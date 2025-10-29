Lahontan Announces Private Placement of Units

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 29, 2025
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the "Offering").
Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, provided, however, that should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) is equal to or exceeds CDN$0.35 for ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may accelerate the Warrant Term (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 business days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term
Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and for exploration at the Company's Santa Fe Mine and West Santa Fe Projects.
Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, had past production of 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing. The Santa Fe Mine has a Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,539,000 oz Au Eq(48,393,000 tonnes grading 0.92 g/t Au and 7.18 g/t Ag, together grading 0.99 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 411,000 oz Au Eq (16,760,000 grading 0.74 g/t Au and 3.25 g/t Ag, together grading 0.76 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report and note below*). The Company plans to continue advancing the Santa Fe Mine project towards production, update the Santa Fe Preliminary Economic Assessment, and drill test its satellite West Santa Fe project during 2025. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
* Please see the "Preliminary Economic Assessment, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Santa Fe Project", Authors: Kenji Umeno, P. Eng., Thomas Dyer, PE, Kyle Murphy, PE, Trevor Rabb, P. Geo, Darcy Baker, PhD, P. Geo., and John M. Young, SME-RM; Effective Date: December 10, 2024, Report Date: January 24, 2025. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR+. Mineral resources are reported using a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t AuEq for oxide resources and 0.60 g/t AuEq for non-oxide resources. AuEq for the purpose of cut-off grade and reporting the Mineral Resources is based on the following assumptions gold price of US$1,950/oz gold, silver price of US$23.50/oz silver, and oxide gold recoveries ranging from 28% to 79%, oxide silver recoveries ranging from 8% to 30%, and non-oxide gold and silver recoveries of 71%.
Qualified Person
Brian J. Maher, M.Sc., CPG-12342, is a "Qualified Person" as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the Mineral Resource Estimate as noted above. Mr. Maher is Vice President-Exploration for Lahontan Gold and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the disclosure.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kimberly Ann
Founder, CEO, President, and Director
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Kimberly Ann
Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Phone: 1-530-414-4400
Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com
Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com
Click here to connect with Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) to receive an Investor Presentation
LG:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Lahontan Gold Corp. Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
18 September
Lahontan Gold Corp.
Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada
Near-term gold production pathway in the highly prolific Walker Lane district in Nevada Keep Reading...
22 October
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream
EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
09 October
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce
USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
15 July
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Kimberly Ann, CEO of Lahontan Gold Corp.
Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via... Keep Reading...
28 May
IBN Initiates Coverage of Lahontan Gold Corp.
Via IBN Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) a Canadian mine development and exploration company, has selected IBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts. Lahontan is advancing a... Keep Reading...
30 April
Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement of Units and Welcomes New Institutional Investor
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of April 8, 2025, and April 22, 2025, the Company successfully completed its non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of 42,705,700 units... Keep Reading...
1h
Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector
Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
8h
Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates
The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
9h
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
21h
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket
Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
22h
Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors
For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...
22h
CuFe Sizes Up "High-grade" Bismuth Resource at Tennant Creek Project
A recent technical review for CuFe’s (ASX:CUF) bismuth resource at the Tennant Creek project in Australia’s Northern Territory has revealed significant, high-grade findings, according to the company’s managing director, Mark Hancock.“We've updated our Gecko resource already to reflect a... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Lahontan Gold Corp. Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00