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Nickel (Ni): Values up to 500 ppm (0.050% Ni).
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Cobalt (Co): Values up to 187 ppm (0.0187% Co).
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Chromium (Cr): Values up to 922 ppm (0.0922% Cr).
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Vanadium (V): Values up to 1,710 ppm (0.171% V), equivalent to approximately 0.305% V₂O₅.
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Copper (Cu): Values up to 284 ppm (0.0284% Cu).
The results are particularly interesting because of the association of iron with nickel, cobalt, chromium and vanadium, which may indicate the presence of iron oxide-rich mafic or ultramafic rocks.
The Company believes these results justify further mineralogical and geochemical investigations to determine the nature, distribution and potential economic significance of the mineralization.
Significant Analytical Results
Selected results from the 25 rock samples are summarized below.
|
Sample Number
|
Fe (%)
|
Ni (ppm)
|
Co (ppm)
|
Cr (ppm)
|
V (ppm)
|
6622577
|
>30.0
|
279
|
93
|
900
|
1,710
|
6622583
|
>30.0
|
232
|
130
|
802
|
941
|
6622586
|
>30.0
|
473
|
172
|
710
|
661
|
6622587
|
>30.0
|
451
|
165
|
634
|
527
|
6622595
|
>30.0
|
401
|
187
|
729
|
51
|
6622597
|
>30.0
|
400
|
152
|
749
|
1,060
|
6622598
|
>30.0
|
500
|
167
|
701
|
866
|
6622599
|
>30.0
|
370
|
125
|
845
|
711
Note: Iron values reported as greater than 30% exceeded the upper analytical limit of the method employed and require additional analysis to determine their actual concentrations. The results represent individual rock samples and do not establish mineralized widths, continuity or a mineral resource.
The analytical results indicate a distinctive iron-rich geochemical association accompanied by elevated nickel, cobalt, chromium and vanadium.
The presence of these elements together may reflect iron oxide-rich mafic or ultramafic rocks, potentially containing magnetite or other iron-bearing minerals.
Vanadium is of particular interest because it can occur within magnetite-bearing mafic intrusive systems. Such mineralization may represent a potential source of iron and vanadium, depending on mineralogy, grade, continuity and metallurgical characteristics.
The positive association between nickel and cobalt across several samples also suggests that these metals may be related to common geological processes or mineral hosts.
Additional work will be required to determine whether the metals occur within oxide, silicate or sulphide minerals and whether any potentially economic concentrations are present.
Havre-Saint-Pierre Geophysical Target
Noble has previously identified an approximately 800 metre by 700 metre geophysical anomaly within its HSP exploration area.
The Company considers the anomaly an important target for further investigation, particularly in light of the iron-rich geochemical results now available.
Magnetite-bearing rocks can produce significant magnetic responses, while sulphide-bearing rocks may produce electromagnetic responses under favourable geological conditions.
The Company intends to evaluate the relationship between the geochemical results and the previously identified geophysical features to determine whether the anomaly is associated with iron oxide mineralization, mafic-ultramafic intrusive rocks or other conductive geological materials.
At present, the spatial relationship between the reported rock samples and the geophysical anomaly has not been established in the information available for this release.
The Havre-Saint-Pierre region is situated within the Grenville Geological Province and contains extensive mafic and ultramafic intrusive complexes.
The region has attracted exploration interest for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements, including exploration programs undertaken by Go Metals Corp. on its HSP properties.
The presence of regional mafic-ultramafic intrusive systems provides a favourable geological setting for investigating a variety of magmatic mineralization styles.
Noble's current results suggest that iron oxide-associated mineralization should also be considered as part of the Company's exploration model.
Mineralization on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Noble's HSP property.
Based on the results received to date, Noble is considering a systematic follow-up program that may include:
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Additional laboratory analysis: Reanalysis of samples exceeding 30% Fe to establish accurate total iron concentrations, together with whole-rock determinations of iron, titanium, vanadium and chromium oxides.
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Mineralogical studies: Petrographic examination and X-ray diffraction analysis to determine the principal iron-bearing minerals and identify the mineralogical hosts of nickel, cobalt, chromium and vanadium.
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Geophysical interpretation: Integration of rock geochemistry with existing airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey data to refine exploration targets.
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Ground exploration: Additional geological mapping, prospecting, systematic sampling and ground geophysical surveys over priority targets.
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Diamond drilling: Consideration of an initial drilling program following completion of geological and geophysical target evaluation.
Wayne Holmstead, Exploration Manager of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., commented:
"The initial analytical results from our Havre-Saint-Pierre Project are encouraging, particularly the widespread elevated iron values and the associated nickel, cobalt, chromium and vanadium concentrations.
"Fifteen of the 25 rock samples returned iron values exceeding 30%, while individual samples contained up to 500 ppm nickel, 187 ppm cobalt and 1,710 ppm vanadium. These results suggest that we may be dealing with an iron-rich geological system that deserves additional investigation.
"The combination of these geochemical results and the previously identified large geophysical anomaly provides an interesting opportunity to evaluate the property's potential for iron oxide-associated critical minerals, in addition to our existing interest in nickel-copper sulphide mineralization.
"Our next priority will be to establish the mineralogical characteristics of the iron-rich rocks and determine their relationship to the property's geophysical targets."
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~67,000 ha in Northern Ontario and ~12,000 ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,231 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area, ~317 hectares in the Holdsworth gold property near Wawa, Northern Ontario, ~4,619 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and ~210 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario.. In Quebec, Noble holds ~721 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~325 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,473 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB." More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts: H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250 Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
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