Largo Announces $6 Million Secured Loan to Support Working Capital

All dollar amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated .

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces that it has entered into a secured loan by way of a promissory note with ARG International AG for a principal amount of $6 million (CAD$8.25 million) (the " Note "). The Note is expected to provide near-term working capital support as the Company transitions from turnaround execution to steady-state operations amidst continued pressure from low vanadium prices.

The Note is secured against the Company's equity interest in Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (TSX.V:VAND, OTCQX: VANAF), in which the Company holds a 65.7% majority stake. The Note has a term of six months, bears interest at an annualized rate of 15%, and includes a 1% arrangement fee. Proceeds from the Note are intended to strengthen the Company's liquidity position and provide flexibility to continue execution on its plan to improve operations during a sustained weakness in vanadium prices.

Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo stated: "This loan strengthens our working capital position at a time when our operations have stabilized but market pricing conditions remain challenging. We've made meaningful progress on production and cost efficiencies, and this facility is expected to provide some flexibility to manage through current price pressures while continuing to focus on meeting our set targets for the year."

An early warning report will be electronically filed on and made available under the Company's respective profiles at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov . A copy of the early warning report can also be obtained by contacting the Company's Investor Relations contact at the information provided below.

About Largo

Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.

Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; the effect of tariffs or trade restrictions on the Company's sales and other business; costs of future activities and operations; the expected use of proceeds of the Facility and their expected impact on the Company's liquidity position and ability to improve its operations; the Company's transition from turnaround execution to steady-state operations; the Company's ability to meet its set targets for the year; and the extent of capital and operating expenditures.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable prices of V2O5 and other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, especially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite can be achieved; the Company's ability to protect and develop its technology; the Company's ability to maintain its IP; the competitiveness of the Company's product in an evolving market; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that the Company will enter into agreements for the sales of vanadium, ilmenite and TiO2 products on favourable terms and for the sale of substantially all of its annual production capacity; and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.

Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

