Laminar Joins Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork to Advance Productive and Sustainable Manufacturing

Laminar Joins Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork to Advance Productive and Sustainable Manufacturing

Collaboration brings Laminar's real-time fluid intelligence together with Rockwell's industrial automation capabilities to optimize Clean-in-Place processes, recover production capacity and reduce resource use

Laminar%2C" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Laminar, creator of Process-Aware Autonomy and the foundation that makes self-driving factories possible, today announced that it has joined the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ as a Technology Partner, expanding access to its real-time fluid intelligence for manufacturers using Rockwell Automation technologies. The collaboration will focus on helping manufacturers optimize Clean-in-Place (CIP) and product changeover processes while advancing both operational performance and sustainability objectives.

Laminar has joined Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ as a Technology Partner

Laminar combines patented, inline spectral sensors with process-aware machine learning models to identify fluid conditions and transitions in real time. When connected with industrial control systems, this intelligence supports AI-based process decisions instead of relying on recipes and fixed timers. Through the PartnerNetwork, Laminar can extend these capabilities across Rockwell Automation environments and help manufacturers recover productive capacity while reducing unnecessary resource consumption.

The collaboration reflects a shared view that productivity and sustainability must be delivered through the same operational improvements. Shorter, validated CIP cycles can return time to production and support line utilization, while also reducing the resources and waste associated with unnecessary cleaning. The companies will also explore how process-state and cycle information may support broader manufacturing optimization through visualization, analytics and higher-level manufacturing systems.

"Joining the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork gives Laminar an opportunity to bring our trusted, secure platform to more manufacturers and scale across the factory floor faster than ever before," said Sanjay Rajan, Laminar Chief Revenue Officer. "Dynamic timers are the only way to run autonomous processes like clean-in-place and product changeover. Now, more manufacturers will have access to dynamic processes that enable the self-driving factory."

"Manufacturers should not have to choose between productivity and sustainability," said Vicky Bruce, Director, Customer Sustainability Rockwell Automation. "By bringing Laminar's application-specific process intelligence into the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork, we give customers another way to address critical operational constraints while reducing the resources for validated cleaning processes."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program.

About Laminar

Laminar's Process Aware Autonomy is an entirely new category of Physical AI reinventing how leading process manufacturers run more productive, sustainable factories. Our patented, inline sensors measure real-time fluid conditions in every production process, informing our factory-proven, foundational Process-Aware Models that interpret process states to drive optimal decisions that maintain quality standards and reduce waste. The Laminar Insights Platform serves as our trust layer for AI decision making and delivers real-time visibility into the time, water, chemical, and energy saved across every cycle, line, and facility. Learn more at runlaminar.com

Laminar

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SOURCE Laminar

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