Lavras Gold Confirms Northwest - Southeast Trending Vein System at Caneleira Gold Target in Brazil

Newly reported intercept in hole 26CN019 returns 33.72 g/t gold over a drilled width of 7 metres, including 64.24 g/t gold over 4 metres and 178.16 g/t over 1 metre*
- Significant intersections at Caneleira include: Hole 26CN019 intercepted 33.72 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 7 metres ("m") from 107m (down hole depth), including 64.24 g/t Au over 5m from 170m and including 178.16 g/t over 1m from 110m; and
- Hole 26CN026 intercepted 2.53 g/t Au over 9m from 194m, including 5.03 g/t Au over 4m from 197m and 13.92 g/t Au over 1m from 197m.
*Drilled width, true width not known.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC,OTC:LGCFF) (OTCQX: LGCFF) ("Lavras Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Caneleira target within the Lavras do Sul Project ("LDS Project" or the "Project") in southern Brazil following recent disclosure of high-grade results from hole 25CN016 (see press release dated February 24, 2026) where it was reported Hole 25CN016 intercepted 21.66 gt Au over a drilled width of 15m from 131m, including 52.73 gt Au over a drilled width 6m from 135m and including 132.93 gt over a drilled width 2m from 139m.
To date follow-up drilling (20 holes) have been completed at this target with analytical results received for 10 holes (25CN017 - 26CN027) reported in this release. Best recent intersections are summarized in Table 1 below, while full drill results for all 10 holes are tabulated in Table 2 in the Appendix. This drilling has confirmed the presence of a series of northwest-southeast trending mineralized vein structures (at least three discrete zones identified to date) and provided important geological insights supporting a rapidly evolving exploration model. The latest results further reinforce Caneleira's potential as a near-surface, gold system potentially capable of contributing early plant feed to the Company's advancing Butiá-Fazenda development project located approximately 2 km to the south.
"These latest results from the Caneleira Southwest Extension support the target's potential to be part of a larger development and economic scenario," commented Jonathan Hill, Interim VP Exploration, Lavras Gold. "Reviewing these new intercepts alongside our previous results, we have confirmed the presence of at least three discrete northwest-southeast trending mineralized vein structures. These results underscore the geological framework from our recent expert workshop and strengthen our near-term exploration strategy, confirming we are on the right track to demonstrate the significant scale and growth potential of the entire LDS district."
Figure 1 - Target location map showing Butiá-Fazenda and nearby priority targets (Caneleira, Olaria, Zeca Souza, Galvao, Matilde and Cerrito) within the Lavras do Sul Project. Extensive gold-in-soil anomalism (>50 ppb Au) is highlighted in pink, together with most recently reported Mineral Resources (2022 Pre-Fazenda Discovery) and the 3.5 - 6.5 km radii of influence around Butiá-Fazenda, illustrating the strong spatial clustering and district-scale upside potential.
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Table 1. Best recent intersections from 10 diamond drill holes at the Caneleira Target performed by Lavras Gold.
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval*
(m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|26CN019
|107.00
|114.00
|7.00
|33.72
|Including
|107.00
|111.00
|4.00
|64.24
|Including
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|178.16
|26CN026
|194.00
|203.00
|9.00
|2.53
|Including
|197.00
|201.00
|4.00
|5.03
|Including
|197.00
|198.00
|1.00
|13.92
*Downhole intercepts are not necessarily indicative of true width. True width estimates remain preliminary pending additional drilling and geological interpretation.
Figure 2 - Map showing Caneleira recent and previously reported significant drill intersections. Background image is magnetics image (TMI) showing NW-SE trending accompanying the highgrade vein structures.
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The newly recognized high-grade mineralization is associated with a distinct mineralizing phase characterized by magnesium-rich sphalerite accompanied by coarse visible gold occurring within the hanging wall of lamprophyre dykes hosted in phengite-chlorite altered granodiorite. This evolving geological model has significantly enhanced the Company's understanding of structural controls on mineralization and supports the potential for multiple mineralized shoots within the broader Caneleira corridor.
Figure 3 - Visible gold (bright yellow) in association with magnesium rich sphalerite (grey - metallic) in hole 25CN016
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Figure 4 - High grade quartz carbonate vein with visible gold in hole 26CN019 in association with black chlorite on the margin of a lamprophyre dyke.
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Recognizing the strategic importance of Caneleira, the Company has commenced a 2,000m infill drill program designed to:
- Confirm the near-surface continuity of high-grade mineralization as projected from the initially reported intersections, which are over 100m below surface; and
- Rapidly advance toward an initial mineral resource estimate with the potential to support early-stage production opportunities and potential cash flow generation for the Butiá-Fazenda development project.
This initiative reflects Lavras Gold's dual-track strategy of advancing near-term development opportunities while continuing to unlock the broader district-scale potential of the LDS Project.
In addition, the Company reports that initial shallow drill holes targeting the projected up-dip extension of the deeper high-grade vein system have intersected encouraging mineralized zones. Although assays are still pending, the geology and alteration observed in these shallow intercepts suggest they represent near-surface expressions of the high-grade structures identified at depth.
Figure 5 - Section and photos of shallow sulphide mineralization intersected by Lavras Gold in follow-up drill hole 26CN032 targeting the shallow projected position of vein mineralization intersected at depth in prior drilling (Hole 25CN017).
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Following a recent specialist technical workshop, the Company has refined its exploration and development strategy to prioritize value creation aligned with current permitting and development milestones at Butiá-Fazenda. Lavras Gold believes the LDS Project represents the first stage of a broader, progressive district-scale development opportunity, with Caneleira emerging as a potentially important catalyst in accelerating the Company's pathway toward production.
Drilling at Caneleira confirms robust gold mineralization, including high-grade intervals with visible gold, hosted within laterally extensive and strongly hydrothermally altered structural zones that remain open along strike and at depth. Caneleira holes were drilled in the area, which has the largest and most coherent gold-in-soil anomalies within the Company's 21,000-hectare property and includes within its extensive footprint previous discoveries at Zeca Souza, Galvao and Olaria. The Company will extend its drilling campaign in this area through step out and infill drilling as structural alteration and grade trends emerge from current drilling; as well as testing coincident soil geochemistry and recessive topography anomalies, which are known to be important mineralization vectors that the Company has applied with success on other targets to date.
Qualified Person
Jonathan Hill, Director and Interim Vice President of Exploration for Lavras Gold Corp., is the "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
QA/QC
Quality Assurance & Quality Control: Sample handling, preparation, and analysis are monitored through the implementation of formal chain-of-custody procedures and quality assurance/quality control programs designed to follow industry best practices.
All drill hole samples in this drilling program consist of split NQ diamond drill core. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure facility located in Lavras do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil. Drill core samples for gold assay are cut in half using a diamond saw and submitted to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Goiania, Goiás State, Brazil for preparation by crushing to 85% passing 1.0 mm, riffle splitting to obtain 500g aliquots, and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns.
Pulps are shipped to ALS Laboratories Inc. in Lima, Peru and analyzed by a 50g fire assay and AAS finish. Three 50g aliquots are taken for samples in the mineralized zone and one aliquot is taken in fresh rocks. The average grade of the three aliquots is used to determine the final grade of the mineralized sample.
Certified standards, non-certified blanks and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, so that QA/QC accounted for about 10% of the total samples. Results are routinely evaluated for accuracy, precision, and contamination.
Lavras Gold has been targeting larger intersections of greater than 0.25 g/t gold. Intersections that are lower than this threshold may provide exploration insight and may therefore be disclosed. The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
About the LDS Project
The LDS Project is centred on the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. It is approximately 320 kilometres, or a 4.5-hour drive, from the state capital of Porto Alegre. The Company, through its subsidiary holds, directly or indirectly, contractual interests over 34 mineral rights covering approximately 21,000 hectares.
The LDS intrusive complex is a multiphase intrusive centre that is surrounded by coeval volcanic rocks to the east. Geologically, LDS is in the far south of the Neoproterozoic Mantiqueira Province, a 2,700-kilometre-long belt of tectonically and magmatically accreted terrains that stretch as far south as the coastline of central Uruguay and north into southern Bahia State in Brazil. The most advanced targets are the Butiá and Cerrito gold deposits - Butiá with 377,000 ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 115,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category, and Cerrito with
188,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 293,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
- NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Butiá Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil. Prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. January 25, 2022 (Effective Date).
- NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource for the Cerrito Gold Prospect, Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil. Prepared by VMG Consultoria e Soluções Ltda. May 31, 2022 (Effective Date).
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of its LDS Project situated in a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. The LDS Project is located near the town of Lavras do Sul in Rio Grande do Sul, in Rio Grande do Sul State of Brazil and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the LDS Project properties, which span more than 21,000 hectares.
On Behalf of Lavras Gold Corp.
"Hemdat Sawh"
Interim CEO and CFO
Hemdat Sawh, Interim CEO, and CFO
Phone: +1-289-624-1375
Email: investor@lavrasgold.com
Website: www.lavrasgold.com
Disclaimer: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including regarding the Company's plans to carry out work, complete a technical report and a PEA. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Table 2. Results for 10 diamond drill intersections at Caneleira Target performed by Lavras Gold since its last disclosure February 24th, 2026
|Drill Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| Grade
(g/t Au)
|25CN017
|2.00
|4.00
|2.00
|0.26
|134.00
|136.00
|2.00
|0.50
|198.00
|200.00
|2.00
|0.86
|245.00
|250.00
|5.00
|0.51
|26CN018
|78.00
|83.00
|5.00
|0.23
|122.00
|124.00
|2.00
|1.28
|246.00
|248.00
|2.00
|0.76
|26CN019
|2.00
|4.00
|2.00
|0.23
|19.00
|21.00
|2.00
|2.63
|107.00
|114.00
|7.00
|33.72
|Including
|107.00
|111.00
|4.00
|64.24
|Including
|110.00
|111.00
|1.00
|178.16
|121.00
|125.00
|4.00
|0.70
|26CN020
|149.00
|151.00
|2.00
|3.88
|Including
|149.00
|150.00
|1.00
|6.45
|26CN021
|35.00
|39.00
|4.00
|0.23
|147.00
|149.00
|2.00
|0.69
|26CN023
|126.41
|127.70
|1.29
|0.59
|180.00
|184.00
|4.00
|1.08
|26CN024
|70.00
|74.00
|4.00
|0.55
|108.00
|110.00
|2.00
|3.08
|141.00
|151.00
|10.00
|0.55
|174.00
|182.00
|8.00
|0.77
|187.00
|193.00
|6.00
|0.57
|200.00
|207.00
|7.00
|0.40
|226.00
|227.00
|1.00
|4.54
|233.00
|235.00
|2.00
|0.34
|26CN025
|76.00
|80.00
|4.00
|1.17
|106.00
|116.00
|10.00
|1.84
|Including
|111.00
|113.00
|2.00
|8.56
|26CN026
|164.00
|166.00
|2.00
|0.65
|194.00
|203.00
|9.00
|2.53
|Including
|197.00
|201.00
|4.00
|5.03
|Including
|197.00
|198.00
|1.00
|13.92
|227.19
|234.00
|6.81
|1.26
|Including
|231.00
|232.00
|1.00
|5.10
|26CN027
|155.00
|158.00
|3.00
|0.67
|163.00
|164.00
|1.00
|6.87
|275.00
|279.00
|4.00
|0.38
Table 3. Diamond drill hole location data for Caneleira (Lavras Gold) Holes 25CN017 - 26CN027
|Drill Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (Degrees)
|Dip (Degrees)
|Start Depth (metres)
|Final Depth (metres)
|25CN017
|218879
|6588570
|345
|110°
|60°
|0
|267.41
|26CN018
|219001
|6588037
|334
|20°
|60°
|0
|324.91
|26CN019
|219003
|6588454
|354
|110°
|60°
|0
|282.61
|26CN020
|219094
|6588347
|340
|290°
|60°
|0
|181.95
|26CN021
|219131
|6588393
|336
|vertical
|90°
|0
|186.85
|26CN022
|219140
|6588392
|349
|110°
|60°
|0
|183.94
|26CN023
|219097
|6588346
|339
|335°
|60°
|0
|243.85
|26CN024
|219135
|6588385
|344
|335°
|60°
|0
|248.93
|26CN025
|219167
|6588465
|330
|290°
|60°
|0
|249.84
|26CN026
|219135
|6588574
|339
|110°
|60°
|0
|255.95
|26CN027
|219080
|6588327
|345
|0°
|60°
|0
|288.66
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