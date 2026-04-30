LevelJump Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

LevelJump Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a leading provider of teleradiology and diagnostic imaging services, wishes to advise its shareholders that, despite the best efforts of the Company, there will be a delay in the filing of its annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ending December 31, 2025 (the "Required Filings").

Based on the current status of the audit, the Company anticipates that the Required Filings will be completed and filed by mid-May. Unfortunately, due to the delay, a cease trade order is expected to be issued by securities regulators.

The Company and its auditors are working diligently to complete the Required Filings to ensure that any prejudice to shareholders is minimal.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP,OTC:JMPHF) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler
Chief Executive Officer
info@leveljumphealthcare.com
647-340-2020

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295273

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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