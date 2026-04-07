LevelJump Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

LevelJump Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a leading provider of teleradiology and diagnostic imaging services, today announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 15,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Shares will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions and related instruments.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance. Insiders may participate in the Offering and details of any insider participation will be announced on a later date, as applicable. The Offering is anticipated to be completed on or around April 16, 2026.

LevelJump intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees of up to 7% in cash and 7% in finders' warrants to eligible finders, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler
Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@leveljumphealthcare.com
Tel.: 647-670-1106

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291562

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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