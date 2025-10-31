LaFleur Minerals Inc. Emerging Among Peers as Attractive, Resilient Investment Play

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Emerging Among Peers as Attractive, Resilient Investment Play

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals and may include paid advertising.

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "From Explorer to Producer: The Most Compelling Mining Window," please visit: https://nnw.fm/jGe0e

Over the past year, gold, silver and other precious metals have maintained a steady upward trajectory, reshaping how investors view the mining landscape. Propelled by persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, central-bank accumulation and constrained supply, today's precious-metals market offers more than traditional portfolio protection; it signals genuine growth potential. As equities remain turbulent and many sectors struggle with long-term challenges, mining companies with exposure to gold and silver are emerging as both attractive and resilient investment plays. Within this environment, the stage at which a mining company advances from exploration to production carries heightened importance.

It is during this pivotal phase — when a junior miner evolves into a producer with established assets, a defined processing pathway and imminent cash flow — that value creation often accelerates. At this juncture, exploration risk has largely subsided, and potential is transformed into measurable economics. LaFleur Minerals Inc. exemplifies this strategic shift. The company owns a fully permitted, recently refurbished gold-processing mill and stands years ahead of many peers still seeking production capabilities, yet trades below its intrinsic asset value.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The company's is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project now spans over 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information, visit the company's website at LaFleur Minerals Profile .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLR are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LFLRF

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals which may include paid advertisement.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire
New York, NY
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur MineralsLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-term production mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of global mining, sustainability, and environmental consultant firm Environmental Resources Management ("ERM") for the completion of a Preliminary... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results and Provides Update on Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ramp-up activities at the Beacon Gold Mill and Swanson Gold Deposit located in the Abitibi Gold Belt, near Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada. Kal Malhi, Chairman... Keep Reading...
Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

Soaring Gold Prices Open Doors for Emerging Producers

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage Gold has surged to fresh record highs as the U.S. dollar weakens and markets anticipate a potential interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Trading above $3,500 an ounce, the metal continues to attract attention amid inflation concerns, currency pressures... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. October 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

The Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for November 26th, 2025. The Company's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt and director Ken Booth will step down at the AGM, and Mr James... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities & Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited High Resolution Heli-Mag and Radiometrics Survey Commence

Locksley Resources Limited High Resolution Heli-Mag and Radiometrics Survey Commence

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has signed a contract with EDCON-PRJ, Inc from Colorado and commenced with a high-resolution heli-mag and radiometrics survey (the "Survey") across the Company's Mojave... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States/ Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement... Keep Reading...

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

JZR Gold Announces Full Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $1.6 Million

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Related News

resource investing

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Extension of Its Senior Debts

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report