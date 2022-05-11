GamingInvesting News

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its original research results on the ergonomic requirements of gaming displays, providing further evidence that OLED is the optimal gaming display. The research was introduced during the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, California .

With demand for gaming displays surging since the onset of the pandemic, this move aims to establish new and reliable standards that can objectively judge the performance of gaming displays from the perspective of consumers.

For the study, LG Display tested a handful of gamers to discover which display conditions provide the best gaming experiences. The players tested games of different genres on a wide spectrum of displays, from OLED and LCDs to flat and curved form factors. The study results show that a gamer's reaction time can be improved by using OLED, while a display's curvature provides a more immersive gaming experience.

Reaction time is the time it takes for the user to recognize the input signal on the screen and then react to it by clicking their mouse or keyboard. Because a shorter reaction time increases the player's chances of winning, it is widely considered one of the most important factors when choosing a display. Study results reveal that an OLED's average reaction time was 50 milliseconds (ms) faster than an LCD. "Considering the gamer uses a special mouse or keyboard for gaming which usually provides speed advantage of 10 to 20ms, 50ms is critical in determining a game's outcome," said Dr. Jang Jin Yoo , Research Fellow and the head researcher of the study at LG Display.

Curvature, which refers to the display's degree of curve, is another determinant factor of a gaming display's performance. The research study shows that 800R was selected as the display curvature to deliver the most immersive playing experience, although less curved screens performed slightly better for specific sports games. The curvature of today's gaming monitor screen ranges from 1800R to 4000R, while the study found out that the optimal viewing distance from the monitor display and the person for gaming is around 800mm. This suggests that gamers are missing out on the optimal curvature, and therefore the ultimate gaming experience, too.

"Given its flexible nature, OLED can maximize a display's degree of curve to the highest level, which is impossible on an LCD," said Chang-han Kim, Vice President and Head of Gaming Display Business Division at LG Display. "Finding out that the optimal curvature for gaming is 800R was definitely an exciting discovery for us."

With its leading reputation for introducing the world's first Rollable OLED TV in 2018, LG Display has now set its sights on developing game-changing displays that bring the next-level immersion gamers crave. The company is backing its recent studies, which identified a bendable display as the ideal gaming monitor, by developing a Bendable OLED display that leverages its flexible nature to safely bend from curved to straight on command while maintaining unmatched picture quality.

"Bendable OLED display will be one of the most fun gaming devices that gamers will find in the market," remarked Kim. "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED lineup to offer new and exciting gaming experiences for our customers."

LG Display is developing gaming-exclusive OLED panels with unique and distinctive form factors which shift between curved and flat states, and plans to collaborate with major global gaming brands to release the most innovative gaming displays in the future.

Globally renowned for its excellent performance, OLED is considered the perfect choice for console or high-end PC games. It also boasts outstanding three-dimensional image quality across an infinite contrast ratio, the fastest response time, and a wide variable refresh rate that ranges from 40 Hz to 240 Hz.

Another crucial aspect of gaming performance is eye health. LG Display's OLED displays boast the lowest blue light level in the industry, emitting 60% less than that of premium LCD displays of the same size. The OLED's exceptionally low blue light allows players to enjoy longer, flicker-free gaming experiences without side effects such as eye fatigue or headaches.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

TaeHyun Tommy Jang , Assistant Manager, Global PR Team
Email: tommy.jang@lgdisplay.com

Lee Jean , Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-displays-research-results-reaffirm-oled-is-the-optimal-gaming-display-301545596.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

5WPR Announces Expansion of Esports PR Division

5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S. announces the expansion of its dedicated Esports public relations division, which works with clients across corporate, consumer, and digital media practice areas.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"As the industry continues to incorporate pop culture and celebrities, brands and media outlets, fans are getting into the Esports at record levels," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola .  "With the emergence of Web3, NFTs and ecommerce, it's only going to continue to grow in popularity. We're excited to grow and expand our Esports, working with leaders and challenger brands as they look to navigate the fast-changing and growing space."

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Matthew Caiola
mcaiola@5wpr.com / 212.999.5585

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-announces-expansion-of-esports-pr-division-301545153.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

DIGNITAS LAUNCHING 'DIGIVERSE' COLLECTIBLES FEATURING THEIR ICONIC DIGI MASCOT

Exciting new 'Digiverse' collectibles enables exclusive access and experiences with the Dignitas team

Dignitas the gaming and esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), and Zytara Labs a full-service Web3 production studio serving major brands, musical artists, pro-athletes, and well-known names in entertainment, have today announced the launch of Dignitas' genesis digital collectible drop.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LootLocker completes $2.1MM seed financing ahead of its official launch

- LootLocker, the game backend-as-a-service company announced today the closing of its $2 .1MM seed financing round. Participating in the round are IA Ventures, Acequia Capital, and notable gaming veteran angel investors like James Gwertzman (Playfab, Microsoft), Benjamin Boxer (Parsec, Unity) and Charles Songhurst (Microsoft).

Founded in 2019 by games industry serial-entrepreneurs Alexander Bergendahl and Andreas Stokholm , LootLocker provides game developers of all sizes with the vital cross-platform services that have become table stakes for today's successful games - such as player accounts and inventories, in-game commerce, and progression systems. LootLocker has been in stealth mode since 2019 but launches officially today. Prior to its public launch, LootLocker has already grown considerably with hundreds of games built and running on its platform of tools.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AviaGames Welcomes Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence

Jiangbo Tian to Spearhead Design, Development and Optimization of Data Architecture for Pocket7Games All-in-one Social Competition Platform

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced that it has welcomed Jiangbo Tian as Director of Data Intelligence. Tian is responsible for the ongoing design and development of Pocket7Games' data architecture and its associated components to support the unique social competition platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Enjoy Idle P2E! 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is Now Available Worldwide

The exclusive 'Drone Mining System' plus all the best characteristics of the idle genre

Rare or higher-tiered Commanders can be minted into NFTs

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mobile Gaming Platform VersusGame Partners with BuzzFeed

- The popular mobile gaming platform VersusGame formally announces its partnership with BuzzFeed. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has been rapidly growing and has stood at the top of the prediction marketplace, enabling its users to make predictions about culture directly through the VersusGame app, its mobile website, Snapchat and Instagram.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. The brand boasts over 780 million hours of content consumed in 2021 alone, cementing it as the #1 in time spent among Gen Z and Millennials.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

