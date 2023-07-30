Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) recent JORC update revealed a 37% increase to Measured, higher grade resource at Kachi, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Additionally, the update revealed the growth of inferred resource at Kachi, supporting further potential expansion opportunities.

Based on the growing resource base and following a rigorous project reassessment, Lake provided a significant and comprehensive operational update on 19 June 2023, with revised project timelines and a two-phased approach to production.

During the quarter, Lake further strengthened its management team with the addition of Ms. Lindsay Bourg as Chief Accounting Officer.

Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A90.1 million and no debt at 30 June 2023.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8U22E94Q



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

Australia:
Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

Lake Resources NL Two Phase Development to Targeted Production of 50Ktpa - Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce an operational update on its Kachi brine project ("Kachi") in Argentina, which is utilising DLE technology to produce cleaner battery-grade lithium carbonate.

- Phased approach of 2 x 25Ktpa plants de-risks project execution and accelerates time to first lithium production with clear milestones.

- Confirmed ~37% increase in Measured higher grade resource, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Potential Kachi resource expansion to 8.1 million tonnes LCE supports further expansion opportunities.

- Adjusted timing on DFS, consistent with increasing resource base and outcome of project reassessment, to allow for greater project definition, optimal power solution and infrastructure considerations.

- Proven extraction and reinjection without significant disruption to water tables.

- Strong technical and leadership expertise delivering high quality project pathway

"The plans announced today to the ASX show a clear path to battery grade lithium carbonate production in 2027 and phased expansion to a target of 50ktpa by 2030," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

"Our new, phased approach de-risks project execution while ensuring battery grade lithium carbonate comes to market in a cleaner, efficient way.

"Over the past nine months, we have applied our extensive expertise in drilling, hydrogeology, and construction of large, specialty chemical projects to comprehensively reassess this project and better position us for success. Our findings regarding infrastructure, power, logistics requirements, and our reservoirs resulted in this path to production which will unlock value and maximise execution efficiency. This approach also provides expansion optionality to 50Ktpa, and potentially more."

"Our proven process flow incorporates both the "mine and refine" stages of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate, ensuring product consistency and designed to mitigate environmental impact," Dickson said.

Independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from the Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8 percent.

"We have validated the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and the ability to produce high-quality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology."

Mr Dickson said phased production delivers these benefits:

1. Takes full advantage of potential resource upside.

2. "Design one, build many" approach creates productivity improvements from lessons learned.

3. More flexible power solution and reduced reliance on grid connection for plant startup.

4. Provides optionality on plant size and product type, allowing it to adapt to prevailing market conditions;

5. Allows for management of potential reservoir impacts;

6. Reduces peak labor requirements during construction and makes operations more resilient.

"We have consulted with our project stakeholders including our debt providers and offtake partners, and they are supportive of the phased plan," Mr Dickson said.

Lake is targeting completion of the DFS by December 2023.

To view the Investor Presentation Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/A3N468IX



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL Provides JORC Update on its Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource estimate for the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource estimate is based on continued drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the Company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the Project. The Company is currently in the process of testing production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the Project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) with further details to follow.

Highlights

- Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources have increased from 2.19 to 2.93 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m (meters) over 106 square kilometres (km2 ).

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred Resources of 5.18 Mt LCE defined over 161 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 600 to 700 m below ground surface (bgs) and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The footprint of the Inferred Resource has expanded substantially north and south from recent characterization activities and transient electromagnetic geophysics suggests the lithium brine may extend significantly further indicating substantial additional exploration potential.

- The lithium grade of the Measured Resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 210 mg/L lithium, the Indicated Resource immediately southeast is 174 mg/L lithium, and the surrounding Inferred Resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 200 mg/L lithium.

- Step out holes drilled near the limits of the previously defined northern and southern extents of the January 2023 Inferred Resource, K21D38 (K21) and K22D39 (K22), measured lithium grades of 219 mg/L and 283 mg/L, respectively, from piezometers screened from 395 to 407 m bgs.

- Properties are 100% owned by Lake Resources.

- Current and future drilling is targeting additional step out holes and defining the deeper resource beyond 400 m bgs.

"The ongoing hydrogeological characterization activities started in March of last year have led to a significantly improved understanding of both the spatial and vertical extent of lithium brine but also the permeability of the reservoir materials. These studies demonstrate that the resource potential within the basin is much larger than the resource defined to date. These results will be incorporated into our ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and support our vision for the potential scale of the Project moving forward," commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology at Lake Resources.

In March and April of this year, two well pumping tests were completed and will be reported upon when all laboratory tests and analyses are completed in the coming weeks. Development of the flow and transport models to support the conversion of the lithium resource to reserve are progressing well and aiding in further improving the Company's understanding of the basin scale hydrogeology.

These models will be used to optimize the production and reinjection wellfields being developed as part of the DFS and to evaluate potential hydrologic impacts for ongoing environmental impact assessments.

Project Background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the Project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 million tonnes (Mt) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) over an area of 61 square kilometres (km2), surrounded by an Inferred Resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2 . The resource was defined from 50 m bgs to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to a maximum depth of 417 m across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysics was recently completed across the salar and surrounding area, which showed the brine body is much larger than previously thought, and continues beyond the northern and southern TEM lines, which are 8 km and 9 km respectively from the centre of the Measured resources, significantly increasing the overall potential for future resource definition within the basin.

This TEM geophysical survey also provided clear definition of the brine body and defined in detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the Project. A follow up passive seismic survey is currently underway at the Project, to define the depth to the bedrock beneath the unconsolidated sediments. Previous passive seismic measurements allowed definition of the basement depth to approximately 700 m deep in the west of the Project area, adjacent to the western mountain range.

The ongoing survey has also provided infill data confirming this earlier interpretation.

In January 2023, the resource estimate was updated from the maiden 2018 resource, defining a new combined M&I mineral resource containing 2.2 Mt of LCE in the central area of Kachi. An inferred mineral resource estimate of 3.1 Mt LCE was defined in the surrounding area. That resource estimate was based on infill drilling in the central Project area and increased the resource classification and confidence in that area of the resource to support initial production. Drilling and receipt of assay results subsequent to the January 2023 resource has provided further information expanding the central area and increased the overall resource footprint and resource size (see reference to drilling at K21 and K22). Combined with the TEM survey it reveals the true scale of the brine body and the potential for further resource expansion. This June 2023 resource estimate supersedes the January 2023 resource estimate.

Location

The Project is located in the Puna region of Northwestern Argentina, in the Province of Catamarca. It is approximately 520 km northwest of the capital of Catamarca Province, San Fernando de la Valle de Catamarca. It is 22 km west of the town of El Penon, and 50 km south of Antofagasta de Sierra, which is the regional administrative centre (Figure 1*). The Project is situated at an altitude of 3,000 m above sea level, which is relatively low for the Puna region and considered a major advantage for the Project.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor Update will be webcast from Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The briefing will commence at 9.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The web conference will be presented by CEO, David Dickson, accompanied by Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk, Scott Munro, and CFO, Peter Neilsen.

The briefing will be accessible via the link below and investors are encouraged to register prior:

https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/ab89dd.html

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Webcast to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, at karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), in partnership with its DLE technology partner, Lilac Solutions, Inc. ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce that independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from their joint Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8%. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with minimal environmental footprint.

This test, performed by Saltworks with independent analysis by two third party labs, validates the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and confirms its ability to produce highquality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology. The quality of the Li2CO3 product from the Saltworks test exceeds the Project Design Specification and the battery grade specifications of major- South American brine lithium producers.

Context to the Testing:

As announced in early January, Lilac successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for over 1,000 hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting important performance milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac using its propriety ion exchange technology was then shipped to Saltworks, in Canada, and a portion was converted to lithium carbonate, after which it was independently tested for purity.
The Lilac demonstration plant continues to operate, as Lilac nears completion of the performance milestone to process 120,000 litres of eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate.

"This is a new process that has now been proven to produce high grade lithium in our 'mining and refining' facility- this means a critical part of the value adding chain is being captured by Lake," Lake CEO David Dickson said. "It also sets a new standard for what it means to be a responsible member of the lithium supply chain."

"The Lilac team is excited to see these concrete results showing that our technology is not only faster with higher recovery, but also enables a higher purity product," said Lilac Solutions CEO Dave Snydacker. "Alongside Lake Resources, we are proving that it is possible to produce lithium - the cornerstone of our clean energy future - without damaging the planet we're trying to save. I look forward to further development of a clean, socially responsible lithium supply chain, and the continued success of our joint Kachi project."

On the Resource:

After an extensive drilling program, Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources (refer to ASX announcement on 11 January 2023).

Lake is continuing to drill and expects an updated JORC in the second quarter of 2023.

On Off-take Agreements:

Lake confirmed that two offtake conditional framework agreements were entered covering 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate with WMC Energy and SK On. Both agreements provide for each company to make strategic equity investment in Lake of up to 10 percent of the company's issued capital prior to Final Investment Decision, subject to a few condition precedents being met, including due diligence by the parties (refer ASX announcement 6 October 2022 and 12 October 2022).

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs (refer to ASX announcement on 12 January 2023)

On Timelines:

The Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is also advancing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

