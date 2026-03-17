Leocor Mining Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (March 17, 2026) — TheNewswire - Leocor Mining Inc. (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF, Frankfurt: LGO0) ("Leocor" or the "Company") (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 80,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share for a period of 3 years from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.10.
The Company expects to utilize net proceeds from the Private Placement to exercise certain convertible securities of Intrepid Metals Corp. held by the Company and for general working capital purposes.
In connection with completion of the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Private Placement. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Private Placement remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals.
About Leocor Mining Inc.
Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news alerts, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.
Contact Information
Leocor Mining Inc.
Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer
Email: aklenman@leocorgold.com
Telephone: (604) 970-4330
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Private Placement; and closing of the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
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