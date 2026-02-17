LAURION Strengthens Team with Appointment of Capital Markets and Mining Specialist Sean Ghosal as Strategic Advisor

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario February 17, 2026 TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sankarsan ("Sean") Ghosal as a strategic advisor. His addition further strengthens the Company's governance, capital markets expertise, and strategic capabilities as LAURION advances its Ishkōday Gold-Polymetallic Project in Ontario.
Mr. Ghosal brings a highly complementary blend of mining engineering, capital markets research, and structured mining finance experience. He is currently an Associate on the Streaming & Royalties team at Sprott, where he supports deal origination, technical and financial due diligence, structuring, and portfolio monitoring for large-scale private resource investment strategies. Prior to joining Sprott, Mr. Ghosal worked in mining equity research at Stifel Financial, covering base and precious metals companies. He previously held engineering and project development roles supporting mining projects from study stage through execution. His cross-functional background across operations, engineering, research, and investment analysis is expected to provide LAURION with a disciplined, investor-focused perspective as the Company works towards key technical and value-definition milestones for the Ishkōday Project.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, stated: "Sean brings exactly the skillset and perspective we are seeking to support the Board as the Ishkōday Project enters its next stage of development. He combines a hands-on understanding of mining operations with a rigorous, capital markets-driven approach to decision-making. His ability to bridge technical decisions with financial outcomes directly aligns with LAURION's strategic vision. We remain focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that is consistent with best practices and on delivering real, durable value for shareholders. Sean's addition strengthens our governance capabilities and supports our long-term strategy."
Strategic Addition Aligned with Value Creation
Mr. Ghosal's appointment reflects the Company's focus on capital discipline, technical rigor, and alignment with sophisticated investor expectations. His experience evaluating mining assets, from both an engineering and capital allocation perspective, is expected to enhance LAURION's ability to:
Strengthen governance as the Company advances toward a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE") and subsequent technical milestones.
Align technical decision-making with capital market expectations, including with respect to the Company's ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives.
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
LAURION is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LME". The Company currently has 278,716,413 common shares outstanding. LAURION's President and CEO, Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, is the Company's largest shareholder, directly or indirectly holding an aggregate of 17,221,306 common shares. Together with long-term "Friends and Family" investors, this reflects alignment between management, the Board, and shareholders, which is reflected in management's long-term commitment to disciplined execution, technical value definition, and responsible project advancement at Ishkōday. LAURION's primary focus is the 100%-owned, district-scale Ishkōday Project, a 57 km² land package hosting gold-rich polymetallic mineralization.
LAURION's strategy is centered on deliberate value creation. The Company is prioritizing systematic technical advancement, integrated geological and structural modeling, and the evaluation of optional, non-dilutive pathways, including historical surface stockpile processing, that may support flexibility in LAURION's exploration plans without diverting the Company's focus from its core exploration objectives.
The Company's overarching objective is to build project value before monetization, ensuring that any future strategic outcomes are supported by technical clarity, reduced execution risk, and demonstrated scale. While the Board remains attentive to strategic interest that may arise, LAURION is not driven by transaction timing. Instead, the Company is focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that strengthens long-term shareholder value.
LAURION will continue to communicate updates through timely disclosure and will issue press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws should any material information arise.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: dvass@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on: X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Company's ability to advance the Ishkōday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Company's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities, including the Company's plans to complete an MRE, diamond drill program, and other planned activities and technical milestones for the Ishkōday Project, and the statements regarding the Company's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities, as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Company or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Company to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions, as well as the anticipated benefits of the Company's new strategic advisor. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSX Venture Exchange or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
