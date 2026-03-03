LeoSight and Veritone to Provide Next-Generation of Real-Time, AI-Powered Public Safety

LeoSight and Veritone to Provide Next-Generation of Real-Time, AI-Powered Public Safety

Partnership establishes a powerful, cost-efficient alternative to incumbent solutions, combining Veritone's leading AI capabilities with LeoSight's data visualization to advance real-time public safety operations.

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, and LeoSight, a pioneer in advanced data visualization for real-time public safety operations, today announced a strategic partnership to provide law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations with a next-generation, integrated product offering that is a cost-effective and open alternative to incumbent solutions. The joint solution combines software and hardware capabilities for advanced real-time and post-event data analysis.

This partnership is a seamless, bi-directional integration that will enable public safety agencies to support critical investigations and response operations by identifying time-sensitive insights that are often missed or difficult to uncover. Veritone's AI capabilities, including object detection, redaction, and others, will be woven into the LeoSight platform, while LeoSight's advanced data visualization and operational tools will be integrated into Veritone's platform. This two-way street is designed to enable customers to leverage the full power of this open ecosystem, reduce dependency on single-vendor ecosystems, and provide a best-of-breed solution that fits their exact needs.

"Our goal is to foster an open, interoperable system where innovation can thrive, and our partnership with LeoSight is a cornerstone of that strategy," said Jon Gacek, GM of Veritone Public Sector. "For too long, customers have been locked into inflexible systems. By combining our AI with LeoSight's exceptional visualization platform, we are providing a flexible, cost-competitive solution that enables fast, accurate decision-making for critical operations and gives agencies more choice."

"LeoSight is built for multi-agency operations, where clarity and coordination matter as much as speed," said Mark Wood, CEO of LeoSight. "With Veritone, we are creating a true open ecosystem that not only visualizes data but also allows agencies to operationalize it with cutting-edge AI. We believe this offers a far more flexible, powerful, and cost-effective solution than the alternatives currently available."

About LeoSight

LeoSight is redefining real-time operations for public safety. Our unified command platform connects law enforcement, fire, EMS, and emergency management across jurisdictions, enabling agencies to share live data, align response strategies, and lead with clarity in high-pressure situations. Whether supporting daily workflows or large-scale emergency coordination, LeoSight delivers a single, integrated environment for situational awareness, field collaboration, and mission-critical decision-making. To learn more, visit LeoSight.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities and benefits of the Veritone-LeoSight partnership and integrated product offering; the expected integration of Veritone's AI capabilities into the LeoSight platform and LeoSight's visualization tools into Veritone's platform; the anticipated cost-effectiveness, openness, and competitive positioning of the joint solution relative to incumbent platforms; the expected benefits to law enforcement and public safety agencies; and Veritone's business strategy, partnerships, and growth opportunities in the public sector market.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful integration of the companies' respective technologies; the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the partnership; market acceptance of the joint solution; competition from established providers in the public safety technology market; dependence on third-party relationships; regulatory developments affecting AI and data analytics in law enforcement; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contacts:

For LeoSight:

Susan Crandall
Chief Marketing Officer, LeoSight
scrandall@leosight.com

For Veritone:

Pierce Hollan
Senior Manager
+1 202-585-2739
phollan@webershandwick.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leosight-and-veritone-to-provide-next-generation-of-real-time-ai-powered-public-safety-302701815.html

SOURCE LeoSight

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

VeritoneVERINASDAQ:VERI
VERI
The Conversation (0)
Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a track-mounted reverse-circulation ("RVC") drill rig and crew to its Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada's gold and silver-rich Walker Lane. The MPD-1500... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the proposed development of the Swanson Gold Deposit and existing mining lease ("Swanson Project" or... Keep Reading...
Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

Golconda Gold Ltd. ("Golconda Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has qualified and begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation to extend the timetable for the binding multi-year Offtake Agreement,... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Golconda Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF), an unhedged gold producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Golconda Gold Ltd. upgraded to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new Studio Display and all-new Studio Display XDR

Apple debuts M5 Pro and M5 Max to supercharge the most demanding pro workflows

Apple introduces the new MacBook Air with M5

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

Related News

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Commercial Letter of Intent with Jundu Ltda. for the Supply, Extraction and Primary Processing of High-Purity Silica Sand

precious metals investing

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Assays at Desert Antimony Mine Confirm Surface Continuity

base metals investing

Steadright Closes First Tranche of Unit Offering

base metals investing

AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

gold investing

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

precious metals investing

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey