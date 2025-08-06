Leocor Mining Drills 28.5 g/t Au over 0.4m at Dorset Gold Project, Baie Verte, Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 6, 2025 - Leocor Mining Inc. (the " Company " or " Leocor ") (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focussed on the exploration and development of precious metals  projects in Eastern Canada, is pleased to report final assay results from its recently completed drill program at the Dorset prospect, located within the Company's 2,002-ha contiguous Baie Verte gold-copper exploration project.  The Baie Verte project ("The Project") is situated on the north central coast of the island of Newfoundland in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The complete geochemical results received from SGS Canada, support the results of previous exploration at the project and confirm the presence of orogenic gold mineralization at Dorset.

Gold Highlights Include:

Drillhole 25-DR-001

  • 0.5m of 3.25 g/t Au within 1.1m of 1.61 g/t Au beginning at 42.5m downhole

  • 0.3m of 1.07 g/t Au beginning 100.3m downhole

Drillhole 25-DR-005

  • 0.6m of 1.13 g/t Au within 1.1m of 0.67g/t beginning 37.0m downhole

  • 0.4m of 28.5 g/t Au beginning 76.9m downhole

Further significant results from the drilling program are presented in Table 1, and images of the 25-DR-005 highlights are presented below in Figures 1 and 2.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 . Samples 229763 and 229764 in hole 25-DR-005 which ran 0.12 g/t Au and 1.13 g/t Au respectively for a length weighted composite of 0.67g/t over 1.1m from 42.5m downhole


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 . Sample 229771 in hole 25-DR-005 which ran 28.5g/t Au over 0.4m drilled length.

The Dorset drill holes successfully followed up the Copper Creek drill program, the results of which were announced in the Company's News Release dated July 8, 2025.   These results

support preliminary interpretations that the claims represent the stockwork feeder zone of a Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") mineralizing system. In addition to stockwork chalcopyrite mineralization the program identified additional hallmarks of VMS systems including anomalous zinc mineralization and lenses of massive and semi-massive pyrite.

Results reported July 8 include the following Copper highlights:

  • 3.6m of 1.49 % Cu Including 0.9m of 3.22 % Cu within 6.1m of 0.99 % Cu in hole CC-25-001 beginning at 31.7m downhole

  • 6.6m of 0.44 % Cu Including 0.6m of 1.97 % Cu in hole CC-25-002 beginning at 15.2m downhole

  • 3.6m of 0.66 % Cu Including 1.8m of 0.92 % Cu Within 6.0m of 0.45 % Cu in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 19.0m downhole.

  • 4.1m of 0.56 % Cu Including 1.4m of 1.43 % Cu in hole 25-CC-014 beginning at 45.7m downhole.

Zinc highlights include:

  • 3.0m of 0.34 % Zn Including 1.0m of 0.69% Zn in hole 25-CC-006 beginning at 47m downhole.

"The overall results of the 2025 drill program at our Baie Verte project proved fruitful," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Leocor Mining.  "We were able to confirm the presence of a VMS system in a maiden effort at Copper Creek.  The Dorset claims continue to generate positive gold values. We are immediately planning follow up work to prepare for further drilling.  We're pleased with the results to date and are eager to continue development of the Baie Verte project," continued Mr. Klenman.

Modelling work is underway to place these results within the geological context of the project and the Company is planning follow-up exploration activities to evaluate the potential of this mineral system.  Specifics of the next round of work will be announced shortly.

Significance of These Results

The Baie Verte Peninsula hosts a well-documented mineral endowment, including several significant gold occurrences and mines associated with the regional Baie Verte Lineament (BVL), This geological setting is conducive to the development of epigenetic gold mineralization, which is supported by a strong correlation with iron-rich rock types. Similar mineralization is documented at nearby prospects, including the past producing Goldenville and Nugget Pond Mines as well as currently producing Pine Cove and Stogertite Deposits. Gold associated with proximal VMS deposits in the region is also interpreted to be epigenetic in origin Figure 3 below outlines notable mineral deposits within the Baie Verte Peninsula.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Notable Mineral deposits on the Baie Verte Peninsula

Dorset Drilling

At the end of March 2025, the company completed a campaign comprising six diamond drillholes totalling 732 meters at Dorset. The program was designed to follow up on significant gold anomalism in field sampling, trenching, and historical drillhole campaigns which were originally focused on surficial alteration and outcropping veins. The 2025 program represents the first diamond drilling campaign undertaken at Dorset by Leocor. Drillhole Collar information is detailed in Table 1.

Table 1 . Drillhole Collar information for the 2025 Dorset diamond drilling program

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Length

25-DR-001

555060.8

5527022.5

-45

140

173

25-DR-002

555034.3

5527067.0

-45

140

125

25-DR-003

555061.7

5527020.5

-70

140

128

25-DR-004

555107.8

5526982.8

-45

140

131

25-DR-005

555376.6

5527045.0

-45

120

86

25-DR-006

555359.8

5527075.2

-45

140

89

Table 2 . Significant Gold intercepts from the Dorset Prospect, Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland and Labrador. Core lengths are presented, and true widths are unknown currently. Significant intervals defined as composite intervals with a length weighted average grade above 0.1 g/t Au over any drilled length

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Grade (g/t Au)

25-DR-001

14.8

16.8

2.0

0.09

Including

16.4

16.8

0.4

0.23

25-DR-001

32.9

33.4

0.5

0.10

25-DR-001

37.5

38.0

0.5

0.22

25-DR-001

42.5

43.6

1.1

1.61

Including

42.5

43.0

0.5

3.25

25-DR-001

49.0

49.5

0.5

0.27

25-DR-001

72.4

75.5

3.1

0.38

including

72.7

73.3

0.6

0.70

and

74.7

75.5

0.8

0.57

within

67.5

75.5

8.0

0.20

25-DR-001

100.3

100.6

0.3

1.07

25-DR-001

105.7

106.1

0.4

0.29

25-DR-001

117.8

118.4

0.6

0.14

25-DR-001

140.3

140.8

0.5

0.12

25-DR-001

146.8

147.8

1.0

0.21

25-DR-001

158.2

158.5

0.3

0.36

25-DR-002

14.9

16.2

1.3

0.41

Including

15.6

16.2

0.6

0.62

25-DR-002

20.6

21.9

1.3

0.24

Including

21.5

21.9

0.4

0.34

25-DR-003

7.7

8.1

0.4

0.40

25-DR-004

12.0

13.0

1.0

0.14

25-DR-004

35.8

36.1

0.3

0.77

25-DR-004

62.4

62.7

0.3

0.14

25-DR-004

64.8

65.1

0.3

0.22

25-DR-004

75.4

76.1

0.7

0.11

25-DR-004

79.9

80.9

1.0

0.33

25-DR-005

36.5

37.6

1.1

0.67

Including

37.0

37.6

0.6

1.13

25-DR-005

76.9

77.3

0.4

28.50

25-DR-006

8.1

8.4

0.3

0.22

25-DR-006

42.6

43.6

1.0

0.19


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Location of the Baie Verte Project, NW Newfoundland

For more information regarding Leocor's Baie Verte Project, including detailed figures, assessment details, and historic data, please visit our website .

Qualified Person

David Murray, P.Geo., Principal Consultant at Resourceful Geoscience Solutions, A Consultant to Leocor is an Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented herein.

Laboratory Technical Note

Analytical services were provided by SGS Canada, which is an independent, CALA-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 standard. A 3 rd party contractor was employed to half drill core by sawing. This contractor transported core between the logging, sawing and Laboratory locations. Sample Preparation took place at SGS' facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland and Labrador, analysis was conducted at SGS Burnaby British Columbia. Samples were crushed to 75% passing 2 mm, riffle split 250 g and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Au assays were conducted on 30g of pulverized material using the Fire Assay method with a 4-acid digestion. Multi-element analyses, including base metals, were conducted on pulverized material using the ICP method for 40 elements. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits and ¼ core duplicates.

Technical Reference

Hibbard, J., 1983, Geology of the Baie Verte Peninsula, Newfoundland: Mineral Development division Department of Mines and Energy, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

About Leocor Mining Inc. (Formerly Leocor Gold Inc.)

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada.  Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District.  Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor.  For more information, sign up for news alerts , watch our corporate video , or view our presentation at our website .

Contact Information

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Option. Although Leocor believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Leocor cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Leocor is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the agreement of the parties to proceed with the proposed transaction on the terms set out in the Option Agreements or at all; Leocor's ability to exercise the Options; the state of the financial markets for Leocor's securities; the state of the natural resources sector in the event the Option, or any of them, are completed; recent market volatility; circumstances related to COVID-19; Leocor's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that Leocor is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to Leocor's initial public offering prospectus for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through Leocor's issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Leocor disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

