Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

GamingInvesting News

Liftoff's Creative Ad Index Report Finds Longer Video Ads More Effective Than Shorter Ones

In a year of profound macroeconomic change, Liftoff's Mobile Ad Creative Index report analyzed 1 trillion impressions to uncover fresh insights for mobile marketers

Liftoff the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, today unveiled its fifth annual Mobile Ad Creative Index report . The report analyzes trends across five key app verticals: gaming, e-commerce, finance, entertainment, and dating & social.

Its key finding is that longer video ads have proven more effective than their shorter counterparts, with mobile user acquisition managers adding videos between 31-60 seconds long to their creative arsenal and seeing material performance gains. As with last year,  playable ads were the most cost-effective option to generate gaming app installs, and native ads were a strong all-round option - in particular for entertainment. Advertisers are seeing engagement in 'fail scenario' videos showing silly moves by players. The report also showed the importance of uncovering player motivations. And, as in 2022, playable ads have the most affordable cost per install (CPI) at $1.31 – well below the average of $3.79 from all five ad formats for gaming – making them an attractive format for game marketers.

In creating this report, Liftoff analyzed nearly 1 trillion impressions across 24.5 billion clicks and 240 million installs between January 1, 2022 , and January 1, 2023 .

For Video Ads, Longer is Better
Our attention spans may be short, but longer mobile video ads have proven effective at catching users' attention. On average brands saw up to 50% higher conversions with longer videos compared to shorter ones. As a result, mobile user acquisition managers are adding longer videos of up to 60 seconds to their ad creative arsenal. The findings highlighted the ability of longer video ads to tell fuller stories and showcase what the app can do, which proved attractive to audiences.

'Try Before You Buy' Mentality Still Works for Gaming
With an average CPI of $1.31 , playable ads were by far the most cost-effective option to drive gaming app installs. The report found that videos were great for showing off the user experience, and surprisingly, audiences were inclined to watch longer videos. Videos are also great for demonstrating user experience, and at $4.93 , they offer the next best price per install.

Native Ads are Best for Entertainment – Especially on Android
Native ads are the best option when it comes to cost for entertainment apps. The report found that banner and video ads cost the same per install on iOS at $10.13 , but banner ads offer a better deal on Android at $2.04 . On streaming apps, for example, the report concludes that creating interstitial ads that show off an app's ease of use help users make a decision.

Player Motivations Are the Future of Performance Marketing
As marketers adapt to ad preferences, they must consider the motivating factors that drive user engagement. Marketers who match player motivations and ad creative types can unlock real potential. To drive higher-value gamers at scale, ads that dig into what motivates them will be more successful. Player motivations allow app marketers to pinpoint who their audiences are and how to capture their attention. The report divided motivations into six categories: escapism, social, mastery, management, expression, and exploration.

Methodology
Liftoff's 2023 Mobile Ad Creative Index report draws from an internal data analysis between January 1, 2022 to January 1, 2023 . Spanning 1 trillion impressions, over 24.5 billion clicks, and 240 million installs, the report delivers key takeaways on mobile ad format performance across banners, interstitials, playables, videos, and native. Backed by new insights from GameRefinery, this report empowers mobile advertisers to reach new audiences with an overview of six player motivations and tips on how to translate them into high-performing creative.

About Liftoff
Liftoff is the leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, helping advertisers, publishers, game developers and DSPs scale revenue growth with solutions to market and monetize mobile apps. Liftoff's solutions, including Accelerate, Direct, Influence, Monetize, Intelligence, and Vungle Exchange, support over 6,600 mobile businesses across 74 countries in sectors such as gaming, social, finance, ecommerce, and entertainment. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, CA , Liftoff has a diverse, global presence.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liftoffs-creative-ad-index-report-finds-longer-video-ads-more-effective-than-shorter-ones-301753393.html

SOURCE Liftoff

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/22/c0387.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Launch Epic GHOST® ENERGY and GHOST® GAMER Flavor: FAZE POP

As part of their record-breaking partnership, the brands launch a product collab that's sure to take you back

Download hi-res images HERE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Idexo Launches Game-Changing Web3 Player Management System, Providing Next-Level Gaming Experience

Idexo, the web3 loyalty and revenue infrastructure provider for games and businesses, has launched its latest innovation - the Web3 Player Management System. This new system promises to deliver a game-changing experience that takes player engagement, retention, and revenue to the next level.

The Web3 Player Management System offers a range of benefits, including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

7-Eleven, Inc. and PAC-MAN Give Fans the Chance to Take their Game Play to the Next Level

Power up by purchasing participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

Chomp on this! 7-Eleven, Inc. is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and its beloved video game icon PAC-MAN™ to reward customers with the chance of winning thousands of prizes to power up the way they play. 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores will help loyal customers reach new levels with epic giveaways, an exclusive 7Collection™ merchandise drop, and exciting new limited time only beverages inspired by the iconic PAC-MAN game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Microsoft and NVIDIA announce expansive new gaming deal

Partnership will bring blockbuster lineup of Xbox games, including Minecraft and Activision titles like Call of Duty, to NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service

On Tuesday, Microsoft and NVIDIA announced the companies have agreed to a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox PC games to the NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service, which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WEMADE partners with Nine66 to further its footprint in Saudi Arabia

- WEMADE, the South Korean game developer, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nine66, a Savvy Games Group ("Savvy") company, to drive the development of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia .

WEMADE partners with Nine66 to further its footprint in Saudi Arabia

Savvy's long-term objective is to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports sectors in Saudi Arabia . The group consists of five independent entities covering areas such as game development, esports, investments and more.

Nine66 is committed to building and investing in the thriving gaming ecosystem in Saudi Arabia . Nine66 is driving growth and success in the region's gaming industry through a range of initiatives and partnerships, such as publishing, incubator and accelerator programs, training and events, as well as supporting virtual and real-life game development communities.

Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with everything they need to accelerate their work; everything they need to drive their business forward; and everything they need to deliver a real impact, that benefits everyone in the games community.

Saudi Arabia is already a leader in the Middle East's gaming market, with over 80% of its 36 million population identifying as gamers. Recent government-led strategic initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on the Saudi gaming industry in the years to come.

WEMADE is one of the most well established South Korean gaming companies of over 22 years of history. The publicly traded company behind MMORPG "The Legend of Mir" series accumulated millions of users globally and has a growing userbase in the Middle East .

Through this partnership, WEMADE has committed to supporting the local gaming ecosystem by providing training and educational content, as well as collaborating with Saudi game developers.

Additionally, the partnership will explore various programs aimed at knowledge transfer, sponsorship of regional events, and expanding networks in the region to help grow the Saudi gaming industry and create new opportunities for developers and gamers alike.

The announcement comes as a follow up from official meetings during the LEAP Tech Conference that took place between February 6 to 9 in Riyadh . Over 170,000 participants and hundreds of speakers came together from multiple countries to the capital of Saudi Arabia , which saw leading tech companies partner with Saudi authorities to drive regional development on multiple fronts.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy has set in motion a set of initiatives as a national effort to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy. As part of its mandate, Savvy is also set to invest USD 37.8 billion in the games industry.

WEMADE recently launched its new flagship game MIR M Global on January 31 , which currently tops the ranks of video games in RPG category in multiple Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia . The partnership with Nine66 is one of the company's latest moves in the region. In January, WEMADE announced the establishment of a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and plans to open another branch in MENA region and work with local projects and compani es.

About Nine66

Nine66, part of the Savvy Games Group, is an integrated support system for game developers. It provides infrastructure, skills development, the network, the capital, publishing, and the advisory services to promising games studios and developers, both in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Through its work, Nine66 provides entrepreneurs and innovators in the games industry with everything they need to accelerate their work, drive their business forward and deliver real impact that benefits the entire games community.

About WEMADE

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-partners-with-nine66-to-further-its-footprint-in-saudi-arabia-301751740.html

SOURCE Wemade

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/21/c8721.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PAYDAY Crime War is Soft Launched in Australia

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA /

PopReach Corporation (" PopReach " or the "Company ") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) today announced PAYDAY Crime War its highly anticipated free-to-play mobile action game, has entered soft launch in Australia on the Google Play and Apple App Stores. Officially licensed from Starbreeze Studios AB (" Starbreeze "), PAYDAY Crime War transports players into the shoes of the world's most notorious gang of heisters as they join with friends in the first-person shooter on Android and iOS, bringing one of the world's most successful PC game franchises into the hands of mobile gamers.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Marvel's Camp Is Completed at the KLR- Walker Uranium Project, Mobilizes Equipment & Drill Rig

IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Resource Investing

Advanced Critical Metals Portfolio

Resource Investing

Test Work on Colorado River Water Confirms Suitability for DLE Extraction Process at Paradox Project

×