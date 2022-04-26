Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
Class Period : February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 26, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Class Period : May 7, 2021 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 14, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LICY)
Class Period : February 16, 2021 - March 23, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline : June 20, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
