Laramide Resources Announces Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Toronto .

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.laramide.com .

A total of 109,422,199 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. as follows:

(i)  election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Each of the five director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2024 Meeting was elected as a director of Laramide Resources to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. This includes new director John Mays who replaces Scott Patterson who did not stand for re-election.

Nominee

Shares Voted For (#)

Shares Against (#)

John Booth

73,037,320

24,971,361

Marc Henderson

90,698,862

7,309,819

Jacqueline Allison

89,780,459

8,228,222

Raffi Babikian

89,575,862

8,432,819

John Mays

89,780,862

8,227,819

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Patterson for his valuable service to the Company," said John Booth , Chair, Board of Directors, Laramide Resources. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Mays who brings exceptional technical knowledge of in-situ recovery of uranium and will help guide Laramide as the demand for uranium to fuel nuclear power and a clean energy future continues to increase."

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c1557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

