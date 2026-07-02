Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

TSXV: LMS,OTC:LMSQF) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on July 2, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.
Votes representing 58,964,956 shares were cast, representing 42.51% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:
|Motion
|Votes for the
Motion
|Percentage of
Votes in Favour
|Number of Directors
|58,964,556
|100.0%
|David Cass
|58,947,269
|99.97%
|Keith Henderson
|58,942,269
|99.97%
|Robert Kopple
|58,947,269
|99.97%
|Felicia de la Paz
|58,942,269
|99.96%
|Appointment of Auditor
|58,964,956
|100.0%
|Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan
|58,946,769
|99.97%
About Latin Metals
Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The company secures option agreements with partners to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.
Upcoming Events
Latin Metals is pleased to announce its participation in several Q3 2026 industry conferences, providing a platform to connect with investors, industry leaders, and potential partners:
- Rule Symposium 2026 – Boca Raton, Florida, USA, July 6-10, 2026
- New Orleans Investment Conference– New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, October 28-31, 2026
These events offer valuable opportunities to share Latin Metals' exploration progress in Argentina and Peru, highlight the advantages of its low-dilution prospect generator model, and explore strategic investment and partnership opportunities across its gold, copper, and silver-focused portfolio.
Stay Connected
Follow Latin Metals on YouTube , X , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed on our latest developments, exploration updates, and corporate news.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
"Keith Henderson"
President & CEO
For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+.
For further information, please contact:
Keith Henderson
Suite 1920, 1188 West Georgia Street,
Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com
Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations
Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com
Phone: 1-778-683-4324
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.