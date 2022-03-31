GamingInvesting News

Interactive, Live Gameshow Supporting Next Gen Talent is a Hit with the Twitch Community The evening of February 25 singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle was voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of "Next Level," a livestreamed game show created by Lexus and Twitch to support up-and-coming talent. She took home a $20,000 cash grant and promotion of a future livestream on the Twitch ...

Interactive, Live Gameshow Supporting Next Gen Talent is a Hit with the Twitch Community

The evening of February 25 singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle was voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of "Next Level," a livestreamed game show created by Lexus and Twitch to support up-and-coming talent. She took home a $20,000 cash grant and promotion of a future livestream on the Twitch homepage. "Next Level" overperformed for sponsored streams, exceeding all of Twitch's benchmarks by over 94%.

Singer-songwriter and Twitch creator, Anelle, has been voted by the Twitch community as the grand prize winner of

The collaboration is part of the luxury automaker's launch campaign for its all-new 2022 Lexus NX next-generation crossover, which celebrates people who hustle for what matters to them.

"Building on our successful collaboration with Twitch last February, we upped the ante yet again," said Vinay Shahani , vice president of Lexus marketing. "Twitch's dynamic, creative audience is a natural fit for our new Lexus NX, with its bold design, intuitive technology, unmatched craftsmanship and connected driving feel."

The Twitch community was highly engaged with "Next Level" as they cheered on their favorite contestant throughout the two hours. There were 503,962 total views and 1,447,442 total minutes watched. "Next Level" is now available to watch as a three-episode series on the Lexus NX Amazon Fire TV anchor page, by saying "Alexa, open the Lexus NX experience." The series is live from March 28 until April 10.

"Next Level" was hosted by real-time visual artist and Twitch creator TheSushiDragon . The other competitors were ThatViolinChick , genre-spanning violinist (runner-up), Domostanton , comic book artist, and SkyDaddi , a body painter.

The 2022 NX F SPORT provided a collaborative space where the streamers developed their pitches with TheSushiDragon and the Twitch community.

This is the second time Lexus has collaborated with Twitch. Last year, the Twitch community voted on their preferred modifications to transform a Lexus IS into the ultimate gaming vehicle , created for and by gamers.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States , Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models one F performance model, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus
www.twitter.com/lexus
www.youtube.com/lexusvehicles
www.instagram.com/lexususa
https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

Note to Editors : Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:




Amanda Roark

Erin Schneider

469-292-2636

310-469-4901

amanda.roark@lexus.com

erin.schneider@team one-usa.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexus-continues-to-innovate-on-twitch-with-next-level-301514683.html

SOURCE Lexus

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Smilegate Entertainment Celebrates CFS Grand Finals' 10th event

- CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms

Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PACSUN OPENS VIRTUAL MALL ON ROBLOX

Retailer Expands Roblox Presence with PACWORLD

In June 2021 Pacsun transitioned into the online entertainment space by introducing digital items on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global online platform for shared experiences connecting millions of people every day in its metaverse.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues Receives STEM.org Accreditation

Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XT.COM Exchange announces the listing, trading and staking of Crypto SNACK

Crypto SNACK the world's fastest growing iGaming Token, is now officially launched and it's proud to announce that it's now listed on XT.com, the World's First Social Infused Exchange.

XT.com announces listing and trading of Crypto SNACK

Joe Wan - XT Exchange Senior BD Manager "It's exciting for us to list a token focused on iGaming. It's a huge industry that has a lot of synergies with crypto and trading. Giving users the opportunity to get involved in a project with great potential is very exciting for everyone involved. We are certain that the partnership between XT.com and Snack will be a fruitful one."

Crypto SNACK is now part of one of the world's biggest Exchanges - www.XT.com . The exchange has more than 300,000 active monthly users and 30 million users in their ecosystem. Joining a centralized exchange that supports 100+ high-quality currencies and 300 trading pairs is the natural step for the Crypto Snack token/projects. XT and Crypto Snack will use this collaboration to grow both brands globally.

Stuart Morrison , Crypto SNACK's CEO: "XT.com is one of the world's biggest exchanges, for Crypto Snack to join their platform and be part of their ecosystem is huge for our project. Snack and XT.com are both super ambitious with great communities so this partnership will benefit both organizations immensely. The Snack community will have the chance to trade their tokens with Bitcoin and USDT as well as stake their tokens on XT.com. This is a big step in our project and we know having a partner like XT.com, the token will grow in popularity and price. "

About XT.com

XT.COM Exchange established in 2018 is a comprehensive trading platform registered in Seychelles with its headquarters in Dubai .

https://www.xt.com

https://twitter.com/XTexchange

About Crypto SNACK

Founded in 2021, Crypto SNACK is based in Estonia and Barcelona . Crypto SNACK operates world-wide and is the first DEX iGaming token on BEP20.

https://www.cryptosnacks.org

https://t.me/CryptoSnackCommunity

https://twitter.com/cryptosnack_

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1777262/Crypto_SNACK.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xtcom-exchange-announces-the-listing-trading-and-staking-of-crypto-snack-301514258.html

SOURCE Crypto SNACK

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mark Vange named Lead Advisor for Realms of Ethernity

Mark Vange is bringing his 30-plus years of experience as a technologist and entrepreneur to the metaverse gaming world of Realms of Ethernity (RoE), where he will serve as Lead Advisor.

Vange is the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Electronics Arts (EA) Interactive, a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. As CTO at EA, Vange led the evolution of EA's mobile, social and online products and platforms.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 65 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31 various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220331bleach_brave_souls_65m.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 65 million downloads* worldwide. Starting on Thursday, March 31, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited Event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the world of the mega-hit anime, manga, and novel series Bleach. Build a team using your favorite characters from the Bleach universe and join the fray.

Furthermore, from Thursday, March 31 the limited event: The Cacao Society Dissonance will begin and players will have the chance to get new Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra in The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe.

65 Million Downloads Celebration

Starting today, Thursday, March 31 there will be various in-game campaigns to celebrate this milestone. As a huge thank you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will also include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

The Cacao Society

The Cacao Society Summons: Catastrophe begins Thursday, March 31 . Players have a chance to get the Cacao Society versions of Grimmjow and Ulquiorra. The limited event The Cacao Society: Dissonance will be held at the same time.

In addition, check out the latest game information in the videos on the official Brave Souls Youtube channel.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/P0_5j2O_bac

*Please check the in-game notifications for more details.
*Please note that campaign contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-65-million-downloads-worldwide-301514644.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×