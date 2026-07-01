Linde Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results by 06:00 EDT/midday CEST on Friday, July 31, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call

US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292

UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970

Access code: 6877110

Live webcast (listen-only)

https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

Web replay

Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Friday, July 31, 2026, at:

https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, July 31, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports .

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining.

Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com .

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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