Deployment through AWS initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to use Lacework to innovate with confidence

Lacework ®, the data-driven security company, today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to further secure their data in the cloud using the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. Many of the world's most recognizable gaming brands, including two of the largest gaming companies in the world, rely on Lacework to deliver end-to-end visibility and automated insight into risk across cloud environments so they can innovate with speed and safety.

According to analytics firm Newzoo , the cloud gaming industry is expected to surpass $5 billion in revenue by 2023, with over 23 million paying customers. In order to keep up with the rapid demand for online games, companies are constantly adding new environments with exploding data volumes. Many are also moving to Arm-based AWS Graviton processors, for better price performance for game workloads running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

But as gaming companies increasingly shift to the cloud to provide more flexibility and better scalability to support this growing audience, the video game industry is suffering a spike in cyber attacks. Akamai reported a 340% increase in web application attacks against the global video game industry in 2020. These attacks are becoming increasingly more complex as threat actors seek widespread notoriety from a successful attack on a high-profile game.

Traditional security tools, which rely on rules, high alert volumes, and manual integrations can't scale with these dynamic environments, leading to long investigation times and the potential for large-scale attacks from unknown threats or known vulnerabilities that were buried under mountains of alerts. Agentless-only tools leave visibility gaps identifying malicious application runtime behaviors.

Lacework was built in the cloud, for the cloud, and uses data and automation to further protect the already secure cloud environments, helping customers prioritize risk with pinpoint accuracy and innovate with confidence. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform uses data, analytics, and machine learning to automatically find the truth about risks across cloud environments. It allows security teams to easily match and sustain the scale, complexity, and speed of growing cloud environments using a combined agent and agentless approach. Understanding the value of targeted optimizations for cloud native workloads, Lacework is an AWS Graviton Ready Partner and has integrations with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), giving customers even more options to rapidly innovate, build, and iterate. Lacework and AWS serve many customers that develop and publish games. Lacework provides these customers with an even more comprehensive view across cloud and containerized environments from build time to runtime so they can more easily identify potential threats that pose risk to their business and resolve them quickly.

"We built our company on AWS because it allows us to move as fast as our growth demands," said AJ Soria, Director, Information Security at Age of Learning. "Lacework has built-in rules and machine learning mechanisms that help us detect unusual activities and predict incidents before they become critical. It helps us find potential problems, vulnerabilities, and bugs, and fix them without any impact on our system and our customers. It's really the perfect complement to our AWS environment."

Gaming companies have the additional challenge of being responsible for safeguarding customers' personally identifiable information. These companies have unique compliance challenges across many different regions. Using the comprehensive configuration compliance monitoring from Lacework, security practitioners and DevOps teams can detect infrastructure-as-a-service account configurations that violate compliance standards and security best practices that can put a company's infrastructure and customer data at risk. Gaming customers can access detailed compliance reporting on business-critical standards including SOC 2, PCI-DSS, and NIST.

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. By working with AWS through this initiative, game developers, publishers, and platforms can more easily deploy Lacework across their AWS infrastructure so they can continue to produce and run innovative games for a growing audience with confidence.

"The gaming community continues to grow by millions of people and billions of dollars every year. It's important for the companies creating and maintaining games of all kinds to have the necessary tools to keep their infrastructure secure and online," said Andy Byron , President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lacework. "AWS for Games will help more gaming customers deploy Lacework across their AWS infrastructure, so they can continue to offer innovative games with confidence."

"We are excited to work with Lacework for the launch of AWS for Games," said Lucien Parsons , Global Partner Lead at AWS Game Tech. "With this launch, we now offer key solutions from partners like Lacework, alongside AWS solutions. This portfolio greatly simplifies procurement for customers to find the necessary tools to create the best games possible."

About Lacework
Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif. , Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton , Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Strategic Partners Perforce Software and Microsoft, in Collaboration With GitHub, Announce New Gaming Initiatives

To Help Game Creators Spend Less Time Setting Up and Managing Their Pipeline, Perforce Software Debut s New Game Development Virtual Machine with Microsoft as well as Helix Core Actions with GitHub

- Perforce Software, a provider of versioning and collaboration tools across the software development lifecycle, together with Microsoft and GitHub, launches new game development initiatives at the Game Developers Conference 2022.

IMMORTALS AND TOYOTA ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL RENEWAL TO MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Toyota renews affiliation with Immortals Progressive League of Legends, becomes Immortals' first-ever Wild Rift partner

Esports organization Immortals and the Southern California and San Diego Toyota Dealers Associations have officially announced a renewal of their partnership, continuing a relationship that began in 2020 and was subsequently extended through 2021. Toyota's brand will continue to receive prominent logo placement on the League of Legends (LCS) player jerseys for Immortals Progressive and will now be featured on jerseys worn by Immortals' Wild Rift team.

GROVER GAMING ACQUIRES NEXLEVEL GAMING

- Grover Gaming announced today that it has reached a deal to acquire the assets of NexLevel Gaming.

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana, and Virginia.

Prior to this acquisition, NexLevel Gaming was poised to become one of the largest distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo in the State of Ohio .

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is in the process of licensing both manufacturers and distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo devices along with the charities, fraternals, and other nonprofit organizations that will use the devices in Ohio .

"We are very excited about the NexLevel team joining our Grover Gaming family," stated Garrett Blackwelder , President and Owner of Grover Gaming, "We have known the principals and most of the employees for quite some time and are thrilled to bring onboard such experienced sales, marketing, and customer service professionals. We believe that, when licensed, we will have a truly spectacular team to service the charities of Ohio ."

Grover Gaming was already licensed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office as a Bingo Supply Manufacturer and has applied for the separate Distributor license and the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to each of those licenses. Under the new law the Ohio Attorney General's Office cannot issue any of Electronic Instant Bingo licenses until April 1 st .

"We are in the process of onboarding these new team members right now and I really look forward to seeing this newly constituted team in action," said Jimmy Forrest , Vice President of Sales for Grover, " Ohio is a very important market for us and we are planning to duplicate the success we have had in other states such as Virginia and North Dakota ."

While acting as both a manufacturer and distributor in Ohio , Grover has previously stated that they will not be requiring any long-term commitments from the charities and fraternals in Ohio . "We will not be asking the charities to sign contracts," said Forrest, "We want to continue to earn their business by providing the best performing games in charitable gaming and giving world-class service."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota , Montana , Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana , and Virginia . Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 360 employees across nine states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL.

The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 award recipient, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award . Glassdoor ranked Grover Gaming # 2 in its Best Places to Work list in 2022 among companies across the US with less than 1,000 employees.

PARSEC ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF AWS FOR GAMES TO ACCELERATE GAME DEVELOPMENT IN THE CLOUD

Game creators can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through AWS for Games

Parsec today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, creators can build, run, and grow their games on AWS remotely by leveraging Parsec's industry-leading streaming technology.

NFT Publisher Concept Art House Builds Out Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth

Concept Art House (CAH), a leading content developer and publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, today announced the addition of seven executives as it continues to scale up and brace for growth following its $25 million Series A raise in October. Andrew Collins joins as Chief of Staff to the CEO, Mike Jimenez as Chief Technology Officer, Najeeb Kudiya as General Counsel, Gustavo Llamas as Vice President of Human Resources, Patrick Lu as Chief Business Officer, Misa Rahm as Vice President of Marketing, and Brent Stephenson as Senior Vice President of Product. All new members of the leadership team report into CEO James Zhang .

These senior hires follow Jennie Martinez joining as Chief Financial Officer and CAH plans to add to its headcount and strategic advisory board near-term.

FRVR Secures $76 Million For Bringing Great Games to Their Platform

- In their latest round, FRVR has secured $76 million in funding that will be used to invest deeply in content for FRVR's games platform. FRVR has built a powerful and popular platform, with the company reaching over 1.5 billion players to date, with millions of active players per day on its platform that enables its games to run everywhere.

Brian Meidell, CEO at FRVR

FRVR plans to invest deeply in high-quality games for its platform to bring a whole new level of content to channels in and beyond the app stores. The company has spent the last year significantly expanding the team, building strong development and distribution partnerships, and bringing great games to the platform. The round combines debt financing with equity investment by Hiro Capital, alongside Accel and Makers Fund.

" FRVR is at an exciting phase where the strength of their team and distribution network combined with a whole new level of game content, will rapidly grow their player base,'' said Luke Alvarez , Founding Managing Partner at Hiro Capital. "With this funding we are confident that FRVR can bring world class content to a lot of new players."

" We're excited to bring the full power of our existing platform and partnerships together with world class games and game teams, and to bring deeper experiences to our many distribution channels ," said Brian Meidell , CEO at FRVR. " This round allows us to significantly raise the bar for the kind of games you can play across our many game channels, so people will be able to play great games anywhere they are already spending their time. "

About FRVR

FRVR * is a games platform company building an ecosystem to connect billions of players to captivating games. FRVR's mission is to democratize game distribution by making sure to deliver great games for everyone, everywhere, working alongside amazing developers and innovative partners. With FRVR, finding great games is never more than three clicks away. FRVR was founded by games industry veterans Chris Benjaminsen and Brian Meidell in 2017 and has grown from a small passion project into over 100 employees across 6 offices worldwide.

FRVR is Changing the Game, Forever.

* FRVR is a member of IAB US as well as a TCF Vendor Member of IAB Europe .

Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. - https://hiro.capital/

