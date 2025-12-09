Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for December 11th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum to be held December 11 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings Here

"We are excited to host our Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on December 11th," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The life sciences sector is innovating at a remarkable pace, and our event gives investors a front-row seat to that momentum."

December 11th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Prostatype Genomics AB (OTCQB: PGABF | Nasdaq First North: PROGEN)
11:00 AM Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: DTCFF | CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF)
11:30 AM EcholQ Ltd. (OTCQB: ECHQF | ASX: EIQ)
12:00 PM Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQX: TTIPF | TSXV: TTI)
12:30 PM Genvor Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR)
2:00 PM InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)
2:30 PM BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX)
3:00 PM Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB: INNMF| ASX: ATX)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


