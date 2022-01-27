Gaming Investing News
LG Electronics is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners in select markets free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months. 1 The promotion kicks off as GeForce NOW moves out of beta on LG TVs 2 in a total of 80 markets, ready to provide users worldwide with the full power of NVIDIA's unique cloud gaming service. GeForce NOW allows users to stream free-to-play games purchased ...

- LG Electronics (LG) is teaming up with NVIDIA to offer new LG 2021 4K Smart TV owners in select markets free Priority membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW for six months. 1 The promotion kicks off as GeForce NOW moves out of beta on LG TVs 2 in a total of 80 markets, ready to provide users worldwide with the full power of NVIDIA's unique cloud gaming service.

GeForce NOW allows users to stream free-to-play games purchased from online stores such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and Origin, turning their LG Smart TV into a high performance gaming machine. 3 Priority membership provides faster access to NVIDIA's servers so there's no waiting for games to start, extended session times, gorgeous ray-traced graphics with RTX ON and seamless, high-res gameplay at up to 60 frames per second.

GeForce NOW Priority membership is open to all customers who purchase an applicable LG 2021 4K Smart TV model during the promotion period in participating markets. The limited-time offer will run in the United States from February 1 to March 20 and will require LG TV customers to download and install GeForce NOW on their new LG TVs. 4

With no additional hardware requirement outside of a compatible controller , LG TV users can play supported games they already own or dive into any one of the many free-to-play titles available on GeForce NOW, including Rocket League and Destiny 2 , as well as titles like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Crysis Remastered Trilogy . Using advanced AI and enabling mesmerizing ray tracing, which simulates the behavior of light in real-time to create stunningly realistic visuals, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service delivers sublime gaming experiences on LG's premium 4K TVs.

With their vivid colors and infinite contrast, LG's 4K OLED TVs are the perfect way to enjoy gaming on GeForce NOW. LG's self-lit display technology makes gaming more immersive and satisfying than ever, providing outstanding picture quality, near-instantaneous response times, extremely low input lag and support for HDMI 2.1-enabled gaming features, including variable refresh rate (VRR) and automatic low latency mode (ALLM).

1 Terms and conditions apply. Offer available to GeForce NOW subscribers who purchase applicable 2021 model LG 4K TV in select markets during the promotional period. Deadline to claim free membership varies by market. Consult LG's official country website for full details.

2 2021 4K Smart TV models from LG that support GeForce NOW include OLED TV models G1, C1, B1, A1; QNED Mini LED TV models QNED90, QNED85; NanoCell TV models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75; UHD TV models UP80, UP77, UP75.

3 GeForce NOW on LG TVs requires a compatible controller for gameplay and supports nearly 800 controller-friendly game titles with more arriving every month. Subscribers must own titles to play. Free-to-play games vary by market.

4 To collect your free six-month Priority membership, purchase a qualifying LG TV and submit a claim. Upon claim approval, you'll receive a GeForce NOW promo code along with redemption instructions via email. Promotion mechanism can vary by country.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States , LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR ® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-partners-with-nvidia-to-offer-geforce-now-free-for-six-months-on-lg-2021-4k-smart-tvs-301470221.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Americas Cardroom Hosts Record-Setting $25 Million OSS Cub3d Series Starting February 6th

- The US-facing online poker site that is no stranger to breaking records, is about to set a new one. Americas Cardroom today announced they are returning the OSS Cub3d from February 6 th to March 7th with the $25 million guarantee making it their biggest series ever.

"Our last OSS Cub3d this past summer had $20 Million in guaranteed prize pools, making it the biggest series in our history at the time," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "But with our ever-expanding player base, it only made sense to break the record once again."

Keep reading... Show less

Streamline Media Group Underscores its Commitment to Video Games With a New Generation of Original Titles and the Expansion of its Publishing Division

- Today, Streamline Media Group (Streamline) announced the expansion of their Publishing division, including two new appointments: Stefan Baier as Executive Vice President of Publishing and Neil Haldar as Vice President of Publishing.

Baier is a co-founder of Streamline and has been integral to the company's global growth in development, business, and operations since 2001. Haldar, a well-known name in mobile gaming, brings nearly thirty years of business development, licensing, and video game production experience to the leadership team. His past roles include Activision ( Sierra On-Line ), Atari (GT Interactive), MGM Studios, and Japanese mobile publisher, GREE.

Keep reading... Show less

Blockchain-powered MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX's Pre-Registration Goes Live on the Google Play Store

South Korea's game developer and publisher Wemade Connect 's latest project, mobile MMORPG Dark Eden M on WEMIX has begun pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Keep reading... Show less

The Sandbox and Brinc announce US$50M Open Metaverse Accelerator Program funding for 100 startups

  • The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program will invest in 30 to 40 blockchain startups a year, helping to develop the open metaverse
  • The program will invest up to US$250,000 in each startup. Top performers will also receive SAND and LAND grants, along with follow-on investment
  • Accepted startups will have access to and support from high-profile mentors, including: Cathy Hackl (Futures Intelligence Group), Holly Atkinson (The Sandbox), Holly Liu (Kabam), Janine Yorio (Republic Realm), Leah Callon-Butler (Emfarsis), Manav Gupta (Brinc), Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Serena Tabacchi (Museum of Contemporary Digital Art), Susan Cummings (Petaverse), Yam Karkai (World of Women), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Yingzi Yuan (Metaverse Summit); plus others (read below).

The Sandbox a leading decentralized gaming metaverse and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands has committed US$50M to Brinc a leading global venture accelerator, for The Sandbox Metaverse Accelerator Program which will target 100 startups to enhance the open metaverse.

Keep reading... Show less

Gen.G Announces Partnership with Leading Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bithumb

- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced their newest partnership with Bithumb, a leading virtual asset (cryptocurrency) exchange based in Korea.

Keep reading... Show less

Susterre Technologies Raises Over $2M in Seed Round Financing

Carrot Ventures Fund I, LP is pleased to announce Susterre Technologies Inc. has successfully raised over $2 million in seed round financing.

Susterre is pioneering ultra-high pressure fluid jet technology in row crop applications to reduce the costs and technical barriers limiting the adoption of no-till and conservation tillage.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×