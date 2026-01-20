L3Harris to Host Investor Day

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will host its Investor Day on Wednesday, Feb. 25, in person in New York City and via webcast at 9 a.m. ET. Instructions for streaming the event live can be found at Investorday.L3Harris.com .
The L3Harris leadership team will review the company's strategic priorities, value creation model and three-year financial framework.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris is the Trusted Disruptor in defense tech. With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.
