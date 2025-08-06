Leocor Mining Drills 28.5 g/t Au over 0.4m at Dorset Gold Project, Baie Verte, Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 6, 2025 - Leocor Mining Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focussed on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in Eastern Canada, is pleased to report final assay results from its recently completed drill program at the Dorset prospect, located within the Company's 2,002-ha contiguous Baie Verte gold-copper exploration project. The Baie Verte project ("The Project") is situated on the north central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
The complete geochemical results received from SGS Canada, support the results of previous exploration at the project and confirm the presence of orogenic gold mineralization at Dorset.
Gold Highlights Include:
Drillhole 25-DR-001
-
0.5m of 3.25 g/t Au within 1.1m of 1.61 g/t Au beginning at 42.5m downhole
-
0.3m of 1.07 g/t Au beginning 100.3m downhole
Drillhole 25-DR-005
-
0.6m of 1.13 g/t Au within 1.1m of 0.67g/t beginning 37.0m downhole
-
0.4m of 28.5 g/t Au beginning 76.9m downhole
Further significant results from the drilling program are presented in Table 1, and images of the 25-DR-005 highlights are presented below in Figures 1 and 2.
Figure 1 . Samples 229763 and 229764 in hole 25-DR-005 which ran 0.12 g/t Au and 1.13 g/t Au respectively for a length weighted composite of 0.67g/t over 1.1m from 42.5m downhole
Figure 2 . Sample 229771 in hole 25-DR-005 which ran 28.5g/t Au over 0.4m drilled length.
The Dorset drill holes successfully followed up the Copper Creek drill program, the results of which were announced in the Company's News Release dated July 8, 2025. These results
support preliminary interpretations that the claims represent the stockwork feeder zone of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralizing system. In addition to stockwork chalcopyrite mineralization the program identified additional hallmarks of VMS systems including anomalous zinc mineralization and lenses of massive and semi-massive pyrite.
Results reported July 8 include the following Copper highlights:
-
3.6m of 1.49 % Cu Including 0.9m of 3.22 % Cu within 6.1m of 0.99 % Cu in hole CC-25-001 beginning at 31.7m downhole
-
6.6m of 0.44 % Cu Including 0.6m of 1.97 % Cu in hole CC-25-002 beginning at 15.2m downhole
-
3.6m of 0.66 % Cu Including 1.8m of 0.92 % Cu Within 6.0m of 0.45 % Cu in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 19.0m downhole.
-
4.1m of 0.56 % Cu Including 1.4m of 1.43 % Cu in hole 25-CC-014 beginning at 45.7m downhole.
Zinc highlights include:
-
3.0m of 0.34 % Zn Including 1.0m of 0.69% Zn in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 47m downhole.
"The overall results of the 2025 drill program at our Baie Verte project proved fruitful," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Leocor Mining. "We were able to confirm the presence of a VMS system in a maiden effort at Copper Creek. The Dorset claims continue to generate positive gold values. We are immediately planning follow up work to prepare for further drilling. We're pleased with the results to date and are eager to continue development of the Baie Verte project," continued Mr. Klenman.
Modelling work is underway to place these results within the geological context of the project and the Company is planning follow-up exploration activities to evaluate the potential of this mineral system. Specifics of the next round of work will be announced shortly.
Significance of These Results
The Baie Verte Peninsula hosts a well-documented mineral endowment, including several significant gold occurrences and mines associated with the regional Baie Verte Lineament (BVL), This geological setting is conducive to the development of epigenetic gold mineralization, which is supported by a strong correlation with iron-rich rock types. Similar mineralization is documented at nearby prospects, including the past producing Goldenville and Nugget Pond Mines as well as currently producing Pine Cove and Stogertite Deposits. Gold associated with proximal VMS deposits in the region is also interpreted to be epigenetic in origin Figure 3 below outlines notable mineral deposits within the Baie Verte Peninsula.
Figure 3. Notable Mineral deposits on the Baie Verte Peninsula
Dorset Drilling
At the end of March 2025, the company completed a campaign comprising six diamond drillholes totalling 732 meters at Dorset. The program was designed to follow up on significant gold anomalism in field sampling, trenching, and historical drillhole campaigns which were originally focused on surficial alteration and outcropping veins. The 2025 program represents the first diamond drilling campaign undertaken at Dorset by Leocor. Drillhole Collar information is detailed in Table 1.
Table 1 . Drillhole Collar information for the 2025 Dorset diamond drilling program
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Length
|
25-DR-001
|
555060.8
|
5527022.5
|
-45
|
140
|
173
|
25-DR-002
|
555034.3
|
5527067.0
|
-45
|
140
|
125
|
25-DR-003
|
555061.7
|
5527020.5
|
-70
|
140
|
128
|
25-DR-004
|
555107.8
|
5526982.8
|
-45
|
140
|
131
|
25-DR-005
|
555376.6
|
5527045.0
|
-45
|
120
|
86
|
25-DR-006
|
555359.8
|
5527075.2
|
-45
|
140
|
89
Table 2 . Significant Gold intercepts from the Dorset Prospect, Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland and Labrador. Core lengths are presented, and true widths are unknown currently. Significant intervals defined as composite intervals with a length weighted average grade above 0.1 g/t Au over any drilled length
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Grade (g/t Au)
|
25-DR-001
|
14.8
|
16.8
|
2.0
|
0.09
|
Including
|
16.4
|
16.8
|
0.4
|
0.23
|
25-DR-001
|
32.9
|
33.4
|
0.5
|
0.10
|
25-DR-001
|
37.5
|
38.0
|
0.5
|
0.22
|
25-DR-001
|
42.5
|
43.6
|
1.1
|
1.61
|
Including
|
42.5
|
43.0
|
0.5
|
3.25
|
25-DR-001
|
49.0
|
49.5
|
0.5
|
0.27
|
25-DR-001
|
72.4
|
75.5
|
3.1
|
0.38
|
including
|
72.7
|
73.3
|
0.6
|
0.70
|
and
|
74.7
|
75.5
|
0.8
|
0.57
|
within
|
67.5
|
75.5
|
8.0
|
0.20
|
25-DR-001
|
100.3
|
100.6
|
0.3
|
1.07
|
25-DR-001
|
105.7
|
106.1
|
0.4
|
0.29
|
25-DR-001
|
117.8
|
118.4
|
0.6
|
0.14
|
25-DR-001
|
140.3
|
140.8
|
0.5
|
0.12
|
25-DR-001
|
146.8
|
147.8
|
1.0
|
0.21
|
25-DR-001
|
158.2
|
158.5
|
0.3
|
0.36
|
25-DR-002
|
14.9
|
16.2
|
1.3
|
0.41
|
Including
|
15.6
|
16.2
|
0.6
|
0.62
|
25-DR-002
|
20.6
|
21.9
|
1.3
|
0.24
|
Including
|
21.5
|
21.9
|
0.4
|
0.34
|
25-DR-003
|
7.7
|
8.1
|
0.4
|
0.40
|
25-DR-004
|
12.0
|
13.0
|
1.0
|
0.14
|
25-DR-004
|
35.8
|
36.1
|
0.3
|
0.77
|
25-DR-004
|
62.4
|
62.7
|
0.3
|
0.14
|
25-DR-004
|
64.8
|
65.1
|
0.3
|
0.22
|
25-DR-004
|
75.4
|
76.1
|
0.7
|
0.11
|
25-DR-004
|
79.9
|
80.9
|
1.0
|
0.33
|
25-DR-005
|
36.5
|
37.6
|
1.1
|
0.67
|
Including
|
37.0
|
37.6
|
0.6
|
1.13
|
25-DR-005
|
76.9
|
77.3
|
0.4
|
28.50
|
25-DR-006
|
8.1
|
8.4
|
0.3
|
0.22
|
25-DR-006
|
42.6
|
43.6
|
1.0
|
0.19
Figure 4: Location of the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland
For more information regarding Leocor's Baie Verte Project, including detailed figures, assessment details, and historic data, please visit our website .
Qualified Person
David Murray, P.Geo., Principal Consultant at Resourceful Geoscience Solutions, A Consultant to Leocor is an Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.
Laboratory Technical Note
Analytical services were provided by SGS Canada, which is an independent, CALA-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 standard. A 3 rd party contractor was employed to half drill core by sawing. This contractor transported core between the logging, sawing and Laboratory locations. Sample Preparation took place at SGS' facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador, analysis was conducted at SGS Burnaby British Columbia. Samples were crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Au assays were conducted on 30g of pulverized material using the Fire Assay method with a 4-acid digestion. Multi-element analyses, including base metals, were conducted on pulverized material using the ICP method for 40 elements. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits and ¼ core duplicates.
Technical Reference
Hibbard, J., 1983, Geology of the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland: Mineral Development division Department of Mines and Energy, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
About Leocor Mining Inc. (Formerly Leocor Gold Inc.)
Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts , watch our corporate video , or view our presentation at our website .
