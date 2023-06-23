Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Lancaster Resources Reports Director Resignation and Executive Changes

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTC Pink:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" reports that Rob Tessarolo has stepped down from his role as a director along with certain adjustments in executive positions.

Heather Williamson steps down today as VP of Corporate Finance and corporate secretary, however, she will retain her position on the board of directors. Rick Huang will supplement his duties as CFO with the role of corporate secretary.

Rob Tessarolo has decided to depart in order to devote his attention to endeavors in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company expresses its gratitude for his valuable contributions to the board.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals, particularly lithium, to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its goal is to identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, integrating sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production. The Company holds exclusive rights to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat lithium brine project situated in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Cautionary Statement Regarding

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Source

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

William Feyerabend

Lancaster Resources Inc. Begins Trading on the CSE on June 14, 2023

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "LCR", and on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "LANRF", effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This follows the successful completion of the reverse merger transaction with Lancaster Lithium Inc. on June 9, 2023.

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - NeonMind Biosciences Inc./Lancaster Resources Inc.

The common shares of Lancaster Resources Inc. (LCR) previously listed as NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (NEON) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Fire at Livent Bessemer City Manufacturing Facility

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

There are no toxic chemicals or compounds on fire.  The fire department has trained with Livent's emergency response teams to prepare for lithium metal fires and has made the determination that the best course of action is to contain the fire and let it burn out.  Apart from smoke, there is currently no immediate risk to the local community and no local evacuations have been ordered at this time.  The portion of Highway 161 which runs adjacent to the plant has been temporarily closed.

At this time, we are still investigating the cause of the fire.  Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of the community.

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

George Thomas +1.215.299.6549
george.thomas@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

SOURCE Livent Corporation

Results Of Fully Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company) advises that its Entitlement Offer in accordance with the Prospectus dated 29 May 2023 (Entitlement Issue) closed on 21 June 2023.

Galan Lithium

HMW Phase 1 Development Permits Granted – Works Commenced

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that on Friday 23 June 2023, the Catamarca Ministro – Ministerio de Mineria (Mines Department Minister) granted Galan the initial permits for the Phase 1 development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project. The permit allows the development of the pre-construction activities, such as the commissioning of the new camp, removal of top-soil and preliminary testing activities for securing the ground quality. Upon the completion of these activities, Galan will be ready to accelerate the construction of the ponds of the Phase 1.

CUFE LTD

CuFe Expands Position In Established Lithium Province

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) (CuFe or the Company) is pleased to advise it has entered an agreement to acquire rights to lithium and rare earth related minerals over M15/1893, covering approximately 7.4km2 of ground, located 30km south of Mineral Resources Mt Marion Mine.

Augustus Minerals Limited

Zones Of Outcropping Ironstone Discovered

Ironstones in the Gascoyne Region already host significant rare earth deposits.

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the first stage of on the ground exploration of the Ti-Tree project has confirmed the presence of ironstone at several localities which could host rare earths (Figures 1 & 2).

European Lithium

European Lithium Acquires Austrian Lithium Projects After DD Sampling Shows 3.98% Li2O

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to confirm it has completed the acquisition of 100% of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project (together Austrian Lithium Projects) (Acquisition) from 2743718 Ontario Inc. (Ontario), a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: RMD) (Richmond).

