FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.51 million tonnes, comprised of 1.61 million tonnes of pellets and 1.91 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2023 of 4.43 million tonnes, comprised of 2.30 million tonnes of pellets and 2.12 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty.

IOC's total saleable production (CFS plus pellets) for the six months ending June 30, 2023 was 7.82 million tonnes. Rio Tinto announced that IOC lost ~3.5 weeks of production in June, primarily due to wildfires in Northern Quebec , together with a slightly extended shutdown. Operations at IOC have resumed, however Rio Tinto's full year production guidance for IOC has been reduced to 17.0 to 18.7 million tonnes (previously 17.9 to 19.6 million tonnes), and production remains subject to further disruption from fire conditions.

LIORC will be releasing its full second quarter report after the market close on August 2, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licences and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 7, 2023 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This press release should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Iron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Focus shifts to development of flagship Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project in the Labrador Trough region of Canada

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet for the sale of its non-core gold assets that include: 100% interest in the Nickol River Gold Project tenements in Western Australia (Nickol River Project) and the Longwood Range Gold Copper PGE Project, Mareburn Gold Project, Macraes South Gold Project, Drybread – Waikerikeri Gold Project, and Muirs Gold Project located on the North and South Islands of New Zealand (NZ Projects), to BVI registered company Moosh Moosh Limited (Moosh).

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.65 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023 and is to be paid on July 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $15.1 million or about CDN. $20.6 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

iron chain links

How to Invest in Iron Ore (Updated 2023)

With strength and malleability on its side, iron ore has many industrial applications and is one of the world’s most important materials. However, its main use by far is in the production of steel.

Prices for iron ore have suffered in recent years, and while the prevailing uncertainty in the global economy continues to place downward pressure on the iron ore market in the short term, many analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

For now, it’s all eyes on China, the world’s largest consumer of the metal. “Many attending the China Iron and Steel Association conference (in early 2023) were optimistic that China’s steel industry would surge due to pent-up demand following the COVID-19 pandemic,” states AG Metal Miner. “According to experts, the anticipated rebound of the real estate market should see backing due to relative stability in other sectors. Provided examples included automobile and shipping.”

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 10, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

×