Leocor Mining Inc. Provides Update on Proposed Plan of Arrangement

Leocor Mining Inc. Provides Update on Proposed Plan of Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.

TheNewswire Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update, further to its news release dated April 9, 2026, regarding its proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving the pro rata distribution (the "Distribution") of common shares of Intrepid Metals Corp. ("Intrepid"). 

Meeting Details 

The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") has been scheduled for June 3, 2026, at which shareholders will be asked to approve, among other things, the Arrangement and customary annual general meeting matters.

The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting is April 17, 2026 (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record as of the Record Date will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The Company's management information circular and related meeting materials will contain full details of the Arrangement, the Distribution and voting procedures, and will be mailed to shareholders in due course.

Intrepid Share Distribution

Leocor shareholders of record at the effective time of the Arrangement (the "Closing Date") will be entitled to receive their pro rata portion of Intrepid shares pursuant to the Distribution. This entitlement is separate from, and not determined by, the Record Date established for the Meeting. 

 

Accordingly, only shareholders of record as of the Closing Date will receive Intrepid shares under the Distribution, and trading in Leocor shares prior to the Closing Date may affect a shareholder's entitlement to receive such shares.

As previously disclosed, the number of Intrepid shares to be distributed per Leocor share will be determined based on the number of Leocor shares outstanding as of the Closing Date and will be announced at that time.

The Company will provide further updates regarding the Arrangement, including the anticipated timing of closing, as such information becomes available.

About Leocor Mining Inc.

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone: (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

 

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed Distribution, the Arrangement, the anticipated timing and holding of the Meeting and the anticipated mailing of the management information circular. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "proposes", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may" or similar expressions. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile capital markets; delay or failure to receive shareholder, court or regulatory approvals required to complete the Arrangement; the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all; changes in the market price of Intrepid shares; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public filings. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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