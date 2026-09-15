Leocor Mining Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Leocor Mining Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Leocor Mining Inc.

 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15, 2026 Leocor Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") (CSE: LECR,OTC:LECRF, OTCQB: LECRF; Frankfurt: LGO0) (formerly Leocor Gold Inc.), a junior resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in Eastern Canada, announces that, effective September 18, 2026, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on a ten (10) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Securities Exchange, which will be evidenced by dissemination of a bulletin advising of the date of the Consolidation.  The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation.  The new CUSIP number will be 52637P205 and the new ISIN number will be CA52637P2052 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

The total issued and outstanding number of Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 50,042,480, subject to rounding for fractional Shares.

No fractional Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number if that fractional Share is less than one half (1/2) of a Share, and will be rounded up to the next whole number of Shares if that fractional Share is equal to or greater than one half (1/2) of a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a physical share certificate will be sent a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., transfer agent to the Company, with information related to the exchange of the physical certificate for a Direct Registry System ("DRS") statement or new physical share certificate representing the post-Consolidation holdings of the shareholder.  Intermediaries, such as brokerage houses and financial institutions, who may hold physical certificates on behalf of a beneficial shareholder will facilitate the transmittal of the Shares in those instances, however beneficial positions held through CDS and DTC will be automatically exchanged on completion of the Consolidation. Registered shareholders whose holdings are represented by a DRS statement will receive a new, post-Consolidation DRS statement showing the adjustment to their position.

 

About Leocor Mining Inc. (Formerly Leocor Gold Inc.)

 

Leocor Mining Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Baie Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous ~2,000-hectare exploration corridor. For more information, sign up for news releases, watch our corporate video, or view our presentation at our website.

 

Contact Information

 

Leocor Mining Inc.

Alex Klenman, Chief Executive Officer

Email : aklenman@leocorgold.com

Telephone : (604) 970-4330

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

 

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Consolidation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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