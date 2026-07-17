Lexston Mining Corporation Provides Update on Additional Services from Hillside Consulting and Media Inc.

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, July 17, 2026 TheNewswire - Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75), further to its news release dated June 13, 2024, announces that it used additional services from Hillside Consulting and Media Inc., of 474 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia (Stephen Giberson, CEO; hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com), ("Hillside"), between July 13, 2026, and July 15, 2026. Hillside is an arm's-length marketing firm. Hillside provided marketing and distribution services. The Company paid Hillside CAD $20,000 plus GST for those services, in addition to fees previously paid in 2024.
About Lexston Mining Corporation
Lexston Mining Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects. The Company's objective is to advance its mineral exploration portfolio and create value for stakeholders. Lexston currently has mineral exploration projects in British Columbia and Nevada and is evaluating mineral properties in Guyana.
The Company trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol LEXTF. The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their reporting and complete an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION
Jagdip Bal
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
Email: jbal@lexston.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
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