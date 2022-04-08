Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25727&from=1
Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25727&from=1
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25727&from=1
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to Abbvie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
