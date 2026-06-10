Libra to Participate in 3rd Annual Bermuda Capital Event Hosted by CEM

Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR,OTC:LIBRF) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the 3rd Annual Bermuda Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.), taking place June 12-14, 2026 in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Capital Event brings together a curated group of small-cap companies and active investors for a series of pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and support the development of long-term capital relationships. The event features a diverse range of sectors, with a particular focus on mining and technology.

Libra will participate in scheduled meetings throughout the event, joining approximately 53 other public companies and more than 60 investors from across North America and international markets.

For more information on the event, please visit cem.ca.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR,OTC:LIBRF) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four critical mineral projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another thirty projects in Brazil – an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:

Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Email: kkushner@libraenergymaterials.com
Telephone: 416-846-6164

Website: libraenergymaterials.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/libra-energy-materials
Instagram: @libraenergymaterials
X: @LibraEnergyMats

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding Libra's exploration programs, prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, interpretations of historical and current exploration data, permitting and licensing, environmental regulations, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300775

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Libra Energy MaterialsLIBR:CCCSE:LIBRbattery metals investing
LIBR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") marking the... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Springbok Project, located in the Northern Cape, South Africa. Lithium Africa acquired the Springbok Project shortly after its go-public... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 9, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged The Howard Group Inc. ("The Howard Group") to provide strategic investor relations, and capital markets... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Announces Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today a private placement (the "Offering") of up to $1,260,000, consisting of 42,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes CAPEX Budget for the 3N Primary Silica Sand Purification Plant

Phase 1 of a Three-Phase Vertically Integrated Purification Platform Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the News Release of May 20, 2026, the Company has developed the capital cost estimate (CAPEX) for... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc. Delivery of First Order of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna Under Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the delivery of the first order under the previously announced Sales Distribution agreement with Cristal Sand Group Ltda. ("Cristal Sand") for the sale of high-purity industrial silica... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

Fathom Announces Assays from Metasedimentary Hosted Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

Related News

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Rebound as Hormuz Hopes Clash With US Strikes

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

base metals investing

Fathom Announces Assays from Metasedimentary Hosted Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, Utah

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE decroche un contrat d'approvisionnement en hydrogene a long terme avec Hone Inc. pour soutenir les solutions energetiques propres pour l'industrie du divertissement

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry