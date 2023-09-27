Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

The application to the EMNRD includes the maiden drilling program and a parallel, but separate, application to the BLM covers both drilling access and a subsequent MT geophysics program over the entire claim.

"We are very excited about moving forward with drilling both the shallow and deep targets after our MT Survey showed very clear subsurface zones of interest with high conductivity. The identified targets show clear opportunities for large aquifers containing concentrated lithium brine," says Andrew Watson, Lancaster Resources' VP, Operations and Engineering. "We are expecting our first drill hole to allow us to collect brine samples, along with rock cuttings or core, from targeted intervals, allowing us to determine the concentration of lithium and other minerals."

During the drilling program, rock cuttings, core, and brine samples will be collected from selected intervals, with assay results expected to be available shortly after drilling completion. Previous drilling applications on the playa, although not culminated in drilling, have set a procedural precedent that should aid in regulatory approval.

The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the 5,200 acre (2,100 Ha) property.

The MT results along with Lancaster's recent exploratory and geochemical results have highlighted multiple high-priority drill locations believed to host lithium-rich aquifers. Results indicate a near-surface low resistivity highly conductive layer ~150m (490 ft) deep along with a deeper low resistivity highly conductive layer at ~760m (~2500 ft) subsurface. Results also confirm the N-S trending basin continues from adjacent claims to the north, through Lancaster's property.

The planned drilling and exploration program is being designed with a focus on minimizing environmental impact. Measures have been put in place to mitigate effects on the playa environment, water courses, and any historical and cultural artifacts. In particular, precautions have been established to protect freshwater sources that might be encountered during drilling.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. It holds the rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, which involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology and solar power. Lancaster recently acquired the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec, and lying on the same fault as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182031

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FRA: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce KLM Geophysics is commencing the Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program is targeting highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

Within the next few weeks, Lancaster anticipates receiving survey results, which management expects will guide them in identifying clear drilling targets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce it has engaged KLM Geophysics to conduct a Magneto-telluric (MT) Survey at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA to target highly conductive statigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

"Drawing on our recent exploration results, we've pinpointed a promising location that we suspect hosts a lithium brine-rich aquifer," shares Andrew Watson, Lancaster's Vice President of Engineering and Operations. "Our next steps will involve integrating MT survey data with the dataset from Arizona Lithium's published exploration results and our own geochemical and conductivity findings. This systematic approach should allow us to refine our drilling targets with the goal of discovering a lithium brine-filled aquifer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Four Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "It's been quite a summer of progress for our royalty portfolio with 19 updates from our asset partners over 4 months. We're especially excited about the most recent production update on our cash-flowing Penouta tin-tantalum royalty, on which we've increased our royalty rate to 1.5% gross revenue royalty in July.

"The management team at Strategic Minerals has done a fantastic job operationally at the Penouta mine. It's also exciting to note serious progress at Mont Sorcier, a large iron and vanadium asset in a top tier mining jurisdiction that is being advanced in partnership with Glencore. The process for project financing is moving ahead towards due diligence due to commence shortly."

Highlights since the Company's previous update on August 15, 2023:

  • Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On August 14, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the second quarter included record production, increasing 36% to 246 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine in Spain, compared to Q2 2022. Strategic also achieved record sales of 231 tonnes of concentrates and 154 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 40% and 38%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Further to Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announcing its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from the UK Export Credit Agency to provide up to US$420 million of support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec, Cerrado announced on September 5, 2023 that it has commenced the tender phase for the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) of its project financing program. The selection of the MLA is expected to be completed by the end of September, followed by detailed due diligence. The US$420 million amount represents 70% of the Mont Sorcier Project's total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, political risk insurance premium and other approved expenditures.
  • Råna Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (1.0% Net Smelter Royalty) - On September 5, 2023, Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV: GEMC) ("Global Energy Metals") and its strategic partner Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX: KRM) ("Kingsrose") announced analytical results from the first two diamond drill holes at the Bruvann prospect, Råna Project, Norway.

    Massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU001, which extends the mineralization 20 meters (m) southwest and on strike from a historical massive sulphide drill intercept. This intersection is located within 70 m of the inferred position of historical underground workings. A broad zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization was intersected in hole 23BRU003.

    According to Global Energy Metals, the drill results demonstrate that mineralization at Bruvann remains open along strike from existing mine infrastructure. Diamond drilling continues to test a number of targets identified by recent geophysical and geological studies.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Global Energy Metals and is unable to verify the reported drill data.
  • Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On August 29, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX: BUR) ("Burley") announced it has recommenced its latest drill program at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada, comprising 3,000 to 4,000 m of diamond drilling. This program follows Burley's inaugural drill program which commenced in April 2023, culminating in the completion of 14 holes, with remaining results expected in September. The new drill program will continue to test for extensions to the Chubb Central Main Dyke both along strike and at depth, and also test for spodumene in mapped parallel pegmatite dykes.

    Burley announced on September 12, 2023 that it has commenced an initial metallurgical test work program at the Chubb Project to gather indications of spodumene recovery and spodumene beneficiation through typical spodumene processing circuits. The tests, conducted by SGS Laboratories in Québec, are expected to take up to four months to complete.

    On September 20, 2023, Burley announced the completion of geological mapping, field pXRF1 mineral geochemical vectors and geophysical surveys at the Chubb Project. The mapping and field mineral vectors determined that outcropping pegmatites at Chubb North target show fertility indicators consistent with lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites - opening a large, undrilled area at Chubb North. Burley has identified six targets and obtained additional approvals for drilling of the Chubb North pegmatite targets.

    Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported mapping and survey data.

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Obtains Interim Order for Spin-out of Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

- Canada Silver Cobalt to transfer the Graal property located in Québec to its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals with the intention of Coniagas becoming a supplier to the electric vehicle ("EV") market

- Annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2023 to approve the transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Corporation Shareholders Tender to Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" Offer

Caravel Capital Urges Alpha Lithium Shareholders in an Open Letter.

Caravel Capital Investments Incorporated, a Bahamian investment firm, this morning published an open letter to all Alpha Lithium Corporation ("ALLI") shareholders outlining the reasons Shareholders should tender Tecpetrol's "Best and Final" offer of C$1.48 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 279 non-contiguous mining claims totaling 9,378 hectares. This acquisition results in a significant expansion of three of its optioned properties known as the Ogani Lake, Maytham, and Superb Lake North, as well as the acquisition a new property named Sydere (collectively, the "Properties"). The Properties are all located in the province of Ontario.

Allan Frame, President & CEO of Beyond Lithium, commented that, "The expansion of three of our properties comes on the heels of our Phase 1 exploration program results. We have now moved 17 projects to Phase 2 exploration and expanded three properties, in addition to the expansion of the Ear Falls project announced earlier this week. The upcoming results from our Phase 2 programs, plus pending results from Phase 1 exploration on several properties will dictate which projects will we dedicate exploration dollars to later this year and in 2024."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Tech Investing

Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Uranium Investing

Uranium Exploration Update And Carbon Neutral Certification

×