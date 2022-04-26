Life Science NewsInvesting News

Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Class Period : February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Class Period : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Class Period : February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against ABBVie, Inc. (ABBVie) (NYSE: ABBV) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:JUNE 6, 2022
CLASS PERIOD: APRIL 30, 2021 through AUGUST 31, 2021

ABBVIE'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

AbbVie is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The company's revenues will come under significant pressure in the coming years when its best-selling drug, Humira, will lose patent protection in 2023. Accordingly, AbbVie's future revenue and earnings depend in large part on its ability to develop new sources of revenue to offset Humira's lost sales. Rinvoq-an anti-inflammatory drug manufactured by AbbVie and used to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and other diseases by inhibiting Janus kinase (JAK) enzymes-was touted as one such drug. Rinvoq was initially approved in the United States to treat only moderate to severe RA. However, AbbVie was actively pursuing additional treatment indications and, in 2020, asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Rinvoq for the treatment of several other diseases.

As is relevant here, Rinvoq is similar to other JAK inhibitor drugs, including Xeljanz, manufactured by Pfizer Inc. When the FDA approved Xeljanz in 2012 for the treatment of RA, it required an additional safety trial to evaluate Xeljanz's risk of triggering certain serious side effects. Beginning in February 2019, the FDA repeatedly warned the public that the safety trial indicated that Xeljanz's use could lead to serious heart-related issue, cancer, and other adverse events. Notwithstanding the similarities between Rinvoq and Xeljanz, during the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that Rinvoq was far safer than Xeljanz and not subject to the same regulatory risks.

However, investors began to learn the truth about Rinvoq's significant risks on June 25, 2021, when AbbVie revealed that the FDA was delaying its review of expanded treatment applications for Rinvoq due to the safety concerns associated with Xeljanz. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $1.76 per share, or approximately 1.5%, from a close of $114.74 per share on June 24, 2021, to close at $112.98 per share on June 25, 2021.

Then, on September 1, 2021, the FDA announced that final results from the Xeljanz safety trial established an increased risk of serious adverse events, even with low doses of Xeljanz. As a result, the FDA determined that it would require new and updated warnings for Xeljanz and Rinvoq because Rinvoq "share[s] similar mechanisms of action with Xeljanz" and "may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial." The FDA also indicated that it would further limit approved indications for Rinvoq as a result of these safety concerns. On this news, the price of AbbVie common stock declined $8.51 per share, or more than 7%, from a close of $120.78 per share on August 31, 2021, to close at $112.27 per share on September 1, 2021.

After the Class Period, on December 3, 2021, AbbVie announced that the FDA had updated Rinvoq's label to require additional safety warnings and limit marketing of Rinvoq to only its use after treatment with other drugs has failed. On January 11, 2022, Defendants admitted that these changes to Rinvoq's label would negatively impact sales, forcing the Company to reduce its long-term guidance for Rinvoq's sales in 2025.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, about the company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis, As a result of the Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of AbbVie's securities, AbbVie investors have suffered significant damages.

AbbVieinvestors may, no later than June 6, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages AbbVie investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ERIC, RIVN and ABBV

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022

AbbVie Inc. Investors: Last Days to Actively Participate in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises ABBVie Inc. ("ABBVie" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABBV) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Celsius shares between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, SDIG and IRNT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26380&wire=1
SDIG Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/stronghold-digital-mining-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26380&wire=1
IRNT Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ironnet-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26380&wire=1

Komo Plant Based Foods Grows Distribution Across Quebec, Ontario, and Maritimes

Komo Plant Based Foods Grows Distribution Across Quebec, Ontario, and Maritimes

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Horizon Nature is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Quebec and the Maritimes with a growing market in Ontario

Horizon Nature is a full service distributor to natural, independent and grocery banners. Founded in 2003, the company is still a Quebec family owned business today. Operating from a vast and modern distribution centre in St-Léonard, Horizon Nature offers a wide variety of local, national and global brands supported by an experienced sales team. As a supplier to Metro, Provigo, Tau and Avril, they offer a range of products spanning from fresh to dry grocery and frozen, with an emphasis on healthy whole foods as well as products across various dietary needs, whether gluten free or vegan ingredients and meals.

