Lemhi Pass Soil Sampling and Radiometrics Survey Results Further Refines Permitting and Drill Targeting for 2026 and Beyond

Successfully identified areas where high neodymium-in-soil anomalies coincide with areas of high radiometric activity, leading to the identification of new rare earth elements prospects as well as validated the location of historically reported ones
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results from its widespread soil sampling and radiometrics surveys covering key prospects within the Idaho portion of its Lemhi Pass rare earth elements project.
The image above is a color relief image showing neodymium-in-soil anomalies from the Company's soil sampling geochemistry, consisting of over 2,000 individual samples taken on 100-meter centers with 50-meter infill sampling around elevated anomalies.
With respect to Idaho Strategic's Lemhi Pass project, the Company's goal during the 2025 geology field season was to build on our high-potential rare earth prospects by collecting both soil geochemistry and radiometric data to aid in advancing exploration, permitting, and drill targeting efforts. The soils geochemistry and radiometrics have defined wide elongated zones of neodymium (Nd) enrichment and radiometric highs. The next step will be boots on the ground geological mapping to refine this broad data into targets for economic evaluation, including permitting for drill targets both at Lemhi Pass and Mineral Hill.
The Company plans to expand the soils groundwork and radiometrics footprint in 2026 to evaluate additional areas of its large Lemhi Pass land package on both sides of the Idaho-Montana border. The two images included in this release are two different scales of LiDAR maps covering a portion of the Idaho side of the Company's Lemhi Pass project. The first figure shows several "bullseye" targets of Nd in soils; and the second figure shows the total thorium levels enriched along structural corridors of the Lemhi Pass and Dan Patch faults.
Prospects identified by the Company warranting follow-up exploration and potential drilling in 2026 are those where high neodymium-in-soil anomalies occur along with high ground-based radiometric signatures. The neodymium-in-soil anomalies are shown by the warm colors and range between 45 ppm to an uncapped maximum sample grade of 1,740 ppm neodymium. While Idaho Strategic has identified several promising prospects by name in the images above, the Company also plans to conduct a drone-based magnetics survey in the spring of 2026. Recent field work has shown disseminated magnetite haloing portions of REE/Th mineralization, leading the Company's geologists to believe that the planned magnetics survey will add another valuable layer of data to further prioritize 2026 permitting and drill targeting efforts.
Over the winter months, while Idaho Strategic's geologists aren't active in the field, the Company will plan its 2026 exploration programs and begin first round processing tests from a variety of samples taken across the Company's rare earth elements (REE) project portfolio, working with a well-known REE processing industry consultant and SGS Laboratory.
Idaho Strategic's President and CEO, John Swallow commented, "Our work at Lemhi Pass this year exceeded our initial expectations. With over 50% of our neodymium-in-soil sample results exceeding typical background levels, it is very encouraging to see widespread anomalies across the project. The extent of these were contained within the areas surveyed from the ground and we fully expect our number of historic and potentially new targets to grow as more data is collected across our broader Lemhi Pass project. In 2026, in addition to drill programs at both Lemhi Pass and Mineral Hill, I am looking forward to the addition of a drone-based magnetics survey on the Idaho side of the project to add another layer of data to refine our approach and begin to get a deeper look into the mineralizing system at Lemhi Pass (the Company recently completed a drone-based magnetic survey of the Montana side of the project). In the meantime, we will continue to advance our projects over the winter with permitting and initial processing tests aimed at further refining our exploration targets based not only on total rare earth grades, but also with amenability to processing in-mind."
Qualified person
IDR's Vice President of Exploration, Robert John Morgan, PG, PLS is a qualified person as such term is defined under S-K 1300 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. Rare earth samples were analyzed by ACT Labs using the 8-REE Assay Package (FUS-MS). The Company's QA/QC program includes certified reference materials to ensure analytical accuracy, with results reviewed by a Qualified Person.
About Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is an Idaho-based gold producer which also owns the largest rare earth elements land package in the United States. The Company's business plan was established in anticipation of today's volatile geopolitical and macroeconomic environment. IDR finds itself in a unique position as the only publicly traded company with growing gold production and significant blue-sky potential for rare earth elements exploration and development in one Company.
