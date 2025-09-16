Laurion Strengthens Its Board With Appointment of Vikram Jayaraman as a New Director

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, ON September 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME; OTC: LMEFF) (" LAURION " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vikram Jayaraman, MBA, M.Eng. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Vikram has served on LAURION's Technical Advisory Board since December 2022, where he provided technical support through his role at DRA Americas Inc., particularly in evaluating processing options for LAURION's surface stockpiles and facilitating access to the historic underground workings of the Sturgeon River Mine shaft. (See the Corporation's press release dated December 20, 2022.) His transition to LAURION's Board of Directors comes at a pivotal time in the Corporation's evolution, complementing its expanded advisory network, as announced by the Corporation on September 5, 2025. By adding Vikram's unique blend of technical, financial, and strategic expertise, LAURION is strengthening its Board in alignment with the Corporation's objectives of advancing exploration, considering strategic alternatives, and maximizing shareholder value through a coordinated approach with its advisors and strategic partners.
An Experienced Global Mining Executive
With more than 20 years of international experience, Vikram currently serves as Senior Vice President, Advisory and Operations – North America for DRA Global (ASX: DRA) , where he oversees a multi-office portfolio spanning operations, advisory, and governance across Canada and the United States. As highlighted below, he has a strong track record of delivering operational excellence, capital markets innovation, and transformational growth across critical minerals, precious metals, and battery metals projects:
-
Transaction Readiness and Capital Markets Leadership – Structured joint ventures, alternative financing solutions, and co-investments with institutional partners, while guiding junior mining companies through National Instrument 43-101 readiness, feasibility studies, and valuation frameworks.
-
Operational and ESG Oversight – Led multidisciplinary teams across North America and internationally, with governance responsibility for $80M+ AUD portfolios.
-
Global Impact – Former Vice President at Outotec Oyj. (now Metso Outotec), where he scaled revenues, structured international financings, and launched clean-tech and digital transformation initiatives in mining.
Strengthening LAURION's Next Steps
Vikram's appointment builds directly on the September 5, 2025 announcement of LAURION's expansion of its advisory network to support strategic objectives. The Corporation's expanded advisory network includes US Capital Global Partners LLC, Oak Hill Financial Inc., and three additional advisory teams. With deep connections in the mining sector and capital markets, it is anticipated that Vikram's addition to the Board will reinforce LAURION's governance and technical bench strength, and augment its strategic options, at the very moment when its pursuit of exploration progress, market access, investor outreach, and shareholder-maximizing goals converge.
"Vikram has been a valued member of LAURION's Technical Advisory Board, and his move to the Board of Directors brings an even greater dimension of leadership, credibility, and strategic reach to LAURION," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "He is widely respected in the mining space, with an established network of institutional and corporate relationships. His appointment underscores LAURION's commitment to world -class governance, and to ensuring we are well-positioned to pursue our strategic objectives and unlock shareholder value."
"I am honored to join LAURION's Board of Directors at such a transformative moment in the Corporation's journey," said Mr. Jayaraman. "LAURION's world-class geology, disciplined exploration, and clear strategy present a unique platform for value creation. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help LAURION achieve capital-efficient growth while strengthening its market positioning and investor engagement."
The Corporation also announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval, LAURION will grant incentive stock options to Vikram to acquire a total of 250,000 common shares of the Corporation, exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.35 per share, subject to vesting requirements.
About Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
The Corporation is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 274,097,283 outstanding shares, of which approximately 73.6% are owned and controlled by insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.
LAURION's emphasis is on the exploration and development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 57 km 2 Ishkõday Project, and its gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. LAURION's chief priority remains maximizing shareholder value. A large portion of the Corporation's focus in this regard falls within the scope of its mineral exploration activities and more specifically, advancing the Ishkõday Project.
A consequence of LAURION's success and advancement over the past several years is that the Corporation has become positioned as an acquisition target for appropriate potential acquirors. Accordingly, the Corporation's Board of Directors is aware that possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities may arise and/or could be procured in the short or medium terms. The Corporation will promptly issue a press release if any material change occurs.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186 Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email : info@laurion.ca
Website : http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on : X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/cynthia-le-sueur-aquin-laurion-lme-04b03017/)
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Corporation's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, the nature, focus, timing and potential results of the Corporation's exploration, drilling and prospecting activities in 2025 and beyond, the issuance of stock options to Vikram and the statements regarding the Corporation's exploration or consideration of any possible strategic alternatives and transactional opportunities (including, without limitation, the Corporation's engagement of third party advisors to explore any such potential alternatives and opportunities), as well as the potential outcome(s) of this process, the possible impact of any potential transactions referenced herein on the Corporation or any of its stakeholders, and the ability of the Corporation to identify and complete any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other transactions referenced herein, and the timing of any such transactions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the TSXV or any other applicable regulator not providing its approval for the appointment of Vikram to the Board, the issuance of stock options to Vikram, or any strategic alternatives or transactional opportunities, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. All sample values are from grab samples and channel samples, which by their nature, are not necessarily representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in this press release.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.