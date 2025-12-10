LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025 - $0.35 PER COMMON SHARE

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025 - $0.35 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF,OTC:LIFZF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025 and is to be paid on January 28, 2026.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/10/c1188.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty CorporationLIF:CATSX:LIFBase Metals Investing
LIF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement

Copper Quest Completes Positive Alpine Due Diligence and Increases Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its positive due diligence of the... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Trading resumes in: Company: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: SMN All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and... Keep Reading...
Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 50,000,000 charity flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The drill... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Progress Update on Drilling at the North Hemlo Property

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

Related News

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Gold Investing

Gold Price Soars Above US$4,200 as Fed Cuts Rates, Silver Hits New High

Oil and Gas Investing

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Gold Investing

Progress Update on Drilling at the North Hemlo Property

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources Pens Lithium Offtake Agreement with China's Canmax

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value