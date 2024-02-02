- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale Update
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) refers to the ASX announcement dated 8 January 2024 regarding the cash sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash.
Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) with Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’), the settlement date was scheduled for 31 January 2024. The Company continues to work closely with GPWA to satisfy the key conditions of the SPA. An extension to the settlement date was mutually agreed upon to close out all items.
As such, GPWA has agreed to extend the settlement date to 16 February 2024.
The Company looks forward to updating investors on the completion of the sale within the coming weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Labyrinth Resources
Overview
Gold is a long-time favorite store-of-value asset to hedge against global turmoil. Investors have several ways to invest in the precious metal, whether buying bullion, investing in gold ETFs, or buying stock in mining companies. While there are gold deposits worldwide, Australia and Canada remain strong producers of the metal, ranking as the world’s second and fifth-largest gold producers, respectively.
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL) is a junior mining company with underexplored gold assets in tier 1 jurisdictions of Quebec and Western Australia, including the Labyrinth Gold project located in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt. The asset has not received significant exploration or development attention for more than 15 years, creating tremendous upside potential.Labyrinth Resources is exploring its Comet Vale property in Western Australia, which has historically produced over 180,000 ounces (oz) of gold with mining only going to a 250-meter depth. Multiple gold mineralized trends are present across the tenure as well as significant nickel and copper anomalies that have not been followed up. Recent work done by Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL) shows the project is prospective for significant Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. The Walter Williams formation hosts Ardea’s KNP containing 854Mt at 0.71 percent nickel (Ni) and 0.045 percent copper (Co). High-grade Ni laterite intersections with proximal high Cu rock chips suggest there is nickel sulphide potential on the Comet Vale property.
The Labyrinth Gold project has an inferred mineral resource of 3 million tons (Mt) @ 5 g/t for 500,000 oz (at 3 g/t.m cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off) and high grades of up to 62.5 g/t and widths up to 16 meters received across five individual lodes from maiden drilling. In 2022, Labyrinth announced outstanding metallurgical results from its comprehensive test work which demonstrate a clear, efficient processing pathway for its 500,000 oz Labyrinth Gold project. The company achieved an outstanding recovery through the gravity/flotation flowsheet, returning a low mass pull, high value 96 g/t gold concentrate at 97.3 percent recovery.
Labyrinth also completed a surface diamond drilling campaign at the Denain gold prospect, with a total of 4,018 meters drilled from 22 holes. The company has received all assays which confirmed the presence of two high-grade gold veins with associated copper that remain open in all directions. In December 2022, Labyrinth commenced an extensive exploration campaign at its Comet Vale Gold-Copper-Nickel project in Western Australia. The program is the first genuine surface exploration undertaken at Comet Vale in 15 years.
The company is well-positioned to acquire 100 percent ownership of the Labyrinth Gold Project from G.E.T.T Gold (TSXV:GETT). The final installment of the revised agreement is due for payment on September 29, 2023.
The company has an experienced, lean management team with a record of success in the natural resources industry. The team comprises mine engineering, geology, corporate administration, and international law experts, building confidence in Labyrinth’s ability to capitalize on its promising assets. In a current global environment desperate for genuine underground operational expertise, the Labyrinth team possesses the required skill set to leverage into value-accretive operating mine opportunities.
Company Highlights
- Labyrinth Resources is a junior mining company with an underexplored gold asset on the Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec and a highly prospective multi-commodity project in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia.
- Quebec is a globally recognized tier 1 mining jurisdiction with strong government and community support.
- The project’s current inferred mineral resource of 3 million tons (Mt) @ 5 grams per ton (g/t) for 500,000 ounces (oz) (at 3 g/t.meters cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off) and high grades of up to 62.5 g/t and widths up to 16 meters received across five individual lodes
- The company’s project is surrounded by prolific mining companies with multi-million-ounce gold deposits, with testing of the Labyrinth deposit barely scratching the surface in comparison to the deep nature of many Abitibi gold operations.
- Comet Vale lies within the prospective Menzies mining area, well-located on the Goldfields highway 100km north of Kalgoorlie.
- There is significant high-grade, multi-lode gold production across the tenement package and under-explored multi-commodity potential
- A combined open pit and underground Indicated and Inferred Minerals Resource of 619,000t at 4.8g/t for 95,710oz
- The Comet Vale UG resource is estimated to be 56,233oz at 7g/t (2.5g/t cut-off) and the open pit resource as 39,477oz at 3.3g/t (0.5g/t cut-off)
- The mineralised shear is open at depth and north and south of the the 5km
- Multiple lodes on the tenement package in historic workings have not been explored below 50-100m
- A management team with a proven track record of success in the natural resources industry adds value to the company. It creates confidence in its ability to fully capitalize on its projects.
Key Projects
Comet Vale Project
The company’s Comet Vale project is located 100 kilometers north of Kalgoorlie. It hosts extensive high-grade gold with existing underground development and infrastructure. The project is surrounded by historic high-grade gold mines with past production from the Sand Queen and Sand George mines totaling 181,000 oz @ 23 g/t with multiple other high-grade satellite deposits.
Drilling at the Comet Vale commenced in March 2023 with an initial 20 holes covering 1,500 meters. The program was designed to test extensions to known mineralization of the high-grade Sovereign Trend. High-grade assays were received and significant results from this program include:
- 5 meters @ 15 g/t gold from 46 meters including 2 meters @ 35.6 g/t from 49 meters in hole CVRC23_008
- 3 meters @ 11.41 g/t gold from 46 meters in hole CVRC23_007
- 2 meters @ 15.53 g/t gold from 126 meters including 1m @ 25.56 g/t from 127 meters in hole CVRC23_016
The Sovereign Trend has an updated high-grade JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate that laid the foundation for further growth:
- Combined open pit and underground indicated and inferred mineral resource of 619,000 tons @ 4.8 g/t gold for 95,710 oz
- Underground resource of 56,233 oz @ 7 g/t (2.5 g/t cut-off)
- Open pit resource of 39,477 oz @ 3.3 g/t (0.5 g/t cut-off)
- Notable high-grade indicated mineral resource component of 42,000 oz @ 10 g/t gold (above 5 g/t gold cut-off)
Compilation of historic results and mapping is in progress, which expands upon the Sovereign Trend and has validated the extensive gold prospectivity still existing below 50m depth across the tenement package.
The Labyrinth Gold Project
The company’s flagship project sits on the Abitibi Gold Belt and has neighbors with multi-million-ounce gold deposits. However, the asset has not received significant exploration attention for the past 15 years. Only one 400-meter hole was drilled in that timeframe, leaving much of the asset untouched by modern exploration technologies. Fortunately, the asset contains a pre-existing and accessible underground mine, significantly reducing upfront development costs.
Project Highlights:
- Multimillion-ounce Potential: Recent exploration campaigns have identified targets for follow-up drilling that indicate targets with ideal historical intersections of multiple lodes. The company has completed maiden underground and surface exploration campaigns in 2022 to facilitate delivery of the maiden JORC estimate and demonstrate high-grade mineralization continuity at increasing depth.
- Updated Resource Estimate: JORC 2012 compliant inferred mineral resource of 3 Mt @ 5 g/t for 500,000 oz (at 3 g/t.m cut-off) with a notable high-grade component of 150,000 oz @ 10 g/t (above 6 g/t cut-off)
- Strong Existing Infrastructure: The project contains an underground mine, reinstated heating, operational surface buildings and ground support.
Management Team
Jennifer Neild - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Neild is a resources executive with more than 18 years of experience in exploration across a broad range of commodities in various jurisdictions. She was most recently chief executive officer of Peak Minerals (ASX:PUA). Neild holds a degree in Geology (Hons) from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, and a Master's in Geophysics from Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia. She has held senior positions in exploration, resource geology and production geology in both Australia and Canada with Newmont Australia and Falconbridge. She was the general manager of interpretation for expert geophysics group HiSeis. With her geological and geophysics expertise in both Western Australia and Canada and her corporate and executive experience in the resources industry, Neild is ideally placed to drive the next round of exploration at the company’s Labyrinth and Comet Vale projects. She is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Dean Hely - Non-executive Chairman
Dean Hely is the managing partner of West Australian legal firm Lavan, with more than 29 years of experience working in corporate reconstruction, insolvency and commercial litigation. Hely currently serves as a board member of the not-for-profit organizations Rugby WA, the Australian Institute of Management WA and Youth Focus.
Simon Lawson - Technical Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 15 years of experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions and was a founding team member of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Currently, Lawson is the managing director of ASX-listed Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) (formerly Gascoyne Resources (ASX:GCY)), a West Australian gold-focused mining company, and has personally visited and reviewed the acquired Canadian gold properties.
Matt Nixon - Non-executive DirectorMatt Nixon is a qualified mining engineer with more than 13 years of experience in successful underground and open-pit operations working for both mining contractor and mine owner companies across gold and other commodities. Most recently, Nixon worked as the mining manager at Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) flagship Jundee Operations. He has also held operational and senior positions with St Barbara and Redpath Australia. Nixon holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering with honors from the University of NSW and a WA first class mine manager’s certificate and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million
Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) confirms that the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced to the ASX on 11 December 2023 closed at 5pm Tuesday, 30 January 2024. The Company received valid applications for 1,908,322 shares raising $114,500 (before costs). The Directors have accepted all valid applications in full in accordance with the SPP Offer Booklet dated 18 December 2023.
Under the SPP, shareholders in the Company registered in Australia or New Zealand on the record date of 8 December 2023 (“Eligible Shareholders”) were entitled to subscribe for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares (“SPP Shares”) in the Company at the issue price of $0.06 per SPP Share.
The Company also confirms that it has received funds totalling $990,500 from the Tranche 2 Placement, announced on 11 December 2023, and resulting in an issue of 16,508,335 Shares to Directors and Related Parties at an issue price of $0.06 per Share as approved at the EGM held on 23 January 2024. The Company notes that it expects to complete the remaining of the Tranche 2 placement in due course which amounts to $249,000.
The capital raised under the SPP and Placement will be used to further exploration activities at the Company’s advanced Tasmanian gold and critical minerals projects, WA lithium projects and for general working capital.
The Shares will rank equally with existing shares in the Company. Managing Director, Neil Marston, commented:
“On behalf of the Board of Flynn Gold Limited I wish to thank existing and new shareholders for their participation in the Company’s fund- raising initiatives via the Share Purchase Plan and Placement.
“These funds will predominantly be used to progress our exciting advanced gold projects in Tasmania.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven shared her thoughts on gold in 2024, noting that the yellow metal should work for investors from the middle of the year onward.
"I think the next move up in gold is going to require the rate cut — we've had the expectation of the rate cut built into the price, that's why we've gone up to new highs," she said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). "But we're still really in that sideways trend ... I think actually breaking through it will require the rate cut."
Looking over to uranium, Preston said that although the price has moved substantially in recent months, the commodity's supply/demand dynamics are such that it could "easily" jump to US$140 per pound overnight.
In terms of supply, uranium has become a seller's market. While companies are working to bring new mines online and restart idled production, the process won't be quick. She sees some relief coming from hedge funds that bought uranium at low prices and are now ready to sell, but emphasized that the volumes they'll be able to provide will be small.
There's also the east/west divide in the sector. Preston noted that the US Senate is likely to approve a ban on Russian uranium imports — and if that happens, Russia will probably preemptively cut off sales of the material to the US.
"There just isn't supply ... despite a few little setbacks that maybe create a trading range for a little while here to stabilize this huge price run that we've seen, I think (the price) will still go higher. I'm very confident that the price is going to end 2024 higher than the insane price that it began the year at. Because it's not actually insane. It's a valid representation of the lack of this essential commodity that the utilities need," she explained during the conversation.
In Preston's view, the safest uranium stocks right now are those with growing US production — those include Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU) and Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU).
Watch the interview above for more from Preston on gold and uranium. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies
Willem Middelkoop, founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, shared his thoughts on the junior sector heading into 2024, saying that it could be a year of recovery after 2023's frustrations.
The Commodity Discovery Fund is focused on companies making discoveries, and Middelkoop emphasized the importance of being selective, especially during tough markets. His goal is to find companies that will be taken over.
"It's very simple. When you focus on the top 100, the best discoveries worldwide, they will always be taken out by a major. So that's your exit strategy," he said on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).
When asked about the disconnect between gold and gold stocks, Middelkoop said it doesn't surprise him.
"It's a huge disconnect — I think the undervaluation of gold-related equities compared to gold has never been larger. This is typical for the end of a bear market, where the physical metal is starting to move and the equities still have to catch up," said Middelkoop, who is also the author of the book "The Big Reset." He added, "That's why we predict there will be a very strong rally once the market understands that gold is in a new bull market."
He believes investors need to see gold pass US$2,100 per ounce, and said while it's hard to pinpoint exactly when that will happen, it will be sometime this year as factors like geopolitical tensions and de-dollarization pile up.
Aside from gold, Middelkoop is bullish on silver, uranium and battery metals like lithium in the year ahead. Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on those commodities, as well as the overall junior sector.
You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Awale Resources Limited
Overview
Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC) is a mineral exploration company focused on high-quality gold and copper-gold deposits. The company’s Odienné project is located in Cote d’lvoire (Ivory Coast) in West Africa, close to the borders of Guinea and Mali.
Cote d’lvoire has earned a reputation as an attractive investment destination for mining based on several factors. First, its stable regulatory framework mirrors the French civil law, and the government has reduced bureaucracy and established transparency. Second, the region has excellent infrastructure comprising road networks, ports, airports and electricity networks. Third, the country’s attractive geological profile is rich in several minerals including gold, copper, manganese, bauxite and iron. West Africa is widely regarded as a promising gold-producing region with 300 Moz of gold resources. Fourth, its socio-economic environment reflects its diverse economy with a substantial labor force. Lastly, the country offers several tax incentives to attract foreign investors.
The Odienné Project offers Awalé Resources a major foothold in this promising gold province. The project area spans 2,462 sq. km. over seven permits and is home to several gold and copper-gold discoveries.
The project has seen four significant discoveries, including three in 2023 (Empire, Charger and Sceptre East) and one in early 2024 (BBM). Empire returned high-grade gold intercepts, while Charger and Sceptre East Target returned iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style mineralization. The BBM target, discovered in January 2024, is a new gold-copper discovery with significant scope for rapid expansion. In addition to the new discovery, further significant results with visible gold have been returned from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10 kilometers northwest of the new BBM discovery.
Another important feature of the company’s bright prospects is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold company. Newmont increased its stake in Awalé to 15.48 percent in December 2023, from 5.94 percent, following a private placement of nearly C$1 million. This investment will enable Awalé to accelerate the exploration of its wholly owned permits and also signals a vote of confidence in the significant potential of Awalé.
Newmont holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at the Odienné project and is funding 100 percent of the exploration on the JV permits. Newmont has the option to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Odienné Project by funding US$15 million in exploration expenditures.
Under the initial phase, Newmont will invest US$5 million in exploration expenditure which will allow it to earn 51 percent interest in the Odienné Project. Under the second phase, the mining giant will make an additional US$10 million in exploration expenditures targeting to define 2 Moz gold resources, and allowing it to earn an additional 14 percent stake in the project. Finally, Newmont has the option to purchase a minority 10 percent interest in the Odienné Project which, if exercised, would increase Newmont's interest to 75 percent. The relationship with Newmont is a key positive for the prospects of the company.
Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, appointing a new CEO and board. Under the new management, led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the Awalé team is well positioned to lead the company in its future growth endeavors.
Company Highlights
- Awalé Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering gold and copper-gold deposits in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
- The company’s flagship Odienné project is located in the northwest Denguèlé Region of Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa.
- The project spans over 2,462 sq. km in area with seven permits and is located in a region that boasts over 300 million ounces (Moz) of gold deposits. The geological setting of the Odienné district is comparable to that of other significant iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) provinces globally, increasing the chances of the Odienné Project becoming the first major IOCG deposit in West Africa.
- The project has made three significant discoveries in 2023 – Empire, Charger and Sceptre East. Moreover, in January 2024, the company announced a new discovery in BBM and encouraging results for the Lando target.
- A key positive for the company is its relationship with Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company. Newmont increased its stake to around 15.48 percent (previously 5.94 percent) in the company and holds a joint venture agreement on two of the seven permits at Odienné Project.
- Awalé underwent a major overhaul in May 2023, including the appointment of a new CEO and new board. Under the new management led by CEO Andrew Chubb, the company has achieved significant milestones including four new discoveries. The management team is well positioned to steer the company along its growth journey.
Key Project
Odienné Project
The Odienné Project is the company’s flagship asset. The project spans over 2,462 sq. km. and comprises seven permits, of which two are under a JV agreement with Newmont. These permits hold great promise for gold and copper-gold deposits.
The Odienné Project has similar geological characteristics to the Carajas Mineral Province and other IOCG provinces that are major suppliers of gold and copper.
The project is located in West Africa and boasts over 300 Moz of gold deposits. There are several 10+ Moz deposits adjacent to the project’s boundaries. Some of the other adjacent deposits are Predictive’s deposit in Guinea, and Centamin’s deposit which is roughly 50 kilometers south of the Odienné project.
The project is characterized by several high-potential targets and discoveries. These include: 1) Empire discovery located along the 20-kilometer Empire Gold Corridor; 2) Sceptre East and Main copper-gold targets; 3) Charger, a high-grade gold-copper discovery; 4) Lando, a 4-kilometer-long copper-gold target; 5) and BBM, a 3.5-kilometer-long copper-gold target.
The first discovery was at Empire, a high-potential gold prospect located around 5 kilometers from Sceptre and other copper-gold targets on the 20-kilometer-long Empire structural corridor. So far, only five kilometers of this trend have been drilled. The key results for this target include - 1) Hole OEDD-2: 27 meters at 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 43.2 meters, and 2) Hole OEDD-24: 15 meters at 13.1 g/t gold from 69 meters. Beyond this main target, there is potential for discovering large gold deposits along the east-west corridor.
The second discovery was at Charger, where several phases of drilling have been completed. A total of 11 holes were drilled at Charger with Hole OEDD-45 containing three high-grade intervals within a 65-meter wide zone of mineralization, including 12 meters at 4.9 g/t gold. Some of the key results at Charger include 32 meters @ 3.0 g/t gold, 0.17 percent copper, and 6.6 g/t silver, including 4 meters @ 12.4 g/t gold, 0.7 percent copper, and 30 g/t silver from 78 meters.
The third discovery was at the Sceptre East target that spans around a 1.5-kilometer-long copper-gold-molybdenum-silver anomaly. Sceptre East is part of the large 20 sq. km gold/copper/silver/molybdenum bearing mineralized system, which is called Sceptre. Discovery drilling commenced at Sceptre East in Q4 2022, and the initial phase comprised a total of seven holes totaling 1,092.2 meters. Follow-up drilling in Q2 2023 consisted of nine reverse circulation (RC) and three diamond drill holes for a total of 1,730 meters. The key results in the follow-up program include hole OEDD-43, which returned 358.5 meters at 0.34 percent copper equivalent from 6.5 meters downhole.
Besides these three discoveries, the company announced a new gold-copper discovery in January 2024 at the BBM target. A total of four holes were drilled at BBM, all of which intersected high-grade gold. The key results were:
- Hole OEDD-59: 44 meters at 1.1 g/t gold and 0.2 percent copper
- Hole OEDD-61: 51.9 meters @ 0.5 g/t gold, 0.27 percent copper and 1.5 g/t silver from 25 meters
- Hole OEDD-62: 18.25 meters at 1.8 g/t gold, 0.3 percent copper and 1.4 g/t silver from 156 meters
Furthermore, significant results with visible gold have been returned from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10 kilometers northwest of the new BBM discovery. Initial drilling at Lando is encouraging and warrants further systematic drilling at this target.
Management Team
Andrew Chubb – CEO
Andre Chubb holds a BSc degree from the University of New England, Australia, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Geologists and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is a geologist with more than two decades of experience in exploration and mining in different geographies, including Africa, Europe and Australia. His experience spans different domains including leading large teams, operations and advisory roles. He was involved in leading the Mantra Resources’ Mkuju Project in Tanzania, from exploration through to feasibility and finally to takeover by ARMZ/Uranium One for AU$1.02 billion.
Stephen Stewart - Director
Stephen Stewart holds a BA degree from Western University in London, Ontario, an MBA from the University of Toronto, and an MSc degree from the University of Florida. He has more than 18 years of senior leadership experience with several Canadian companies, including Orecap, QC Copper & Gold, Mistango River Resources and Baselode Energy. He is also the founder and chairman of the largest mining-focused charitable organization and fund in Canada, the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.
Derk Hartman – Director
Derk Hartman holds an MSc degree from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands and the FT non-executive director diploma from the UK. He has more than 17 years of experience in the mining and banking sectors. He has been associated with BMO Capital Markets in an investment banking role for over 12 years and has rich experience in various domains. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Silver Bear Resources, listed on TSX.
Robin Birchall – Chairman
Robin Birchall holds an MBA degree from the University of Cape Town, an MSc degree from Edinburgh University, a BA degree from Queens University, and a Première Degré en Langues Literature et Civilisation, from Stendahl University. He has two decades of experience in the management and financing of resource companies. Previously, he has been associated with Giyani Metals, Silver Bear Resources, Helium One Global, BMO Capital Markets, and Canaccord Adams.
Charles Beaudry – Director
Charles Beaudry holds a BSc degree in geology from the University of Ottawa and a master's degree in geology from McGill University. He has three decades of experience in business development, exploration, and project management. Previously, he has been associated with IAMGOLD and Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata.
Andrew Smith – Chief Geologist
Andrew Smith holds a BSc degree from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland and is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the London Geological Society. He has more than 11 years of experience in exploration and mining companies. He has previously worked with Randgold Resources in Senegal and leads the Awalé team in Cote d’Ivoire.
Sharon Cooper – CFO
Sharon Cooper is qualified as a chartered accountant, with over 10 years of experience in accounting and auditing roles for mining and mining-related companies. Before Awalé, she was associated with Ernst and Young and several junior exploration and mining companies.
Karl Akueson – Local Advisor
Karl Akueson holds an MSc degree in chemical engineering from the University of Manchester and MSc in metals and energy finance from the Royal School of Mines. He is a co-founder of the company and has served as an advisor since listing. He has also worked with BMO Capital Markets in London.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans
Zodiac Gold Inc. (“Zodiac Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSX-V:ZAU). Zodiac Gold is also pleased to introduce the Company’s executive team and upcoming exploration plans.
Company Overview:
Zodiac Gold is at the forefront of gold exploration in West Africa, showcasing significant exploration potential at its 100% owned Todi Project, located in the Republic of Liberia. The Todi Project encompasses a 2,316 km2 land package that includes geology and structures known to host gold mineralization, situated in a previously underexplored region of West Africa. Management lives and operates on the ground in Liberia with 24 years of West African experience. The Company has strong government and political knowhow and there is a significant U.S. Government presence in Liberia.
Key Highlights:
- District-Scale Discovery 2,316 km land package along the fertile Todi Shear Zone including the 418 km Todi flagship property and one reconnaissance license covering an additional 1,898 km.
- Proximity to Existing Mines Strategically located 20 km SE of Avesoro Resources’ New Liberty gold mine (1.74 M oz resource) and 30 km from the Ndablama gold mine (0.9 M oz resource).1
- Early Exploration Success and Ongoing Initiatives Phase 1 Scout Drill Programs at Arthington and Alasala targets have intersected multiple wide zones of high-grade mineralization in 40 of 47 holes drilled to date, highlighting the potential for the discovery of new gold deposits. A Phase 2 Drilling Program is underway at Arthington with results expected in Q1 2024. A more comprehensive drilling campaign (up to 10,000m) is expected to follow in 2024 subject to the Company securing additional financing.
- Infrastructure Advantage Well-established local and regional infrastructure with year-round road access, drilling and exploration camp facilities, and close proximity to airports and seaports.
- Experienced Leadership A talented, discovery-driven, and capital market savvy management team led by President CEO David Kol (14 years of West African experience), supported by highly accomplished Board members and strategic advisors including Renaud Adams (CEO of IAMGOLD), Doug Cater, Graham Warren, and Mike Demeter.
The Todi Project:
The Todi Project is the cornerstone of Zodiac Gold's exploration endeavors in the prolific Todi Shear Zone of Central Liberia. Positioned within the West African Craton, one of the world’s great gold provinces and the largest Paleoproterozoic gold-producing region hosting numerous world-class gold deposits with an estimated gold endowment of over 450 Moz2, Zodiac Gold believes that the Todi Project offers a compelling investment proposition.
The Todi Project contains numerous prospects, targets and anomalies distributed throughout the land package. These include conceptual geology targets based on known settings of existing greenstone belts, cross cutting shear zones, coherent gold in soil anomalies, stream sediment geochemistry and geophysical discontinuities and anomalies. Additionally, existing artisanal mining sites are assumed to be located on structural trends that continue onto and through the land package forming highly prospective targets for the discovery of significant gold deposits.
- Prospective Geology and District-Scale Potential: The Todi Property is strategically located along the massive Todi Shear Zone extending over 300 km, a gold-rich regional structure known to host many gold occurrences with hundreds of extensive hard rock artisanal mining sites. The project contains an 18.5 km long mineralization trend identified by consistent gold in soil anomalies containing extensive hard rock artisanal gold mining sites, and five primary multi-km drilling targets with visible gold. Similarly, within the reconnaissance license, stream geochemistry defined at least a 40-km long gold corridor for further exploration and target generation. Zodiac Gold believes that the project holds significant geological promise for gold exploration and discovery. It is located 20 km southeast of Avesoro’s New Liberty Gold Mine and 30 km from the Ndablama gold mine.
- Five High-Priority Exploration Targets: Sampling, mapping, trenching and scout drilling programs were completed along the regional trend of the mineralization and identified at least five multi-km targets for mineralization over 18.5 km of strike length in the project area, including Alasala-Mandingo Hill, Alasala South, Arthington, Benben, FehFeh and Youth Camp.
- Successful Historical and Phase 1 Drill Program: Zodiac’s Phase 1 Scout Drilling Program, completed in July 2022, along with earlier drilling carried out on the project, revealed significant gold mineralization in 20 of 22 drill holes with key intercepts including: 6.15 g/t Au over 19.6m, 4.6 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 7.69 g/t Au over 6.0m at Alasala (2015); and 7.5 g/t Au over 9.6m, 10.6 g/t Au over 6.0m, and 4.7 g/t Au over 5.65m at Arthington (2022).
For further details regarding the Todi Project, refer to the technical report prepared by ACA Howe titled “Technical Report on the Todi Gold Project in Liberia” and dated November 14, 2023, a copy of which is available under Zodiac Gold’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com.
Exploration Plans:
Phase 2 Drill Program: A 500 m drilling campaign was completed in 2023 as part of the ongoing Phase 2 Drill Program, primarily focusing on the Arthington target. The campaign aimed to test and extend the mineralization along a 2,400 m strike of the +4km mineralized trend identified by the soil anomalies, trenching and high-grade channel chip samples on the bedrock where the shear zones exposed visible gold. The current drill program will serve as a basis for the next stage of extensive drilling program planned at Arthington with the objected of delineating a maiden resource at the property.
Zodiac Gold also intends to expand its drilling on other targets at the Todi Project. The Alasala target, with a +2 km strike length of mineralization defined by consistent trenching results and encouraging scout drilling results, is expected to be a priority.
As part of Zodiac Gold’s regional exploration and target generation strategy, soil sampling will be planned to follow-up the results of stream geochemistry defining a 40-km gold corridor with priority exploration targets along the greenstone belts to confirm the extension of mineralization into the reconnaissance license and identify additional exploration targets. All drilling and exploration work beyond the initial work program identified in the technical report is subject to the Company securing additional financing to fund such activities.
Senior Management & Advisory Team:
Zodiac Gold has assembled a senior management and advisory team that brings a wealth of experience, drive, and proven track records of success. With the CEO and VP, Exploration on-the-ground full-time in Liberia, the Company’s management is well positioned to execute the Company’s exploration strategy.
David Kol – President, CEO, & Director: David is a highly experienced international business and startup executive with over 20 years of experience in finance, marketing, business development, M&A, and executive management, primarily in the resource sector, media/entertainment, real estate and technology industries. Prior to Zodiac, David held senior management roles in Gem Rocks Mining Resources, Global Media Group Holdings, The Players Network, Global Media Ventures and Interactive Enterprises. David currently serves on the Board of Directors of BluEarth Carbon Development. David attended the University of California, Davis, where he studied managerial economics, and has an A.A. (Criminal Justice) from Diablo Valley College.
Efdal Olcer – VP, Exploration: Efdal Olcer is a highly accomplished and qualified Exploration Geologist with 18 years of experience. Efdal has unique technical skills and experience gained in various mineral categories and diverse geological environments, including Greenstone, Archean, Proterozoic and Tethyan in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. He possesses a demonstrable track record in mineral exploration, specifically gold exploration in diverse deposit types including; epithermal, porphyry, orogenic, and within different terrains. He has also gained extensive greenfield and brownfield exploration and project development experience with the majority resulting in discoveries and several converting into profitable gold mines. Before joining Zodiac, Efdal served as Chief Geologist for Summa Gold and Exploration Manager of MNG Gold, a subsidiary of Avesoro Holdings. Efdal also held senior geological positions for KEFI Minerals, Asia Minor Mining Inc., and Stratex Exploration PLC. Efdal holds a B.Sc. Degree in Geological Engineering from Middle East Technical University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and Turkish Association of Economics Geologists.
Peter Granata – CFO: Peter Granata has more than 18 years of experience in finance and operations management within global organizations. He is a dynamic, results-oriented professional with executive positions in TSXV companies and, prior to these, served as an Audit Manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Peter has prepared financial statements, MD&A, news releases, mine permitting applications and project cash flows. With PricewaterhouseCoopers he performed audits for Canadian IFRS, US GAAP reconciliations, Special Purpose Financial Statements and has executed Group reporting under Canadian GAAP. His experience includes CFO for TSXV entities, capital raising, international corporate structures, client engagement, C-suite & directors engagement, M&A, financing, investor relations, related party transactions, and finance transformation. Peter has a B. Bus and is a Chartered Accountant.
Douglas Cater, P.Geo FGC – Independent Director: Doug Cater is a professional geologist who has worked extensively across Canada and internationally for more than 35 years, with a particular focus on the Abitibi gold belt located in NE Ontario. He has held positions with both senior and intermediate gold producers, including Barrick Gold Corp., Placer Dome Inc. and Kinross Gold Corp. His African exploration experience was obtained while serving as an Exploration Consultant for Barrick Gold Corp. in Tanzania, where he was responsible for the project management of an exploration diamond drill program in the Lake Victoria greenstone belt. His most recent executive position was as Vice President, Exploration (Canada) with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Mr. Cater is also a director of Sierra Metals Inc., Mayfair Gold Corp., Exploits Discovery Corp. and Gowest Gold Ltd. He is a graduate of the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.
Graham Warren, CPA, CMA - Director: Graham Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience with emerging and established companies primarily in the mining and oil and gas sectors. His expertise spans financings, M&A transactions, and guiding companies through the going public process. Mr. Warren serves as CFO and Director for Goliath Resources, Pangolin Diamonds Corp., and Platinex Inc. Mr. Warren has his B-Comm and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.
Mark Kol – Independent Director: Mark Kol, a Zodiac Gold co-founder, boasts over 30 years in investor relations, venture capital, finance, and investment banking. With a passion for capital raising, Mark has excelled across diverse industries, including real estate, exploration/mining, technology, biotech, and media/entertainment. Currently an Executive Vice President at CBRE, Mark's career includes impactful roles in San Francisco's investment banking scene, specializing in capital raising and preparing companies for Initial Public Offerings.
Renaud Adams - Advisory Board: Mr. Adams is a decorated mining executive and currently serves as the CEO of IAMGOLD Inc. (TSX:IMG) – a $1.6B market cap senior gold producer. Mr. Adams brings extensive experience, having led the strategic repositioning of New Gold Inc. and served in key roles at Richmont Mines and Primero Mining Corporation. His impactful career also includes managing IAMGOLD's Rosebel mine in Suriname and serving as Senior Vice President, Americas Operations.
Michael Demeter - Advisory Board: Michael Demeter, with over 25 years of equity capital markets and mining investment banking experience, serves as a strategic advisor. He is currently a partner at Fort Capital and held previous roles include Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales at Haywood Securities Inc. and Associate Director, Institutional Equities at Macquarie Group.
About Zodiac Gold
Zodiac Gold stands at the forefront of gold exploration in West Africa, boasting a district-scale discovery in the Todi Project. Guided by a commitment to responsible exploration and led by an experienced leadership team, Zodiac Gold is poised to play a pivotal role in the flourishing gold sector of West Africa. The company's flagship Todi Project, covering an expansive 2,316 km2 land package, is strategically located in a previously underexplored region with close proximity to the renowned New Liberty Gold Mine. With a robust exploration strategy, excellent access to infrastructure, and a focus on sustainable practices, Zodiac Gold is well-positioned for success in unlocking the full potential of its extensive gold exploration assets.
Qualified Person
Efdal Olcer, Vice President of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of London, Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Society of Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits, and the Turkish Association of Economics Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.
On Behalf of Zodiac Gold Inc.
“David Kol”
President & CEO
For further information, please visit the Zodiac-Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:
David Kol
President & CEO
info@zodiac-gold.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward looking information: This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively “forward looking statements”).
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “expect”, “potential”, “project”, “target”, “schedule”, “budget” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company’s expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity
Description
Australian analyst firm East Coast Research has counted Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1) among Australia’s undervalued, high-potential gold stocks that hold “lucrative investment opportunities,” citing the company’s distinct advantage with a portfolio of 100 percent owned projects in Tasmania and Western Australia, both considered world-class mining regions.
“The high-quality prospects within FG1’s portfolio, particularly in battery metals and gold, present substantial value in response to the thriving market demand for these commodities. Our optimistic outlook on gold prices further enhances the appeal of investing in FG1,” the East Coast Research report said. The report was led by Behzad Golmohammadi, an equity research analyst East Coast Research.
Flynn Gold is targeting gold, lithium and other battery metals, through 12 exploration licences in Tasmania, of which nine tenements are prospective for gold-tin-tungsten, and 24 tenements and applications in Western Australia, which includes some highly prospective gold-lithium assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions.
The report noted Flynn’s promising results from metallurgical testing at its flagship Golden Ridge Project that indicate a significant intrusive related gold system that points to the project’s potential economic value.
Adding value to the company’s economic potential is its portfolio of battery metals assets in Western Australia, which includes lithium and nickel.
“One of the Australian lithium explorers recently attracted an overwhelming response from the investor community during its IPO, owing to its portfolio of emerging and unexplored lithium deposits across WA's Pilbara and Yilgarn areas. This presents an economically lucrative outlook for FG1’s 100 percent owned asset base in the same area,” the report said.
Highlights from the East Coast Research report:
- Tasmanian gold assets provide Flynn Gold an early-mover advantage
- Significant portfolio of battery metals exploration projects in Western Australia, highly prospective for lithium-gold mineralisation
- Diversified resource portfolio that provides both stability and growth potential
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
