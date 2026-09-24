La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. to File Early Warning Report

La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that on September 23, 2026, La Mancha subscribed for 2,000,000 units (Units) of Falcon Energy Materials PLC (TSXV:FLCN,OTC:FLCNF) (Falcon) at a price of C$1.00 per Unit, for aggregate consideration to Falcon of C$2,000,000 (Subscription), pursuant to Falcon's non-brokered private placement (Offering). Each Unit consists of one ordinary share of Falcon (Share) and one-half of a Share purchase warrant (Warrant) exercisable at C$1.29 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. The Offering closed on September 23, 2026.

Immediately prior to completion of the Subscription, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, (i) 38,781,274 Shares, representing approximately 22.7% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares, and (ii) 19,671,666 Warrants. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming full exercise of such Warrants immediately prior to the Subscription, La Mancha would have beneficially owned and controlled 58,452,940 Shares, representing approximately 30.7% of the outstanding Shares.

Immediately following completion of the Subscription, La Mancha owned, and exercised control or direction over, an aggregate of (i) 40,781,274 Shares, representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares, and (ii) 20,671,666 Warrants. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming full exercise of such Warrants immediately after the Subscription, La Mancha would have beneficially owned and controlled 61,452,940 Shares, representing approximately 27.2% of the outstanding Shares.

La Mancha acquired the Units for investment and portfolio management purposes, and intends to review its investment in Falcon on a continuing basis. In the future, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Falcon's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, La Mancha may, from time to time, directly or indirectly, increase or decrease its investment in Falcon, including by acquiring additional securities or disposing of all or any portion of the securities it holds, through market transactions, private arrangements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha has not relied on any exemption from requirements in securities legislation applicable to formal bids for the transaction in connection with the Subscription.

La Mancha's registered office is located at 31 Avenue Pasteur, L-2311 Luxembourg. Falcon's registered office is located at Level 7, Al Maryah Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Falcon's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, legal@lamancha.com, +44 20 3960 2020.


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